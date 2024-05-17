What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late May 2024
Wishing you another great long weekend with Whit Monday on 20th May. If you want to check the next public holidays for Zurich see here. This weekend the AfroPfingsten Festival is on in Winterthur with music, dance and food and lots more. A great new Rooftop Bar in Zurich called 1838 has just opened in Zurich and you can find a whole list of rooftop bars here. Also check out these great waterside restaurants in Zurich and these restaurants with terraces. Many of Zurich’s parks still have great displays of Spring flowers and late blossom and here is a list of gardens you may wish to visit further afield.
Fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland? Then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. The Beatles Musical is on at the MAAG Halle on 21st May – 2nd June and for a great comedy in English why not book tickets for the wonderful ZEST production of Communicating Doors? If it’s rainy in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.
Things To Do in Zurich Mid to Late May 2024
AFROPFINGSTEN WINTERTHUR 15th – 22nd MAY: Don’t miss the annual AfroPfingsten celebrations in Winterthur! They continue until 22nd May with lots of music, dance and amazing food. See details here.
BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET ON SATURDAYS IN ZURICH: Have you been to Bürkliplatz flea market? It’s a fun place to check out and you never know, you might just find something wonderful! See details here.
CAVES OUVERTES WINE CELLAR TASTING DAYS IN VAUD 18th & 19th MAY: How about heading down to the French speaking part of Switzerland for a wonderful Whit weekend Wine tasting? Read all about their “Caves Ouvertes” days here.
PUBLIC HOLIDAYS ZURICH – WHIT MONDAY 20th MAY: The next public holiday in Zurich is on Monday 20th May and you can see all the public holidays in Zurich here.
STREET FOOD FESTIVAL WERFT NOW – 8th JUNE: The Street Food Festival is taking place from 11th May to 8th June at Werft Wollishofen. See details here.
PATUMBAH PILATES IN THE PARK SUNDAYS AT 10AM: How about pilates in the park? First class is free with Heather from Patumbah Pilates. Find out more here & check availability .
LEONARDO DA VINCI IMMERSIVE ART EXHIBITION ON NOW: Don’t miss the spectacular Leonardo da Vinci immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich. It opened on 25th April and continues until 20th October. Take a look here for all the details.
You can see a short Instagram reel of the exhibition here.
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD NOW OPEN: Micas Garten Street Food in Altstetten is now open with regularly changing vendors and lots of international street food. See all the details on Micas Garten here.
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE THE BEATLES MUSICAL 21st MAY – 2nd JUNE: All you need is love! The Beatles Musical is taking place from 21st May till 2nd June at the MAAG Halle Zurich.It tells the story of the Beatles, from the backing band to worldwide fame. See details here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN DESIGN MARKT OPEN EVERY SAT IN MAY: Frau Gerolds Garten Design Market is open every Saturday in May from 11am – 5pm and on 1st June too. Address: Geroldstrasse 23/23a, Zurich. Nearest public transport: Hardbrücke.
PAVILION LE CORBUSIER NOW OPEN: The Pavilon Le Corbusier is now open for the season until 24th November. Read all about it here.
MAKE ART NOT WAR PHOTOGRAPHY FESTIVAL ZURICH 23 May – 2nd June: A wonderfulg photography festival featuring the work of 35 brilliant photographers, plus live music, DJs, performers and more! At the Photobastei from May 23 to June 2. Conceived by Fabiana Nunes and Roberto Carbone with prints by Ifolor, this event promises to be a celebration of artistry and inspiration. Don’t miss the details of the MAKE ART NOT WAR exhibition – find out more here!
GO FUND ME FOR KUNSANG – AIMING TO TAKE EDUCATION TO THE HIMALAYAS: Kunsang is a Nepalese student hoping to get funding for her education so she can become a teacher in the Himalayas. Read here story here and help if you can.
SPECTROOM ART INSTALLATIONS IN SIHLCITY UNTIL 31st MAY: Check out the Spectroom light and art installations at Sihlcity. They are on now until 31st May. See details here.
CHAMPAGNE AND FRIENDS GEORGE BAR AND GRILL 2nd JUNE: Love champagne? Don’t miss the latest edition of Champagne and Friends taking place at the George Bar and Grill in Zurich on 2nd June with 97 champagnes to taste from 22 Maisons. There are 2 sessions – a brunch one starting at 11.30 and a sunset one beginning at 4.30pm. See all the details here.
IRISH CELTIC DANCING 4th – 9th JUNE: If you’re a fan of Irish Dancing you might any seeing The Path of Legends Show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. See details here.
FOOD ZURICH 6th – 16th JUNE: Don’t miss the ninth edition of FOOD Zurich with lots of delicious food related events in various locations all over Zurich. It’s a fabulous event so take a look here to find out more.
ITAI CHARITY QUIZ NIGHT 7th JUNE: Enjoy a fun quiz night whilst raising money to pay for the education of the most vulnerable children of Zimbabwe. CHF 30 a year is all it takes to help one child get the education they need to change their future. Teams of 6-8 people Join as a team or individuals who can meet and make friends through laughter – whilst doing something good for humanity. From 19.30 – 23:00 on Friday 7th June. Ticket price CHF 35. Location: Hornbachstrasse 20, 8008 Zurich.
COMMUNICATING DOORS COMEDY IN ENGLISH BY ZEST 5TH -15TH JUNE
Don’t miss this great comedy in English at the Theater I’m Seefeld in Zurich performed by the Zurich English Speaking Theatre. This piece by Alan Ayckbourn promises an evening of laugher and fun – so get your tickets now before they sell out!
