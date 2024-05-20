New Book Set in Switzerland: A Fondness For Truth by Kim Hays

The Polizei Bern Mysteries: Love Letters to Bern

It’s always fun reading books which are set in Switzerland and Kim Hays has recently written a new book about a hit and run which is set in Bern. It is entitled “A Fondness for Truth” and you can find out more about the book below.

Synopsis of A Fondness For Truth by Kim Hays

Andi Eberhart is riding her bicycle home on an icy winter night when she is killed in a hit-and-run. Her devastated partner, Nisha, is convinced the death was no accident. Andi had been receiving homophobic hate mail for several years, and the letters grew uglier after the couple’s baby was born. As Bern homicide detective Giuliana Linder pieces together the details of Andi and Nisha’s lives, her assistant Renzo Donatelli looks into Andi’s job advising young men who’ve been drafted into Switzerland’s civilian service. Working closely together on the case, Giuliana and Renzo are again tempted to become more than just friendly colleagues.

Kim Hays- photo credit Sandra Blaser

Author Kim Hays explains what inspired her to write A Fondness for Truth

When I started taking regular walks along the Aare River as a new arrival to Bern more than three decades ago, I never imagined that one day I’d be writing about a suspicious drowning in its icy waters. Today, the city of Bern is home to the characters of my three Polizei Bern crime novels, and its streets are settings for the investigations my detectives pursue.

It has been thirty-six years since my Bernese husband and I married in North Carolina and moved to his hometown. It may be the capital of Switzerland, but Bern is only about a third the size of Zürich. True to stereotype, its pace is slow, and so is its Swiss-German dialect. It’s also beautiful, and I’m deeply attached to it. After all, I’ve lived in Bern longer than any other city.

When I was newly arrived, I didn’t have to worry for a couple of years about what kind of job a person with rudimentary German and no Swiss dialect could find because I had a Ph.D. dissertation to write. Between hours of staring at the computer screen and sorting piles of scribble-covered index cards, I strolled along the Aare or crossed the river to explore the Old City. On weekends, my husband and I drove around the canton, taking walks up and down the Emmental’s cow-covered hills, past the Seeland’s vast vegetable fields, along the crest of the Jura mountains, and into the Oberland’s Alps.

All the while, very slowly, I was learning to read German, understand various Swiss-German dialects, and speak an odd mixture of Bernese dialect and High German that our Swiss friends understood. And then our son was born.

Fast forward through nineteen years of child-raising, teaching sociology and English, training expats for cross-cultural relocation to Switzerland, and writing freelance articles about Swiss politics and culture to the year 2012. Our only child has just left Bern to attend college in the US. I’m about to come down with a severe case of empty nest syndrome, and I need a challenging project to keep me in one piece. So I decide to write a book.

Write what you know, would-be authors are told. What do I know? A lot about Bern. And what should I write? Since I read novels, I should write fiction. What kind of fiction? Well, I consume a lot of mysteries. Besides, crime fiction has a built-in plot—solving a murder—and predetermined characters—the detectives and their suspects. Thus, the Polizei Bern mystery series with police detectives Linder and Donatelli was born.

I never thought that producing a good crime novel set in Bern would be easy, and it wasn’t. After that, it turned out that finding a publisher was even harder than writing a book. “Too bad you didn’t write a mystery set in Paris,” one agent complained in her rejection letter. No point in writing back to tell her I don’t know anything about Paris and that US author Cara Black already writes a well-known detective series set there. All I could do was keep trying to place the first book, Pesticide, while writing my second and third books during the wait.

Finally, it happened. Pesticide was published in 2022 by Seventh Street Books, a US publisher specializing in mysteries. It was shortlisted for a Debut Dagger award by the UK Crime Writers’ Association and a Silver Falchion for Best Mystery. The sequel, Sons and Brothers, came out in 2023, and just last month, that was followed by the third book, A Fondness for Truth. My editor is currently approving the fourth book. All four Polizei Bern mysteries feature a pair of detectives working for the Bern Cantonal Police, Giuliana Linder and her younger assistant, Renzo Donatelli.

For years, I’ve read and enjoyed crime novels featuring loner detectives, many of them with tragic pasts, drug or alcohol addiction, and mental or physical problems. But my police detectives don’t fit that mold. They have spouses and children and, like most working parents, struggle to get home in time for dinner or at least to put their kids to bed. Throughout the stories, they struggle with an attraction to each other that lights up their workdays even as it complicates their lives. In the words of Julia Spencer-Fleming, a well-known US mystery writer, “Giuliana Linder and Renzo Donatelli are compassionate, conflicted, and utterly compelling.”

This endorsement of my main characters made my day. But the best praise comes from Swiss friends living in Bern—and even some Bernese strangers—who find that the novels bring the city to life and show how much I care about it.

It’s satisfying to be told by Swiss that I’ve gone from new in Bern to knowing Bern. And all it took was a few decades—think of that!

A Fondness For Truth by Kim Hays

You can purchase A Fondness for Truth online here.

The author Kim Hays

Kim Hays, a citizen of Switzerland and the United States, lived in San Juan, Vancouver, Stockholm, Cambridge, MA, and Berkeley before moving to Bern. She has worked as a factory forewoman, lecturer in sociology, and cross-cultural trainer and now writes the Polizei Bern series of crime novels. Booklife Reviews called her latest book, A Fondness for Truth, “a fresh . . . empathetic, entertaining, smartly plotted mystery [that] will keep readers guessing.”

Photos of bern by Kim Hays

