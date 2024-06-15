Home Arts and Entertainment Afro Summer Jam- Free Concert: Landiwiese Zurich
Arts and EntertainmentThings To DoWhat's On

Afro Summer Jam- Free Concert: Landiwiese Zurich

6th and 7th July 2024

by newinzurich
0 comment

Afro Summer Jam- Free Concert: Landiwiese Zurich

The Afro Summer Jam is taking place at Landiwiese, Zurich. It’s  a vibrant cultural festival featuring music, live shows, a children’s program, market stalls, delicious food, and an extraordinary fashion show.

Program Schedule:

  • Saturday, July 6: 12:00 PM to 2:00 AM
  • Sunday, July 7: 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Event: Afro Summer Jam
Location: Landiwiese, Zurich 8038
Dates: Saturday, 6th and Sunday 7th July

Where: Landiwiese, right by the lake (Zürich Mythenquai)

Admission: FREE!

Note for Families: Children aged 0 to 12 years do not need a ticket if accompanied by a parent!

While entry to the festival is free, the organisers are always invite you to consider making a donation if you’re able to. Any support, whether large or small, helps make this event accessible to everyone. Every contribution counts!

Transportation: We recommend arriving by public transport. Exit at Wollishofen train station for the easiest access.

So why not celebrate summer in Zurich at the Afro Summer Jam!

Tickets: Get your FREE tickets here. 

Afro Summer Jam- Free Concert: Landiwiese Zurich

*** Articles You May Like ***

ZOA CITY 2024 – Concerts at the Dolder Ice Rink

Public Viewings Zurich – Where To See the EM2024 – Euro 2024 Football

Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals in Switzerland 2024

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2024 Guide

****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Late June 2024 Onwards

The Burning of the Böögg Part 2 in...

ZOA CITY 2024 – Concerts at the Dolder...

Public Viewings Zurich – Where To See the...

Swiss Traditional Folk Festival in Zurich 28th-30th June...

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2024 Guide

Kids Summer Fun with the Zurich Ferienpass –...

Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals in...

Art in the Park XXII at Baur au...

Take A Day Trip to the Stunning Oeschinensee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus