Photos of the Eidgenössisches Trachtenfest – Swiss National Festival

All photos by Photographer Geoff Pegler

Swiss National Costume Festival in Zurich June 2024

The Eidgenössisches Trachtenfest, also known as the Swiss National Costume Festival, is a vibrant celebration of Swiss culture and tradition. This festival is held every twelve years, making it a rare and significant event.

The most recent edition took place in Zurich from 28th to 30th June 2024, marking the first time the city hosted the festival in over 50 years, since 1974.

Photographer Geoff Pegler was at the festival over the three days, capturing interesting moments through his lens – which you can see in this article.

This festival brought together around 100,000 visitors and featured approximately 7,500 participants dressed in traditional Swiss costumes, or Tracht.

The event showcased a rich array of activities including folk dancing, singing and music performances spread across four festival sites in Zurich. Highlights included a grand parade, folk dance gala, and various concerts with something for everyone to enjoy.

The Grand Parade which took on the final day Sunday was a colourful and entertaining event.

The Trachtenfest not only celebrates Swiss heritage but also fosters a sense of community and togetherness among participants and spectators. It’s an opportunity to experience authentic Swiss traditions through live performances, local crafts and traditional cuisine – a fabulous insight into Swiss culture.

For More Details of the Trachtenfest

For more details about the Swiss National Costume Festival or Trachtenfest, you can visit the official website of the festival here​.

