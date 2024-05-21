Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals in Switzerland 2024

Check out our guide to top Summer Music and Openair Festivals & Concerts below! So why not enjoy a Summer of Music with all the Open Air Festivals across Switzerland?

Where To Buy Tickets for Openair Festivals in Switzerland

Do always try to buy tickets from the Official website or alternatively via a ticket vendor like Ticketcorner or Starticket. At all costs avoid paying inflated prices from services like ViaGoGo, which have been banned in many place for their sharp practices! Unfortunately they often come up in the number one spot when you Google festivals!

Open Air Festivals & Concerts in Switzerland 2024

Check out our list of concerts taking place listed this Summer in Switzerland:

Live am Mittwuch in the Barfussbar 15th May – 11th Sept

Live music every Wednesday throughout the summer at the Barfussbar Zurich. FREE. See details here.

Summer Concerts On Thursdays at Bäckeranlage 6th June – 25th July

Free concerts on Thursdays in Zurich at Bäckeranlage. See details here.

Rakete Openair in Richti 8th June

Rakete Openair is taking place in Richterswil on 8th June. See details here.

Stolze Open Air 14th & 15th June

The largest FREE Openair festival in Zurich. See details of Stolze Openair here.

Zurich Pride Festival 14th & 15 June

Switzerland’s biggest LGBTQ festival. The event takes place at Landiwiese ( this is a new location) and the demonstration in Zurich takes place on Saturday 15th June. See details here.

ZOA City 15th June to 13th July

The ZOA City is taking place on various dates at the Dolder ice rink. See details here.

Photo courtesy of Opera House Zurich

Opera for All 15th June 15th

A free live performance of Georges Bizet’s “Carmen” on a large screen at Sechseläutenplatz. This year there will be a free “Kino Für Alle” open-air cinema. Read all about it here.

Openair Wipkingen 21st & 22nd June

The Openair Wipkingen is takig place again this year and it will be on from 21st – 22nd June. See details here.

Openair St.Gallen 27th – 30th June 2024

Check out the programme and book your tickets here.

JULY Concerts

Festival da Jazz St Moritz 4th – 28th July 2024

A wonderful Jazz festival with lots of really intimate, small venues in St Moritz. As well as the ticketed program there are lots of free concerts too. Read all about it here.

Jazzhane Festival 4th – 6th July

The Jazzhane festival is taking place for the second time at the Rote Fabrik with various types of music. See details here.

Landenbergfest 5th – 6th July

The Landenbergfest takes place in Wipkingen from 5th – 6th July. See details here.

Montreux Jazz Festival 5th – 20th July 2024

Visit the Montreux Jazz Festival website by clicking here.

Caliente 5th – 7th July

Caliente is the largest Latin music festival in Europe and attracts muic lovers from all over the world. Not to be missed are the amazing food stands you find there too. See details here.

Openair Wollishofen 7th & 8th July

A lovely Openair at Wollishofen by the lake in Zurich. See details here.

Openair Frauenfeld 11th – 13th July 2024

Check out the line up and book your tickets on the Openair Frauenfeld website by clicking here.

Moon & Stars 11th – 21st July 2024

The Moon & Stars concert takes place in the beautiful town of Locarno in Ticino. Check the website for the Moon & Stars by clicking here.

Gurtenfestival Bern 17th – 20th July 2024

The Gurtenfestival takes place in Bern. Check out the line up and book your tickets for the Gurtenfestival by clicking here.

Rundfunk Festival at Landesmuseum 18th July – 7th September 2024

This is not really a Music Festival – but it is definitely worth going along too and it is FREE!

Read a previous article all about the Rundfunk Festival here.

Visit the Rundfunk website and see the programme here.

Stadt Sommer Zürich 25th-27th July & 2nd & 3rd August 2024

All Stadt Sommer city concerts are FREE! Every year Stadt Zurich organise outdoor concerts which are free. For more information visit the Stadt Sommer website here.

Einsiedler Musikfest ( Next taking place in 2025)

The Einsiedler Musikfest is not on this year but next taking place in 2025.

AUGUST Concerts

Brienzersee Rock Festival 4th – 5th August 2024

Taking place near Lake Brienz not far from Bern this popular rock festival boasts a stunning location. Check the website for the Brienzersee Rock festival by clicking here.

Werdinsel Openair 4th-5th August 2024

Every two years the Werdinsel in Zurich Höngg in is transformed into a festival venue and hosts local and international artists. Check out the programme here.

Winterthurer Musikfestwochen 7th – 18th August 2024

Check out the programme and book your tickets here.

Heitere Openair Zofingen 9th – 11th August 2024

Check the website for the for the Heitere Openair Zofingen here.

Openair Gampel 15th – 18th August 2024

Check the line up and book your tickets for the Openair Gampel here.

Zürich Openair • 23rd & 24th Aug & 30th & 31st August 2024

Check out the website for the line up for Zürich Openair here.



All photos by Geoff Pegler

or by Christina

We hope you liked this Guide to Open Air festivals and concerts in Switzerland this year.

Whatever you do, have fun!

