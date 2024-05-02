What’s On in Zurich Beginning of May 2024
It’s May already and there’s lots on in Zurich. We have a great Mother’s Day Contest with 5 great prizes to be won – so do enter the contest here! This Sunday the 5th May the annual Cheese Festival takes place in Gruyere and closer to home the Zurich Tanzt Festival runs from 3rd until 12th May. With the milder weather what could be nicer than dining at one of these great waterside restaurants in Zurich? Many of Zurich’s parks still have great displays of Spring flowers and late blossom and here is a list of gardens you may wish to visit further afield.
For immersive art, the Leonardo da Vinci immersive art event is on at the LichthalleMAAG and Mozart Melodies and Pixel Zoo Ocean continue at the Kirche auf der Egg in Wollishofen. If the rain comes back check our ideas for rainy days here. If you’re looking for some ideas for excursions take a look here. Don’t forget the (Free) Tulip Festival in Morges is still on till 12th May. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here. And here are 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.
Things Things To Do in Zurich Beginning of May 2024
ART DE SUISSE EXHIBITION ZUG 2nd – 5th MAY: Don’t miss the chance to visit the Art de Suisse Cosmopolitan exhibition in the Altstadthalle in Zug running from 2nd – 5th May. Wonderful art – don’t miss this unique opportunity! See details of the Art de Suise Cosmopolitan exhibition here.
AWCS ART EXHIBITION JOANNE FINNEGAN “BEHIND THE MOUNTAINS” FRI 3rd MAY: Johanne Finnegan is showcasing her new work in an exhibition at the AWCZ Clubhouse until 15th June. The exhibit’s 20+ works of art features Finnegan’s first love – the brilliant landscape of Switzerland’s famous mountains. Event on Friday 3rd May begins 6pm. Light Apero will be served. Members and Non-Members are welcome. Register for the event here.
JOANNE FINNEGAN ARTIST: Read more about Joanne Finnegan here.
ZURICH TANZT FESTIVAL 3rd – 12th MAY: Zurich Tanzt festival is on in various locations all over Zurich from 3rd – 12th May – so see details here.
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD NOW OPEN: Micas Garten Street Food in Altstetten is now open with regularly changing vendors and lots of international street food. See all the details on Micas Garten here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN DESIGN MARKT OPEN EVERY SAT IN MAY: Frau Gerolds Garten Design Market is open every Saturday in May from 11am – 5pm and on 1st June too. Address: Geroldstrasse 23/23a, Zurich. Nearest public transport: Hardbrücke.
BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET ON SATURDAYS IN ZURICH: Have you been to Bürkliplatz flea market? It’s a fun place to check out and you never know, you might just find something wonderful! See details here.
LEONARDO DA VINCI IMMERSIVE ART EXHIBITION ON NOW: Don’t miss the spectacular Leonardo da Vinci immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich. It opened on 25th April and continues until 20th October. Take a look here for all the details.
PAVILION LE CORBUSIER REOPENS FROM 3rd MAY- 24th NOV: The Pavilon Le Corbusier reopens for the season from 3rd May to 24th November. Read all about it here.
NATURKLANG “THE DOCK” CONCERT 3rd & 4th MAY ZURICH: Enjoy “The Dock” techno concert in Zurich at Werfthalle right on Lake Zurich on 3rd & 4th May. See details here.
ART MUSEUM APPENZELL: ALLIANZEN EXHIBITION 5th MAY – 6th OCT: Calling all art lovers! From 5th May – 6th October you can visit the Kunstmuseum Appenzell to see a fantastic exhibition of works by Hans Arp, Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Max Bill. In cooperation with the Fondazione Marguerite Arp, the Kunstmuseum Appenzell highlights the friendship and collaboration between the three artists A complementary exhibition is being shown at the Fondazione Marguerite in Locarno in parallel. For more infromation see here.
Picture by Sophie Taeuber-Arp, Cercles mouvementés, 1934, Fondazione Marguerite Arp, Locarno Photo: Roberto Pellegrini
LAUTER FESTIVAL ZURICH 3rd & 4th MAY: There are some free concerts on this weekend at the Lautner Festival in Gessnerallee in Zurich. See details here.
