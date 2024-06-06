Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2023 Guide

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2024 Guide

Top Summer Openair Cinema in Zürich 2024 Guide

Summer isn’t summer in Zürich without the openair kinos. In this guide, we’ve collated some of the best summer Zürich openair cinemas for you to choose from. Take a look at the guide below and enjoy a wonderful evening watching a film in Zürich openair.

Hofkino – 13th June – 7th July 2024

Takes place in Landesmuseum

Dates: 13th June – 7th July 2024

See the programme / website here.

Sofa Openair Kino– 4th – 6th July 2024

Takes place in the Innenhof Guthirt.

Dates: 4th – 6th July 2024

See the programme / website here.

Kino Am Pfäffikersee – 5th – 13th July 2024

Takes place outside Zürich on Lake Pfäffikersee

Dates: 5th – 13th July 2024

See the programme / website here.

Filmfluss – 10th – 28th July 2024

Takes place at the Badi at Unterer Letten.

Dates: 10th – 28th July 2024

Visit the website here.

Openair Kino Oerlikon – 16th & 17th August 2024

Takes place on Elias-Canetti Strasse, behind BH Oerlikon

Dates: 16th & 17th August 2024

See the programme / website here.

Allianz Openair Kino 18th July– 18th August 2024

The big openair cinema Allianz openair Cinema begins at Zürichhorn on 14th July and continues until 14st August with different films every day, many of which are English language films.

Dates: 18th July – 18th August 2024

Programme / details here

Dolder Wellenkino – 2nd to 18th August 2024

Takes place at the Dolder Sports Bad.

Dates: 2nd – 20th August 2023

See the programme here.

Bloom Openair Kino – 16th to 25th August 2024

Takes place in the Europaalle-Platz.

Dates: 16th August – 25th August 2024

See the programme / website here.

TCS Drive-In Cinema – 16th August to 3rd September 2023

Takes place in in TCS Training & Leisure Betzholz in Hinwil

Dates: 14th August – 1st September 2024

See the programme / website here.

