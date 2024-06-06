FOOD Zurich 6th – 16th June 2024

FOOD Zurich is a wonderful celebration of food and drink in all its forms. The events will cover a wide breadth of topics from unforgettable dinners at exceptional locations to professional cookery courses, food tastings, kitchen cookouts, urban gardening, and tours of the Zurich gastro scene. Do check out the wonderful program to discover more. So whether your’e a gourmet, an amateur cook or just take a keen interest in your food, do make sure to check out FOOD Zurich! See this short video of the opening party at FOOD Zurich here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by newinzurich (@newinzurich) FOOD Zurich

When: 6th – 16th June 2024

What: All types of food and drink events in various different locations over 11 days

Where: In Europaallee Zurich and various venues all over Zurich

Website: You can see the full program along with all the ticketing details can be found at foodzurich.com.