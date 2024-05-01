Irish Celtic The Path of Legends in Zurich

If you love Irish dancing, the new Irish Celtic Path of Legends show in Zurich is definitely for you. Taking place from 4th – 9th June at the MAAG Halle Zurich, “The Path of Legends,” brings to life a night brimming with the spirit of Ireland through dynamic choreographies, a stellar dance troupe, and infectious energy.

The setting? Dublin’s oldest pub, the iconic “Irish Celtic,” owned by the grizzled Paddy. He regales us with tales that whisk us through Ireland’s storied past, its myths, and legends, guiding us along the legendary ‘Path of Legends.’

Both classic Irish folk tunes and fresh, contemporary tracks are on the menu. A five-member live band pushes the dance company to their limits, captivating and literally lifting the audience off their seats. IRISH CELTIC shows us that dance and music are indeed the lifeblood of the Emerald Isle!

The show is performed in English with choreography by Ciaran Connolly, Musical Direction by Anthony Davis and Artistic Directors and Staging by Julie Dayan and Michael Xerri

When: Tue–Fri: 7:30 PM

Doors open at 6:30 PM

Sat: 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Doors open at 1:30 PM & 6:30 PM

Sun: 2:30 PM & 6:30 PM

Doors open at 1:30 PM & 5:30 PM

Tickets: From rom CHF 49.90

Where: MAAG HALLE, HARDSTRASSE 219, 8005 ZURICH

Website: Visit the MAAG website here