ARP / BILL / TAUEBER ART EXHIBITION IN LOCARNO UNTIL 10th NOVEMBER: The complementary exhibition of works by Hans Arp, Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Max Bill is already on at the Fondazione Marguerite Arp in Locarno. See details here.
EXHIBITION AT HAUSKONSTRUKTIV TILL 5th MAY: Check out the latest exhibition at Hauskonstruktiv by Hedi Mertens and Bettina Pousttchi here.
TOP GARDENS TO VISIT IN SWITZERLAND FOR SPRING FLOWERS: Check out these great gardens to see amazing Spring flowers. Take a look here.
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL ON NOW – 12th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It’s on now until 12th May 2024. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.
KAFKA EXHIBITION STRAUHOF ZURICH – ON NOW TILL 12th MAY: If you’re interested in Kafka why not visit this exhibition at Strauhof in Zurich. See details here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.
MAINAU ISLAND SPRING FLOWERS: Another great place to visit to see Spring flowers is the flower Island of Mainau in Lake Constance. Read all about it here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS SUMMIT 14TH MAY: Taking place from17.00 – 21.30, at the SIX Convnetionpoint, the exciting programme promises to equip you with the tools to future-proof your organisation and find out more about sustainablility and is a great opportunity to network over an apéro. Register here with the code SUSTAINABILITY2024 to get a 30% discount on your ticket.
SPECTROOM ART INSTALLATIONS IN SIHLCITY UNTIL 31st MAY: Check out the Spectroom light and art installations at Sihlcity. They are on now until 31st May. See details here.
CULINARY TRAVEL ADVENTURES WITH RhB TRAINS: Did you know that RhB offers amazing lunch and dinner trips as part of their “Genuss Reisen” – CulinaryTravel Adventures? The next dates are 7th June and 21st June. They make for a wonderful trip out by train and a very memorable experience! They are also perfect as an anniversary or birthday present. See details here of the Arosa Genussreisen trip here.
HODLER EXHIBITION KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 30TH JUNE: The Ferdinand Hodler exhibition “Apropos Hodler” has opened at the Kunsthaus Zurich and is on until 30th June. See details here.
EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here.
TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here.
FANCY A TRIP TO VISIT TO ST GALLEN & ROMANSHORN?: How about a trip to visit to St Gallen & Romanshorn? It’s great destination to explore with all the family with lots of very interesting attractions and fun things to do. Take a look here.
ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all opening for the season – see details here.
WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.
THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.
SATURDAY BRUNCH AT ALEX LAKE ZURICH: Every Saturday you can indulge in a wonderful and very extensive Saturday Brunch at hotel Alex Lake Zurich. Read all about the Sunny Side Up Brunch at Alex Lake Zurich here.
SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN ZURICH: When the weather looks unsettled and more rain is forecast. Take a look at our list of rainy day activities in Zurich here.
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Red Thai Curry – See recipe here.
TRIPS & THINGS TO DO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
TOP THINGS TO SEE AND DO IN KONSTANZ: The city of Konstanz in Germany is just around an hour by train or car from Zurich and there is so much to see and do. Take a look at our Guide to Konstanz here.
LUXURIOUS SPA AT SIX SENSES CRANS MONTANA: Six Senses Crans Montana have one of the most beautiful spas in the whole of Switzerland with a sensational centre piece made of wood which hangs right above the indoor pool. Spa Day passes are available. See a short reel here.
6 CAR FREE MOUNTAIN VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND YOU NEED TO VISIT: Have you visited these 6 car free mountain villages in Switzerland? Why not check them off your bucket list soon.Take a look at the list here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT KULTUR AM BETTRAND A CHARITY BRINGING MUSIC TO THE ILL: Read all about this wonderful charity and the work it does in helping people who are ill through music. Read the article here written by Clare O’Dea.
MORPHEUS 8 TREATMENT WITH DR ROSALIA LUKETINA: Dr Rosalia Luketina is a board certified plastic and aesthetic surgeon practicing in Zurich who offers a variety of anti ageing treatments like Morpheus 8. Read all about my experience trying Morpheus 8 and find out more about Dr Luketina here.
NEW IN ZURICH: DENTISTRY WITHOUT DRILLING AT LOVELYSMILE: LovelySmile offers a new concept for dental hygiene offering check ups and scan and a preventatitve and proactive approach without drilling. Find out more about this unique offering here.
FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
