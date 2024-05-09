What’s On in Zurich Middle of May Onwards

Wishing you a great long weekend with the Ascension holiday and a Happy Mother’s Day on Sunday to all mothers! If you want to check the next public holidays for Zurich see here. As well as being Mother’s Day, (maybe you fancy making this Chocolate Cake to celebrate?) this Sunday is also the last day of Zurich Tanzt Festival and the last day of the (Free) Tulip Festival in Morges. If you fancy eating alfresco check out these great waterside restaurants in Zurich, as well as these restaurants with terraces and these rooftop bars. Many of Zurich’s parks still have great displays of Spring flowers and late blossom and here is a list of gardens you may wish to visit further afield.

Fancy an excursion or outing somewhere in Switzerland? Then take a look at these great destinations for some inspiration. The Leonardo da Vinci immersive art event continues at the LichthalleMAAG and Mozart Melodies and Pixel Zoo Ocean continue at the Kirche auf der Egg in Wollishofen. If the rain comes back check our ideas for rainy days here. If you’re looking for some ideas to get away for an excursion in Switzerland take a look here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.

Things To Do in Zurich Middle of May 2024 Onwards

PUBLIC HOLIDAYS ZURICH: The next public holiday in Zurich is on Monday 20th May and you can see all the public holidays in Zurich here.

ZURICH TANZT FESTIVAL ENDS 12th MAY: Zurich Tanzt festival is on in various locations all over Zurich and ends on 12th May – so see details here.

KAFKA EXHIBITION STRAUHOF ZURICH – ON NOW TILL 12th MAY: If you’re interested in Kafka why not visit this exhibition at Strauhof in Zurich. See details here.

PATUMBAH PILATES IN THE PARK SUNDAYS AT 10AM: How about pilates in the park? First class is free with Heather from Patumbah Pilates. Find out more here & check availability .

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL ON NOW – 12th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It ends on12th May 2024. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.

CHOCOLATE FOR MOTHER’S DAY: Chocolate is always a great gift for Mother’s Day and Confiserie Honold has some beautiful hearts in a range of flavours to help celebrate. What’s more their shops in Küsnacht, Herrliberg and Zürichberg are open on Mother’s Day morning till 1pm. Take a look here.

Or you could make your own Chocolate Truffles using this recipe here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS SUMMIT 14TH MAY: Taking place from17.00 – 21.30, at the SIX Convnetionpoint, the exciting programme promises to equip you with the tools to future-proof your organisation and find out more about sustainablility and is a great opportunity to network over an apéro. Register here with the code SUSTAINABILITY2024 to get a 30% discount on your ticket.

BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET ON SATURDAYS IN ZURICH: Have you been to Bürkliplatz flea market? It’s a fun place to check out and you never know, you might just find something wonderful! See details here.

EONARIUM: MOZART MELODIES & THE MAGIC FLUTE REIMAGINED ON NOW: A delightful immersive art and music event about Mozart taking place at the Kirch auf der Egg in Wollishofen Zurich. Suitable for all ages. See details here.

TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here. CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here. MAINAU ISLAND SPRING FLOWERS: Another great place to visit to see Spring flowers is the flower Island of Mainau in Lake Constance. Read all about it here.

FANCY A TRIP TO VISIT TO ST GALLEN & ROMANSHORN?: How about a trip to visit to St Gallen & Romanshorn? It’s great destination to explore with all the family with lots of very interesting attractions and fun things to do. Take a look here.

ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all opening for the season – see details here.

WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.

THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.

SATURDAY BRUNCH AT ALEX LAKE ZURICH: Every Saturday you can indulge in a wonderful and very extensive Saturday Brunch at hotel Alex Lake Zurich. Read all about the Sunny Side Up Brunch at Alex Lake Zurich here.

You can see and Instagram Reel of Saturday Brunch at Alex Lake Zurich here.