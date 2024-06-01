Art in the Park XXII at Baur au Lac: Timeless Art and Modern Perspectives

At the Baur au Lac Zurich 10th June – 19th July 2024

In the heart of Zurich, in the beautiful grounds of the Baur au Lac, the ART IN THE PARK XXII event will take place this year from 10th June to 19th July. This exhibition is a blend of the past and the present, encouraging you to reflect on the inequities and absurdities of our time through the works of renowned artists.

The park will feature five stunning sculptures by South African artist William Kentridge, known for his impactful socio-political commentary. These sculptures will create a meaningful dialogue with the historic surroundings of Baur au Lac.

Inside Salon I & II, the walls will display a curated collection of works by Hungarian-born American artist Rita Ackermann. Her art, which balances figurative and abstract styles, presents human forms that disappear and reappear, providing a thought-provoking visual experience.

Additionally, the conceptual works of British artist and performer Martin Creed will be showcased. Creed’s minimalist approach and intriguing pieces will challenge viewers to see art in new and unexpected ways.

ART IN THE PARK XXII at Baur au Lac offers a unique journey through contemporary art in one of Zurich’s most beautiful and historic settings. This event, running from June 10th to July 19th, 2024, is a must-see for anyone interest in art and Zurich’s cultural scene.

Photo above and header from Art in the Park 2023

When: 10.06.2024 – 19.07.2024

Where: Baur Au Lac Zurich

Website for more information.

