Great Places To Visit in Switzerland 2 Hours or More From Zurich

Excursions and Outings for all the Family

If you’re looking for some ideas for great day trips from Zurich or places to go for a weekend break, check out this list for some ideas and inspiration. ( Do feel free to come back to this article as more listings coming soon).

NEUCHÂTEL

Take a trip to Neuchâtel

LAUSANNE

Visit the Olympic city of Lausanne. Find out all about Lausanne here.

Grindelwald-First

Make an excursion to Grindelwald-First and walk along the First Cliff Walk. Take a look here.

THE OLIVE PATH IN LUGANO

Visit Lugano – and go for a walk along the Olive Path to Gandria

THE CASTLES OF BELLINZONA

Go to Bellinzona and visit the castles.

BRISSAGO ISLANDS

Take a boat trip to the Brigasso islands. Read all about these beautiful islands here.

CHATEAU CHILLON

Take a trip to Chateau Chillon in Montreux – read all about it here.

CHAPLIN’S WORLD

Visit Chaplin’s World outside Montreux- read all about it here.

MORGES IN THE SPRING

A visit to Morges in Springtime – take a look here.

CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS GARDENS

Just outside Morges you might also like to visit the stunning gardens of the Chateau de Vullierens.

PAPILIORAMA BUTTERFLY MUSEUM

A visit to Papiliorama Butterfly Museum – take a look here.

LAUTERBRUNNEN

A trip to Lauterbrunnen – read all about it here.

BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN

A ride on the Belle Epoque Train – read all about it here.

BERNINA EXPRESS TRAIN RIDE

A ride on the Bernina Express.

MOUNT RIGI

A trip to Mount Rigi- take a look here.

MOUNT PILATUS

A Trip to Mount Pilatus

GENEVA

Visit the beautiful city of Geneva. Read all about it here.

CHOCOLATE FACTORY VISIT

Why not Visit a Chocolate Factory – take a look here.

We hope this list gives you some food for thought for excursions and outings from Zurich. Do make sure to check the websites of the individual places in the listings before setting out. Enjoy exploring beautiful Switzerland !

