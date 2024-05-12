Visit the Swiss Transport Museum Lucerne – Verkehrshaus der Schweiz

The Most Visited Museum in the whole of Switzerland

There’s one museum I have been wanting to go to for a long while and I finally managed to tick it off my list! It’s the Swiss Transport Museum Lucerne – Verkehrshaus der Schweiz located in Lucerne.

Open 365 Days A Year

It is in fact he most visited museum in Switzerland, drawing visitors from not just all over Switzerland, but from all over the world. It’s suitable for people of all ages and anyone keen on exploring the multifaceted history of transportation and it’s especially fun for children with lots of interactive exhibits. Since opening in 1959, the museum has provided a wonderful overview of transport technology and as well as exhibits inside it also offers plenty outdoors too, which makes it an ideal location all year round. What’s also good to know is that the museum is open 365 days a year.

Location and Facilities

The museum is situated a short distance from the centre of Lucerne, making it easily accessible for both local and international visitors. There is plenty of car parking and several cafes and restaurants

Extensive Exhibitions on all forms of Transportation

The Swiss Transport Museum hosts a wide range of transport-related exhibits. The collections include more than 3,000 items covering virtually every form of transport: trains, trams, buses, cars, motorcycles, and even aircraft and space travel artifacts. The museum has lots of interactive exhibits and features over 20 aircraft and space vehicles, illustrating the evolution of air and space travel.

Nautical Section

The nautical section offers insights into maritime navigation and boat engineering, enhanced by its location adjacent to Lake Lucerne. This setting not only provides a picturesque backdrop but also allows for practical demonstrations and water activities using the museum’s own fleet of boats.

Rail Section

For rail enthusiasts, the museum presents a variety of locomotives and carriages, ranging from historical steam engines to modern high-speed trains.

Cars and Bikes

Additionally, it includes a comprehensive display of classic and contemporary automobiles and motorcycles, each telling its own story of design and technological evolution.

Max Erni Exhibition

There is also a spearate building with a dedicated exhibit celebrating the works of the renowned Swiss painter, graphic designer and sculptor, Max Erni. His colourful artwork is displayed in a 3 stroey building in the grounds of the Swiss Transport Museum.

Tickets and Visiting Tips

The museum offers two main types of tickets:

Day Pass: This ticket provides full access to all exhibits, including the Planetarium and the Lindt Swiss Chocolate Adventure. Given the extensive nature of the museum, a Day Pass is recommended if you want to experience everything on offer – but bear in mind you will proably need at least five hours to do it all justice.

Regular Entry Ticket: The normal entry ticket is suitable for visitors with limited time or specific interests and gives you access to all the general exhibitions and includes entrance to the Max Erni museum, but excludes the special attractions like the Planetarium and the Chocolate Adventure.

To see all the various ticket prices and options see the information section below.

Key highlights included in the Day Pass

As well as the all the exhibits in the main museum listed above, if you purchase the Day Pass you also get access to the following additional attractions.

Planetarium: This is one of the museum’s premier attractions, offering educational shows using immersive photography that explore the cosmos, all about astronomy and space science.

Lindt Swiss Chocolate Adventure: This is a fun interactive experience that explores the process of chocolate making from bean to bar, this exhibit is particularly popular, combining cultural heritage with sensory enjoyment.

Why not take a trip to the Swiss Transport Museum in Lucerne yourself?

The Swiss Transport Museum in Lucerne is more than just a traditional museum; it is a comprehensive exploration center for transport technologies from the past, present, and into the future. With its diverse range of exhibits and interactive displays, the museum caters to enthusiasts of all types of transport—from rail and road to air and space. For families, the museum is not just educational but also fun.

Perfect for People of all Ages and all the Family

Children can enjoy rides on miniature railways and participate in interactive workshops designed to engage young minds with the principles of mechanics and engineering. So whether you are a history aficionado, a technology geek, or looking for a family-friendly educational outing, the Swiss Transport Museum offers a rich, engaging experience that is both informative and entertaining.

Swiss Transport Museum Lucerne – Verkehrshaus der Schweiz

Address: Haldenstrasse 44, 6006 Lucerne

Tel: +41 (0)41 375 7575

Email: info@verkehrshaus.ch

Opening Times: Open 365 days a year

Tickets: See all the ticket options here

Museum and special exhibitions

Summer:10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Winter :10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hans Erni Museum

Summer: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Winter: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Filmtheatre

Opening times as per the programme.

Planetarium

Opening times as per the programme.

Swiss Chocolate Adventure

The first ride is between 10.20 and 1 p.m. (varies from day to day). For information, call ahead on 041 375 75 75 or enquire upon arrival.

