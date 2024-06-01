Home Arts and Entertainment Art in the Park XXII at Baur au Lac: Timeless Art and Modern Perspectives
Arts and EntertainmentThings To DoWhat's OnZurich Events

Art in the Park XXII at Baur au Lac: Timeless Art and Modern Perspectives

Baur au Lac Zurich 10.06.2024 - 19.07.2024

by newinzurich
0 comment

Art in the Park XXII at Baur au Lac: Timeless Art and Modern Perspectives

Camille Henrot Exhibition at Art In The Park at Baur Au Lac Zurich 2022

At the Baur au Lac Zurich 10th June – 19th July 2024

In the heart of Zurich, in the beautiful grounds of the Baur au Lac, the ART IN THE PARK XXII event will take place this year from 10th June to 19th July. This exhibition is a blend of the past and the present, encouraging you to reflect on the inequities and absurdities of our time through the works of renowned artists.

The park will feature five stunning sculptures by South African artist William Kentridge, known for his impactful socio-political commentary. These sculptures will create a meaningful dialogue with the historic surroundings of Baur au Lac.

Inside Salon I & II, the walls will display a curated collection of works by Hungarian-born American artist Rita Ackermann. Her art, which balances figurative and abstract styles, presents human forms that disappear and reappear, providing a thought-provoking visual experience.

Additionally, the conceptual works of British artist and performer Martin Creed will be showcased. Creed’s minimalist approach and intriguing pieces will challenge viewers to see art in new and unexpected ways.

ART IN THE PARK XXII at Baur au Lac offers a unique journey through contemporary art in one of Zurich’s most beautiful and historic settings. This event, running from June 10th to July 19th, 2024, is a must-see for anyone interest in art and  Zurich’s cultural scene.

Thomas J. Price: Art In The Park XXI at Baur Au Lac

Photo above and header from Art in the Park 2023

Art in the Park XXII at Baur au Lac

When: 10.06.2024 – 19.07.2024

Where: Baur Au Lac Zurich

Website for more information. 

*** Articles You May Like ***

FOOD Zurich 6th – 16th June 2024

Public Viewings Zurich – Where To See the EM2024 – Euro 2024 Football

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2024 Guide

Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals in Switzerland 2024

Zurich Pride Festival 14th – 15th June 2024

****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Early June 2024 Onwards

FOOD Zurich 6th – 16th June 2024

Communicating Doors by Alan Ayckbourn in Zurich

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2024 Guide

Kids Summer Fun with the Zurich Ferienpass –...

Public Viewings Zurich – Where To See the...

Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals in...

Zurich Pride Festival 14th – 15th June 2024

Visit the Trümmelbach Waterfalls in Switzerland

Irish Celtic The Path of Legends in Zurich

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus