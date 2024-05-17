What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late May 2024

Wishing you another great long weekend with Whit Monday on 20th May. If you want to check the next public holidays for Zurich see here. This weekend the AfroPfingsten Festival is on in Winterthur with music, dance and food and lots more. A great new Rooftop Bar in Zurich called 1838 has just opened in Zurich and you can find a whole list of rooftop bars here. Also check out these great waterside restaurants in Zurich and these restaurants with terraces. Many of Zurich’s parks still have great displays of Spring flowers and late blossom and here is a list of gardens you may wish to visit further afield.

Fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland? Then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. The Beatles Musical is on at the MAAG Halle on 21st May – 2nd June and for a great comedy in English why not book tickets for the wonderful ZEST production of Communicating Doors? If it’s rainy in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.

Things To Do in Zurich Mid to Late May 2024

AFROPFINGSTEN WINTERTHUR 15th – 22nd MAY: Don’t miss the annual AfroPfingsten celebrations in Winterthur! They continue until 22nd May with lots of music, dance and amazing food. See details here.

BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET ON SATURDAYS IN ZURICH: Have you been to Bürkliplatz flea market? It’s a fun place to check out and you never know, you might just find something wonderful! See details here.

CAVES OUVERTES WINE CELLAR TASTING DAYS IN VAUD 18th & 19th MAY: How about heading down to the French speaking part of Switzerland for a wonderful Whit weekend Wine tasting? Read all about their “Caves Ouvertes” days here.

PUBLIC HOLIDAYS ZURICH – WHIT MONDAY 20th MAY: The next public holiday in Zurich is on Monday 20th May and you can see all the public holidays in Zurich here.

STREET FOOD FESTIVAL WERFT NOW – 8th JUNE: The Street Food Festival is taking place from 11th May to 8th June at Werft Wollishofen. See details here.

PATUMBAH PILATES IN THE PARK SUNDAYS AT 10AM: How about pilates in the park? First class is free with Heather from Patumbah Pilates. Find out more here & check availability .

EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here.

TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here. CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here. MAINAU ISLAND SPRING FLOWERS: Another great place to visit to see Spring flowers is the flower Island of Mainau in Lake Constance. Read all about it here. NEW ROOFTOP BAR – 1838 AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL SAVOY ZURICH: Read all about the latest Rooftop Bar in Zurich which recently opened at the Mandarin Oriental Savoy Zurich. It’s called the 1838 Rooftop and offers amazing views over Zurich.

ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all opening for the season – see details here.

WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.

THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.

SATURDAY BRUNCH AT ALEX LAKE ZURICH: Every Saturday you can indulge in a wonderful and very extensive Saturday Brunch at hotel Alex Lake Zurich. Read all about the Sunny Side Up Brunch at Alex Lake Zurich here.

You can see and Instagram Reel of Saturday Brunch at Alex Lake Zurich here.