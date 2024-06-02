Public Viewings Zurich –

Where To See the EM2024 – Euro 2024 Football

The UEFA EURO 2024 Football Championship is beginning on 14th June and continues until 14th July 2024. Football fans in Zurich can enjoy the matches together at various Public Viewing venues. Whether you’re a die-hard football enthusiast or just want to soak up the atmosphere, these spots offer a great experience. You can see all the various rounds at the bottom of this article.

Most but not all of the public viewing areas are free of charge and some have a minimum consumption charge. View details on the relevant website. Please note, that at time of publishing not all websites had been fully updated.

Don’t miss the all important matches where Switzerland is playing:

Saturday, 15th June, 3pm: Hungary – Switzerland

Wednesday, 19th June, 9pm: Switzerland – Scotland

Sunday, 23rd June, 9pm: Germany – Switzerland

If you’re following England:

England`s Matches

16th June vs Serbia

20th June vs Denmark

25th June vs Slovenia

Amboss Rampe

Located in the heart of Zurich, Amboss Rampe boasts three screens across three different rooms.

Website: Amboss Rampe

James Joyce

An Irish pub in Zurich, James Joyce provides a cozy setting to watch the Euros.

Website: James Joyce

Iroquois Seefeld

With eight TVs and a big screen, Iroquois Seefeld ensures you won’t miss any action.

Website: Iroquois Seefeld

Micas Garten

Experience unforgettable summer evenings at Micas Garten, a city oasis in Zurich’s Altstetten area. The venue covers 3,000 sqm and accommodates around 500 guests. Indoor and outdoor viewing, several bars, and a variety of street food options.

Website: Micas Garten

MAAG Halle

Head to the MAAG Halle for an exclusive public viewing experience. Watch the games on a big screen, surrounded by food stands, drinks, and a gaming zone. Entry is free, and you can even secure a MAAG lounge for a premium experience.

Website: MAAG Halle

FIFA Museum

The FIFA Museum in Zurich, along with SportsBar 1904, offers a unique public viewing experience. Immerse yourself in the lively and football-loving atmosphere.

Website: FIFA

Frau Gerold’s Garten

Located close to Hardbrücke station, Frau Gerold’s Garten offers a delightful setting for football enthusiasts. With 15 TVs and 600 covered seats, you’ll have a comfortable viewing experience.

Website: Frau Gerold’s Garten

Sihlcity EM Public Viewing

Sihlcity provides another option for watching the games.

Website: Sihlcity Sommergarten

EM PUBLIC Viewing Riithalle

Head to Stall 6 at the Riithalle in Zurich for public viewing on five large screens.

Website: Riithalle

Lion Bar

Just off Rennweg in central Zurich, the Lion Bar is also showing the games.

Website: Lion Bar

Kennedy’s

Kennedy’s, conveniently close to Zurich main station, offers two big screens and seven HDTVs.

Website: Kennedy’s

Oliver Twist

Catch the games at Oliver Twist in Zurich.

Website: Oliver Twist Zurich

Paddy O’Reilly’s

Paddy O’Reilly’s, located at Talsstrasse 82, offers viewing on seven screens.

Website: Paddy O’Reilly’s

Fork and Bottle

5 screens will be set up around the beer garden an you can watch your favourite matches while enjoying farm to table food, craft beer and boutique wines. Address: Allmendstrasse 20, 8002 Zürich

Website: Fork and Bottle

Zum Glatten Köbi

Celebrate the football finals at “Zum Glatten Köbi” in and around the Club Supermarket on Geroldstrasse 17. Enjoy plenty of space indoors and outdoors, along with food, drinks, urban art, small live acts, and local DJs. All games broadcast live.

Website: Zum Glatten Köbi

Here are the rounds:

14 June Group A: Germany – Scotland (Munich, 9pm)

15 June Group A: Hungary – Switzerland (Cologne, 3 p.m.)

Group B: Spain – Croatia (Berlin, 6 p.m.)

Group B: Italy – Albania (Dortmund, 9 p.m.)

16 June Group D: Play-off winner A – Netherlands (Hamburg, 3 p.m.)

Group C: Slovenia – Denmark (Stuttgart, 6 p.m.)

Group C: Serbia – England (Gelsenkirchen, 9 p.m.)

17 June Group E: Romania – Play-off winner B (Munich, 3 p.m.)

Group E: Belgium – Slovakia (Frankfurt, 6 p.m.)

Group D: Austria – France (Düsseldorf, 9 p.m.)

18 June Group F: Turkey – Play-off winner C (Dortmund, 6 p.m.)

Group F: Portugal – Czech Republic (Leipzig, 9 p.m.)

19 June Group B: Croatia – Albania (Hamburg, 3 p.m.)

Group A: Germany – Hungary (Stuttgart, 6 p.m.)

Group A: Scotland – Switzerland (Cologne, 9 p.m.)

20 June Group C: Slovenia – Serbia (Munich, 3 p.m.)

Group C: Denmark – England (Frankfurt, 6 p.m.)

Group B: Spain – Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 9 p.m.)

21 June Group E: Slovakia – Play-off winner B (Düsseldorf, 3 p.m.)

Group D: Play-off winner A – Austria (Berlin, 6 p.m.)

Group D: Netherlands – France (Leipzig, 9 p.m.)

22 June Group F: Play-off winner C – Czech Republic (Hamburg, 3 p.m.)

Group F: Turkey – Portugal (Dortmund, 6 p.m.)

Group E: Belgium – Romania (Cologne, 9 p.m.)

23 June Group A: Switzerland – Germany (Frankfurt, 9 p.m.)

Group A: Scotland – Hungary (Stuttgart, 9 p.m.)

24 June Group B: Croatia – Italy (Leipzig, 9pm)

Group B: Albania – Spain (Düsseldorf, 9pm)

25 June Group D: Netherlands – Austria (Berlin, 6 p.m.)

Group D: France – Play-off winner A (Dortmund, 6 p.m.)

Group C: England – Slovenia (Cologne, 9 p.m.)

Group C: Denmark – Serbia (Munich, 9 p.m.)

26 June Group E: Slovakia – Romania (Frankfurt, 6 p.m.)

Group E: Play-off winner B – Belgium (Stuttgart, 6 p.m.)

Group F: Czech Republic – Turkey (Hamburg, 9 p.m.)

Group F: Play-off winner C – Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 9 p.m.)

Rest days on 27th and 28th June

Round of 16

To be followed by the:

Quarterfinals

Semi-final

Final of EURO 2024

