Discovering Visperterminen: A Hidden Gem in the Swiss Alps

Located high in the Swiss Alps, Visperterminen is a picturesque village that has resonated through the centuries with tales of resilience, tradition and breathtaking beauty.

Visperterminen’s history dates back to the 11th century when it was known as Termenum. The villagers, hardy and resourceful, carved out their existence amidst the rugged terrain. They cultivated crops, tended to livestock, and celebrated their traditions with unwavering devotion. Life here was both challenging and rewarding, much like the steep slopes that surrounded them.

Life in Visperterminen was not always idyllic. Times of drought brought famine and hardship, forcing many to seek better futures elsewhere. One poignant story, shared by local historian Julian Vomsattel, recounts the night when 70 villagers tearfully said their farewells and left their homes. Some emigrated to distant lands, while others settled in neighbouring valleys. Yet, their hearts remained tethered to Visperterminen—the place of their ancestors.

Today, Visperterminen stands proud—a village with a population of 1,328 nestled among the Valais Alps. Its old houses whisper the history of bygone eras, and the villagers share stories of resilience. The Heida wine still flows, a testament to the tenacity of those who tend the vineyards.

One feature of the Visperterminen is the Irrigation System

The irrigation channels in Valais, Switzerland, known as the Bisses or Suone have a fascinating history. Between the 13th and 20th centuries, these unique irrigation channels were constructed along the slopes and side valleys of the Valais canton. Here’s why they came into existence…

Up until the middle of the 14th century, Valais agriculture primarily focused on cereal crops, which didn’t require extensive irrigation. However, the devastating impact of the plague around 1350 led to a decline in the local population. As a result, abandoned agricultural land turned into pastures and hayfields. These pastures required more water for livestock breeding, leading to the need for irrigation channels. The Valais’s geographical layout, combined with its dry climate (attributed to climate change at the time), compelled people to build these channels, which we now call “bisses.” Bisses harnessed water from rivers at the base of side valleys and brought it up to the farmland, supporting intensive farming practices.

Different regions of Valais used varying names for these channels. In the Lower Valais, they were called “rais” or “raye.” In central parts, the term “bief” (based on “bisse”) was common, with several variations. In Upper Valais (the German-speaking part), the ancient words “Suonen” and “Wasserleiter” are still in use.

Throughout the centuries, the use of bisses led to regional conflicts, sometimes escalating into violence. Water, although considered a common resource, was crucial for survival. Land rights were less codified back then, making disputes inevitable among neighbouring communities. Bishops and local lords often intervened to ease tensions arising from water usage. These gravity-defying channels remain a testament to the ingenuity and resourcefulness of Switzerland’s farmers and vintners, even today! If you ever visit Valais, exploring these historic Suones during a hike is a must!

Top things to do whilst visiting Visperterminen

When you visit Visperterminen do try and explore a little and here are a few things to put on on your list:

St. Jodern Vineyards

Europe’s highest vineyard, St. Jodern Vineyards, offers a unique experience for wine enthusiasts. Here you can sample the renowned Heida wine and enjoy a tour of the vineyard. Visit St. Jodern Winery website here.

Hiking & Biking Trails

Visperterminen boasts an excellent selection of hiking and biking trails, tailored to various abilities and needs. Two classic hikes begin directly in the village:

* Suone Beitra Hike

Discover the stunning landscapes on the Suone Beitra hike. Find out more about the Suone Beitra hike here. You can also find more details here.

* Kapellenweg – Suone Bodmeri Hike

Explore the scenic Kapellenweg – Suone Bodmeri hike. Learn more about Kapellenweg – Suone Bodmeri hike here. More information on the Suone Boomeri hike through the irrigation channels here.

Black Nosed Valais Sheep

Whilst you’re in your travels around Visperterminen, keep your eyes open for the typical back nosed Valais sheep you may come across.

Corpus Christi Celebration in Visperterminen in May

If you’re visiting in May, make sure to coincide your visit with the unique Corpus Christi celebration.

The procession through the town is a real highlight of Visperterminen’s cultural calendar.

Learn more about this celebration (in German) here.

Wii-Grill-Fäscht Festival in September

Another event you should aim to experience if visiting in September, is the annual Wii-Grill-Fäscht, a celebration of local food and wine. The event for 2024 is unfortunately already sold out, however, pre-sales begin each year on the first Monday in March – so maybe another time?. The Wii-Grill-Fäscht is a hike consisting of seven places, where you stop to enjoy culinary delights from Valais and Visperterminen. The hike, starting at Kaufplatz in Visp’s old town, follows historic footpaths and mule tracks through the “Riebe” vineyard to the hamlet of Oberstalden below Visperterminen. This annual event, first held in 1994, always occurs on the first Saturday in September. Learn more about Wii-Grill-Fäscht here.

Hire A Local Guide

For those interested in local customs, the traditional Tärbiner nomadic life, and more, booking a local guide is highly recommended. Julian Vomsattel, described as a “living lexicon,” offers insightful tours that delve into the rich history and culture of Visperterminen. You can book a local guide here.

Visperterminen – A Village Worth Discovering

Visperterminen is not just a village; it is a living testament to the enduring spirit of its people and the timeless beauty of the Swiss Alps. Its stunning scenery makes it a must-visit destination.

So why not visit the Swiss Alps and take the winding path to Visperterminen where you can enjoy the taste of Heida wine, discover for yourself its rich history, and enjoy the serene beauty of walking through the countryside and watching the beautiful Lake Gibidumsee.

Lake Gibidumsee Visperterminen Valais

Where To Stay

The new Panorama Lodge in Giw, above Visperterminen, is accessible via a lift from Visperterminen. It accommodates 20 people with two double bedrooms, two rooms with four-level bunk beds, and eight mattress spaces in the gallery. A partition wall in the living area can divide the lodge to house 10 people per side. The lodge also features a spa and serves as an ideal base for both winter and summer sports.

Website – Panorama Lodge.

More Information on Visperterminen

This article and all the photos are by Yvonne Buggy, on assignment for NewInZurich.

Yvonne is a nature enthusiast and enjoys exploring Switzerland and beyond and finding great destinations to visit.

