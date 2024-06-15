Afro Summer Jam- Free Concert: Landiwiese Zurich

The Afro Summer Jam is taking place at Landiwiese, Zurich. It’s a vibrant cultural festival featuring music, live shows, a children’s program, market stalls, delicious food, and an extraordinary fashion show.

Program Schedule:

Saturday, July 6: 12:00 PM to 2:00 AM

12:00 PM to 2:00 AM Sunday, July 7: 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Event: Afro Summer Jam

Location: Landiwiese, Zurich 8038

Dates: Saturday, 6th and Sunday 7th July

Where: Landiwiese, right by the lake (Zürich Mythenquai)

Admission: FREE!

Note for Families: Children aged 0 to 12 years do not need a ticket if accompanied by a parent!

While entry to the festival is free, the organisers are always invite you to consider making a donation if you’re able to. Any support, whether large or small, helps make this event accessible to everyone. Every contribution counts!

Transportation: We recommend arriving by public transport. Exit at Wollishofen train station for the easiest access.

So why not celebrate summer in Zurich at the Afro Summer Jam!

Tickets: Get your FREE tickets here.