When: 5th – 15th June
Where: Theater im Seefeld, Seefeldstrasse 91, 8008 Zurich
See more details about the play here.
==>> Buy your tickets here
SWISS FOLK DANCE FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th – 30th JUNE: The traditional Swiss Folk Dance Festival will be taking place in Zurich from 28th – 30th June. Read all about it here.
ART MUSEUM APPENZELL: ALLIANZEN EXHIBITION 5th MAY – 6th OCT: Calling all art lovers! From 5th May – 6th October you can visit the Kunstmuseum Appenzell to see a fantastic exhibition of works by Hans Arp, Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Max Bill. In cooperation with the Fondazione Marguerite Arp, the Kunstmuseum Appenzell highlights the friendship and collaboration between the three artists A complementary exhibition is being shown at the Fondazione Marguerite in Locarno in parallel. For more infromation see here.
ARP / BILL / TAUEBER ART EXHIBITION IN LOCARNO ON NOW: The complementary exhibition of works by Hans Arp, Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Max Bill is already on at the Fondazione Marguerite Arp in Locarno until 10th November. See details here.
A TRIP TO THE VERKEHRSHAUS LUCERNE – THE TRANSPORT MUSEUM: The Transport Museum in Lucern is the most visited museum in the whole of Switzerland and offer lots of great transport related exhibits and many are interactive. It’s suitable for the whole family and is a great place to visit. In addition they also have a Lindt Chocolate Adventure exhibition, and a film theatre and Planetarium. Different types of ticket are available and you can read all about it here.
And you can see a reel of the Swiss Transport Museum here.
CULINARY TRAVEL ADVENTURES WITH RhB TRAINS: Did you know that RhB offers amazing lunch and dinner trips as part of their “Genuss Reisen” – CulinaryTravel Adventures? The next dates are 7th June and 21st June. They make for a wonderful trip out by train and a very memorable experience! They are also perfect as an anniversary or birthday present. See details here of the Arosa Genussreisen trip here.
EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here.
TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.
MAINAU ISLAND SPRING FLOWERS: Another great place to visit to see Spring flowers is the flower Island of Mainau in Lake Constance. Read all about it here.
NEW ROOFTOP BAR – 1838 AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL SAVOY ZURICH: Read all about the latest Rooftop Bar in Zurich which recently opened at the Mandarin Oriental Savoy Zurich. It’s called the 1838 Rooftop and offers amazing views over Zurich.
ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all opening for the season – see details here.
WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.
THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.
SATURDAY BRUNCH AT ALEX LAKE ZURICH: Every Saturday you can indulge in a wonderful and very extensive Saturday Brunch at hotel Alex Lake Zurich. Read all about the Sunny Side Up Brunch at Alex Lake Zurich here.
You can see and Instagram Reel of Saturday Brunch at Alex Lake Zurich here.
SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK: A delicious Lemon Cake. See recipe here.
TRIPS & THINGS TO DO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
SWISS DESTINATIONS WORTH VISITING OVER 2 HOURS FROM ZURICH: Check out these great destination 2 hours or more from Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP THINGS TO SEE AND DO IN KONSTANZ: The city of Konstanz in Germany is just around an hour by train or car from Zurich and there is so much to see and do. Take a look at our Guide to Konstanz here.
LUXURIOUS SPA AT SIX SENSES CRANS MONTANA: Six Senses Crans Montana have one of the most beautiful spas in the whole of Switzerland with a sensational centre piece made of wood which hangs right above the indoor pool. Spa Day passes are available. See a short reel here.
6 CAR FREE MOUNTAIN VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND YOU NEED TO VISIT: Have you visited these 6 car free mountain villages in Switzerland? Why not check them off your bucket list soon.Take a look at the list here.
NEED SOME HIKING INSPIRATION? Check out these 6 circular hikes not too far from Zurich. Take a look here.
A VISIT TO THE RHINE FALLS: Why not take a trip to see the impressive Rhine Falls they are just a short trip from Zurich.See details here.
A VISIT TO STEIN AM RHEIN:Stein am Rhein is one of the prettiest towns in Switzerland and always worth a visit. Find out more here.
A TRIP TO MOUNT RIGI: How about a trip to Mount Rigi? Read all about it here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT KULTUR AM BETTRAND A CHARITY BRINGING MUSIC TO THE ILL: Read all about this wonderful charity and the work it does in helping people who are ill through music. Read the article here written by Clare O’Dea.
MORPHEUS 8 TREATMENT WITH DR ROSALIA LUKETINA: Dr Rosalia Luketina is a board certified plastic and aesthetic surgeon practicing in Zurich who offers a variety of anti ageing treatments like Morpheus 8. Read all about my experience trying Morpheus 8 and find out more about Dr Luketina here.
NEW IN ZURICH: DENTISTRY WITHOUT DRILLING AT LOVELYSMILE: LovelySmile offers a new concept for dental hygiene offering check ups and scan and a preventatitve and proactive approach without drilling. Find out more about this unique offering here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
ONLY IN ZURICH CITY GUIDE: Looking for a great guidebook to Zurich which takes you to hidden spots you’ve yet to discover and uncovers interesting details other books leave out? Why not check out ONLY IN ZURICH: A Guide to Unique Locations, Hidden Corners and Unusual Objects by Duncan JD Smith. This new edition of the popular explorer’s guide includes Roman ruins and medieval walls, curious museums and secret gardens, idiosyncratic shops and converted factories. Available online here and online at Orell Fuessli and in all good bookshops. The ideal gift for anyone living in Zurich.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
