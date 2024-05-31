What’s On In Zurich Beginning of June 2024

If it's still raining in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.

Don’t forget FOOD Zurich begins on 6th June and tickets for many of the events are already going like hot cakes! If you fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. The Beatles Musical is on at the MAAG Halle until 2nd June and for a great comedy in English why not book tickets for the wonderful ZEST production of Communicating Doors? Take a look below to see what else is going on in and around Zurich.

Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of June 2024

STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL 28th MAY – 9th JUNE: The Street Food Park Festival is taking place from 28th May to 29th June at Prime Tower Areal with a selection of food and drink from 30 vendors and an entertainment program. Open all day from lunch onwards. Address: Prime Tower Areal ( right next to the base of Prime Tower).

OPENAIR OBERRIEDEN MUSIC FESTIVAL 31st MAY – 1st JUNE: Open music festival in Oberrieden. See the lineup here.

NEW SEPHORA STORE IN GLATTZENTRUM FROM 31st MAY: When the weather is wet and you fancy shopping, make sure to check out the new SEPHORA store which has just opened at the Glattzentrum in Wallisellen, just outside Zurich. Address: Neue Winterthurerstrasse 99, 8304 Wallisellen

DESIGN FÜR ALLE AT THE MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG 31st MAY – 20th OCT: There’s a new exhibition at the Museum für Gestaltung entitled Design für Alle?

MUSEGARDEN AT UTO KULM 1ST JUNE – 22ND SEPT: The garden area at Uto Kulm has been transformed into a flowery summery venue for the warmer days ahead. You can find out more here.

ARCHITECTURE OPEN HOUSE IN BERN 1st & 2nd JUNE: Love architecture? Then why not visit some amazing buildings in Bern on 1st & 2nd June when the Open House Bern event is taking place. See all the details here.

VIDEOEX EXPERIMENTAL FILM FESTIVAL UNTIL 2nd JUNE: Videoex is Swizerland’s largest experimental film festival and is taking place from now until 2nd June. You can find out more here.

EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here. OFFICIAL RE-OPENING OF TISSOT BOUTIQUE BAHNHOFSTRASSE 94 ZURICH: The official re-opening of the TISSOT boutique in Bahnhofstrasse 94 took place this week and it was officially re-opened by the CEO Sylvain Dolla. Find out more about TISSOT here. TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here.

WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.

THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.

BRUEGGLI POP UP ON LAKE ZUG: Check out this great new pop up on Lake Zug. See details here.Orwatch a short video here.