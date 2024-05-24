What’s On in Zurich End of May Early June 2024

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead and here’s hoping for some ☀️! See what’s on in the city below. Kreislauf 345 Shopping event is back in Zurich this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday so this could be a fun activity. You can find a whole list of rooftop bars here and do check out these great waterside restaurants in Zurich as well as the city’s restaurants with terraces. Many of Zurich’s parks still have great displays of Spring flowers and late blossom and here is a list of gardens you may wish to visit further afield. By the way, don’t forget to secure your tickets for FOOD Zurich as tickets for many of the events are already going like hot cakes!

Fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland? Then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. The Beatles Musical is on at the MAAG Halle is on from 21st May – 2nd June and for a great comedy in English why not book tickets for the wonderful ZEST production of Communicating Doors? If it’s rainy in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.

Things To Do in Zurich End of May Early June 2024

KREISLAUF 345 SHOPPING EVENT: Discover small boutiques and ateliers in Kreis 3, 4 and 5 this weekend with shops open on both Saturday AND Sunday for a change! See details here.

CYCLE WEEK ZURICH 23rd – 26th MAY: If you love bikes and cycling this is one for you. Cycle Weeks is in Zurich right now with lots of cool events – see the programme here.

VIDEOEX EXPERIMENTAL FILM FESTIVAL 23rd MAY – 2nd JUNE: Videoex is Swizerland’s largest experimental film festival and is taking place from now until 2nd June. You can find out more here.

PATUMBAH PILATES IN THE PARK SUNDAYS AT 10AM: How about pilates in the park? First class is free with Heather from Patumbah Pilates. Find out more here & check availability .

EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here. OFFICIAL RE-OPENING OF TISSOT BOUTIQUE BAHNHOFSTRASSE 94 ZURICH: The official re-opening of the TISSOT boutique in Bahnhofstrasse 94 took place this week and it was officially re-opened by the CEO Sylvain Dolla. Find out more about TISSOT here.

TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here. CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here. MAINAU ISLAND SPRING FLOWERS: Another great place to visit to see Spring flowers is the flower Island of Mainau in Lake Constance. Read all about it here. NEW ROOFTOP BAR – 1838 AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL SAVOY ZURICH: Read all about the latest Rooftop Bar in Zurich which recently opened at the Mandarin Oriental Savoy Zurich. It’s called the 1838 Rooftop and offers amazing views over Zurich.

ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all opening for the season – see details here.

WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.

THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.

BRUEGGLI POP UP ON LAKE ZUG: Check out this great new pop up on Lake Zug. See details here.Orwatch a short video here.