Swiss Folk Dance Festival in Zurich 28th-30th June 2024

Swiss Traditional Folk Festival in Zurich 28th-30th June 2024

This summer there will be a very interesting Swiss cultural event taking place in our city. After an absence of 50 years, the Swiss Folk Dance Festival will be returning to Zurich from 28th – 30th June 2024. With the motto “No Folk Dance, No Traditional Costume Festival,” the event promises an array of captivating dances and authentic musical performances across four festival grounds and seven stages in the city.

Photo courtesy of Swiss-Image.ch Photographer: Mean

Festival Highlights

The festival kicks off at 1pm on 28th June with a grand opening parade from Zurich Main Station to St. Peter’s Church. This colourful procession will set the tone for the rest of the festivities with dancing, music and lots of traditional Swiss costumes. This is a map of all the key locations and the route that will be taken for the procession:

Photo courtesy of Swiss Folk Dance Festival

Swiss Folk Dance & Children’s Festival

At 11am on 29th June the Swiss Folk Dance & Children’s Festival will take place at Sechseläutenplatz. This family-friendly event will showcase traditional dances, children’s performances and there will be lots of interactive activities, making it a perfect place for visitors of all ages.

The Grand Parade

At 2pm on 30th June the grand parade will take place through Zurich’s city centre and the festival finale will end with a spectacular display of folk traditions, music, and dance. The procession will showcase the diverse cultural expressions from various regions and will really be a unique experience to enjoy Switzerland’s vibrant folk culture.

3 Days of Festivities

The Zurich Folk Dance Festival is a celebration of community and cultural values taking place over 3 days. There will be dance workshops, where you can learn traditional Swiss dances from experienced instructors as well as stalls selling traditional Swiss crafts, food and drinks.

Live Music – Traditional and Contemporary

Live music performances will feature a mix of traditional folk tunes and contemporary interpretations, ensuring there’s something for everyone. The festival aims to create an inclusive atmosphere where both locals and visitors can enjoy and engage with Swiss traditions.

Children’s Activities

Children will not be left out from the celebrations and there will be dedicated areas for children’s activities, including storytelling sessions, puppet shows and traditional games.

The Zurich Folk Dance Festival is expected to draw large crowds, so do try to arrive early and use public transportation whenever possible. With a packed schedule of events and activities, this festival promises to be a highlight of Zurich’s cultural calendar for 2024.

So make sure to mark your calendars for the Swiss folk dance festival from 28th to 30th June!

Swiss Folk Dance Festival

When: 28th – 30th June

Where: Various locations in Zurich

Website: Visit the website to see the program here

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************