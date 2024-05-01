Kids Summer Fun

with the Zurich Ferienpass 2024

ZVV Ferienpass 2024

For Children Aged 6 to 16

If you have children between the ages of 6 and 16 (born between 2008 and 2018) and are living in the Zurich region there is one Summer accessory you should definitely not be without! It’s the ZVV holiday pass 2024. We LOVED this pass when our kids were under 16 and our kids LOVED it too! It gives your children freedom and independence – but plenty to keep them interested during the long Summer holidays and lots of precious memories too. It gives you a bit of space and it’s great to hear all their stories at the end of the day on how they used their pass.

Swimming Pools, Free Travel, Museums and More

Not only does it allow free access for children to around 130 Badis in the Zurich area, but it also gives them unlimited travel throughout the ZVV (Zurich wide) area by train, bus and tram during the Summer holidays.

Valid For 5 Weeks

The pass is valid for 5 weeks during the Summer and to be eligible children must be between 6 and 16 years old. They get all the following goodies included in this great deal:

unlimited 2nd class travel throughout the Zurich ZVV area by train, bus, tram and boat

free admission to around 130 Badis

free entrance to Zurich Zoo

free entrance to a number of great museums

and many other discounts and offers too!

What You Need To Do

The ZVV holiday passport is only valid with a passport photo and with all the personal details completed. It is not transferable. If you are over 12 years old always take your Ausweis with you just in case you get controlled and look older than your actual age.

For more information on the ZVV holiday pass (in German) please see here. You can buy the Ferienpass from 18th June 2024 onwards. You can buy it at every manned train station. The Ferienpass was one of my children’s favourite aspect sof the Summer holidays and it’s great for parents and children alike.

The ZVV FerienPass costs just CHF 25

It’s probably the best bargain for children (born between 2008 and 2018) that you can find in Zurich!

Dates for ZVV FerienPass

This year’s dates for the Sommerferienpass are as follows:

6th July till 11th August 2024

13th July till 18th August 2024

The pass can be bought from 18th June

ZVV Website

For your information please visit the ZVV website here.

Travelling with Kids in Switzerland on Public Transport

You might also find this article about the various ticket options for children under 16 on public transport in Switzerland useful. See all the various ticket options here.

Have fun with your kids this Summer in Zurich!

Above and cover Photo courtesy of ZVV Ferienpass

