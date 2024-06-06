Terravin Lauriers de Platine Rouge Wine Contest Solothurn

Last week, I had the immense honour of being invited to join the jury for the prestigious Terravin Lauriers de Platine Rouge wine tasting competition. This great wine event took place in the charming and historically rich town of Solothurn, known for its exquisite baroque architecture and vibrant cultural scene.

The competition was held at the beautiful Hotel Zum Roten Turm, situated right next to the town’s iconic astrological clock which was built in 1467 and it was a perfect backdrop for such a unique event.

The Terravin jury comprised sommeliers, oenologists, and wine journalists, all coming together to select the “best of the best” from 16 meticulously chosen red wines from the Vaud region.

Our task was to award the prestigious Terravin label through a rigorous blind tasting process, ensuring impartiality and a focus solely on the quality of the wine.

Swiss wine, particularly from the Vaud region, has been gaining international acclaim for its distinct flavors and high quality. The region benefits from a unique microclimate and diverse terroir, contributing to the exceptional character of its wines. Swiss wines, though less known globally than those from France or Italy, offer a delightful discovery for any wine enthusiast.

Following the tasting, we were treated to a delightful lunch at the renowned restaurant Zum Alten Stephan in Solothurn.

The meal was a gastronomic delight.

It was perfectly paired with exquisite wines from the Vaud region, highlighting the harmonious relationship between fine wine and gourmet cuisine.

The competition itself was a celebration of the exceptional quality of Vaud wines, with every bottle reflecting the dedication and passion of the winemakers.

The winning wine, Domaine de Beau-Soleil Sarl’s “Confidence,” La Côte AOC, Mont-sur-Rolle Grand Cru, 2022, stood out for its impeccable balance and depth of flavour.

The winner was also presented with a beautiful Aerowatch time piece.

The top four wines of the competition were:

Domaine de Beau-Soleil Sarl, Confidence, La Côte AOC, Mont-sur-Rolle Grand Cru, 2022

Cave des Rossillonnes, Dominoir, La Côte AOC, 2022

Bolle & Cie SA, Cuvée Unique, La Côte AOC, 2022

Cave Mirabilis, Côtes-de-l’Orbe AOC, Côte-de-l’Orbe Grand Cru

Each of these wines showcased the diverse and rich winemaking heritage of the Vaud region, making it a memorable event for all who attended.

The Terravin Lauriers de Platine Rouge wine tasting competition was a fabulous celebration of Swiss wine, bringing together experts and enthusiasts in a beautiful setting.

Congratulations to all the winners, especially Domaine de Beau-Soleil, for their outstanding contribution to the world of Swiss wine. This event not only highlighted the quality of Swiss wines but also the cultural and culinary richness of Solothurn. It was a great honour to have been able to join the jury and it was a really interesting event.

More Information on Terravin Wines and Solothurn

If you would like to know more about Terravin Wines please visit the Terravin website here.

If you would like to know more about things to see and do in Solothurn please take a look here.

Take a look at this Instragam Reel for more impressions:

