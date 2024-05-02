What’s On in Zurich Beginning of May 2024

It’s May already and there’s lots on in Zurich. We have a great Mother’s Day Contest with 5 great prizes to be won – so do enter the contest here! This Sunday the 5th May the annual Cheese Festival takes place in Gruyere and closer to home the Zurich Tanzt Festival runs from 3rd until 12th May. With the milder weather what could be nicer than dining at one of these great waterside restaurants in Zurich? Many of Zurich’s parks still have great displays of Spring flowers and late blossom and here is a list of gardens you may wish to visit further afield.

For immersive art, the Leonardo da Vinci immersive art event is on at the LichthalleMAAG and Mozart Melodies and Pixel Zoo Ocean continue at the Kirche auf der Egg in Wollishofen. If the rain comes back check our ideas for rainy days here. If you’re looking for some ideas for excursions take a look here. Don’t forget the (Free) Tulip Festival in Morges is still on till 12th May. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here. And here are 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.

Things Things To Do in Zurich Beginning of May 2024

ART DE SUISSE EXHIBITION ZUG 2nd – 5th MAY: Don’t miss the chance to visit the Art de Suisse Cosmopolitan exhibition in the Altstadthalle in Zug running from 2nd – 5th May. Wonderful art – don’t miss this unique opportunity! See details of the Art de Suise Cosmopolitan exhibition here.

AWCS ART EXHIBITION JOANNE FINNEGAN “BEHIND THE MOUNTAINS” FRI 3rd MAY: Johanne Finnegan is showcasing her new work in an exhibition at the AWCZ Clubhouse until 15th June. The exhibit’s 20+ works of art features Finnegan’s first love – the brilliant landscape of Switzerland’s famous mountains. Event on Friday 3rd May begins 6pm. Light Apero will be served. Members and Non-Members are welcome. Register for the event here.

ZURICH TANZT FESTIVAL 3rd – 12th MAY: Zurich Tanzt festival is on in various locations all over Zurich from 3rd – 12th May – so see details here.

MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD NOW OPEN: Micas Garten Street Food in Altstetten is now open with regularly changing vendors and lots of international street food. See all the details on Micas Garten here.

ICS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL ZUMIKON 26th MAY: Don't miss the annual international Festival with Food from all over the world. Entry free. Open to everyone. All profits go to charitable causes. Address: Strubenacher 3, Zumikon 8126. From 11am till 4pm. ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE THE BEATLES MUSICAL 21st MAY – 2nd JUNE: All you need is love! The Beatles Musical is taking place from 21st May till 2nd June at the MAAG Halle Zurich. It tells the story of the Beatles, from the backing band to worldwide fame. HODLER EXHIBITION KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 30TH JUNE: The Ferdinand Hodler exhibition "Apropos Hodler" has opened at the Kunsthaus Zurich and is on until 30th June.

EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here. TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here.

FANCY A TRIP TO VISIT TO ST GALLEN & ROMANSHORN?: How about a trip to visit to St Gallen & Romanshorn? It’s great destination to explore with all the family with lots of very interesting attractions and fun things to do. Take a look here.

ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all opening for the season – see details here.

WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.

THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.

SATURDAY BRUNCH AT ALEX LAKE ZURICH: Every Saturday you can indulge in a wonderful and very extensive Saturday Brunch at hotel Alex Lake Zurich. Read all about the Sunny Side Up Brunch at Alex Lake Zurich here.

SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.