The Burning of the Böögg Part 2 in Appenzell

The Burning of the Böögg on Sechseläutenpltz in Zurich, originally scheduled for April, was cancelled due to strong winds, leaving the poor Böögg to wait until June to meet his fiery fate. Perhaps this delay is why Zurich has experienced such a dismal summer so far? Nevertheless, the rescheduled event and delayed farewell to winter 2023/2024 will take place on 22nd June on the Streuli meadow in Heiden, Appenzell.

As well as the Böögg (hopefully) going up in smoke, there will be local markets, food stalls, music, entertainment and a lively community atmosphere and it is all hosted by the Appenzell Ausserrhoden council. The event will include a simple folk festival with special guests and guild delegations. Let’s hope for reasonable weather as if this doesn’t go ahead there is no alternate date planned!

The festival is a friendly meeting for the residents of Appenzell Ausserrhoden and the guests from Zurich and Sechseläuten 2024 Part 2 will conclude with the burning of the Böögg in Heiden at 6pm.

The Zurich guilds are sending delegations to the event and will be participating. An official reception for special guests will be held at the Kursaal, with the President of the Zurich Government, Natalie Rickli, representing the Canton of Zurich. The main festivities and the Böögg burning will take place on the Streuliwiese near Dunantplatz in Heiden.

Program:

From 15:00:

The festival begins with a marquee for 900 people and festival benches for 5,000 people near Streuliwiese, Seeallee, and the church square. Local markets, music, singing, and social gatherings under the theme “A festival of encounters and friendship.”

16:30 (private):

Reception for the special guests in the Kursaal Heiden

Welcome speeches by the AR Provincial Governor, ZZZ President, and Zurich Government President

At 17:30:

Preparation for the Böögg burning on Streuliwiese. “Guarding” of the Böögg by historical Landjäger of the Zurich cantonal police. Landsgemeindelied and Sechseläutenmarsch performed by the interzöiftiges Zunftspiel with over 70 musicians. Parade of Schneidern guild members and horses.

At 18:00:

Lighting of the Böögg by Yves Noël Balmer, Landammann of Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Natalie Rickli, President of the Zurich Government, and Felix H. Boller, President of the ZZZ, after the 6th stroke of the Heiden church clock.

The festivities will continue with local markets, music, singing, and socializing until around 11pm. Food stalls along Seeallee and the church square will offer Chäshörnli, Siedwurst and of course, grilled sausages.

Let’s hope this time the Böögg burns successfully and let the Summer 2024 in Switzerland begin!

