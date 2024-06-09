Home Family Travel Great Places To Visit in Switzerland 2 Hours or More From Zurich
Family TravelThings To DoTravelWhat's On

Great Places To Visit in Switzerland 2 Hours or More From Zurich

Excursions and Outings for all the family

by newinzurich
0 comment

Great Places To Visit in Switzerland 2 Hours or More From Zurich

Lake Geneva boat trip - top things to do in Vevey, Switzerland

Excursions and Outings for all the Family

If you’re looking for some ideas for great day trips from Zurich or places to go for a weekend break, check out this list for some ideas and inspiration. ( Do feel free to come back to this article as more listings coming soon).

NEUCHÂTEL

Top Things To Do in Neuchâtel

Take a trip to Neuchâtel 

LAUSANNE

12 Awesome Things to See and Do in Lausanne

Visit the Olympic city of Lausanne. Find out all about Lausanne here.

Grindelwald-First

First Cliff Walk by Tissot at Grindelwald-First

Make an excursion to Grindelwald-First and walk along the First Cliff Walk. Take a look here. 

THE OLIVE PATH IN LUGANO

The Olive Grove Trail Gandria - Lugano

Visit Lugano – and go for a walk along the Olive Path to Gandria

THE CASTLES OF BELLINZONA

Top Things to do when Exploring the Bellinzona Castles

Go to Bellinzona and visit the castles.

BRISSAGO ISLANDS

Hotel Villa Emden Brissago Islands

Take a boat trip to the Brigasso islands. Read all about these beautiful islands here. 

CHATEAU CHILLON

A Trip to The Stunning Chateau de Chillon Montreux

Take a trip to Chateau Chillon in Montreux – read all about it here.

CHAPLIN’S WORLD

Discover Charlie Chaplin At Chaplin's World Switzerland

Visit Chaplin’s World outside Montreux- read all about it here.

MORGES IN THE SPRING

Top Things To Do In Morges When Visiting In Spring

A visit to Morges in Springtime – take a look here.

CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS GARDENS

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Just outside Morges you might also like to visit the stunning gardens of the Chateau de Vullierens.

PAPILIORAMA BUTTERFLY MUSEUM

Butterfly World Papiliorama

A visit to Papiliorama Butterfly Museum – take a look here.

LAUTERBRUNNEN

A Day Trip to Lauterbrunnen - Stunning Scenery & Lots To See

A trip to Lauterbrunnen – read all about it here.

BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN

A Journey On The GoldenPass Belle Époque Train 

A ride on the Belle Epoque Train – read all about it here.

BERNINA EXPRESS TRAIN RIDE

The Bernina Express - The Most Scenic Train Journey Ever?

A ride on the Bernina Express.

MOUNT RIGI

A Day Trip To Mount Rigi

A trip to Mount Rigi- take a look here. 

MOUNT PILATUS

Pilatus cable car mount pilatus

A Trip to Mount Pilatus

GENEVA

Top 10 Must Do Things in Geneva

Visit the beautiful city of Geneva. Read all about it here.

CHOCOLATE FACTORY VISIT

Chocolate Fun at the Schoggi Erlebnis Läderach in Bilten

Why not Visit a Chocolate Factory – take a look here.

We hope this list gives you some food for thought for excursions and outings from Zurich. Do make sure to check the websites of the individual places in the listings before setting out. Enjoy exploring beautiful Switzerland !

*** Articles You May Like *** 

10 Inspirational Places To Visit In Switzerland

6 Must Visit Car Free Mountain Villages in Switzerland

31 Ideas For Family Excursions Not Far From Zurich

31+ Great Activities In Switzerland for Teenagers and Kids

*****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid June 2024 Onwards

Kids Summer Fun with the Zurich Ferienpass –...

Public Viewings Zurich – Where To See the...

Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals in...

Art in the Park XXII at Baur au...

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2024 Guide

Terravin Lauriers de Platine Rouge Wine Contest Solothurn

Visit the Trümmelbach Waterfalls in Switzerland

Discovering Visperterminen: A Hidden Gem in the Swiss...

FOOD Zurich 6th – 16th June 2024

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus