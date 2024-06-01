Visit the Trümmelbach Waterfalls in Switzerland

Switzerland, known for its picturesque landscapes and pristine natural beauty, offers countless attractions for nature enthusiasts. Among these, the Trümmelbach Waterfalls really are a must-visit destination.

The Trümmelbach Waterfalls Lauterbrunnen

The Trümmelbach Waterfalls are situated in the heart of the Lauterbrunnen Valley, 3km south of the village and are not just a feast for the eyes but a testament to the raw power of nature. NewInZurich writer, Yvonne Buggy, recently travelled there to discover first hand what the falls are like.

Getting to the Trümmelbach Waterfalls

The journey to the Trümmelbach Waterfalls begins in the beautiufl village of Lauterbrunnen. To reach Lauterbrunnen, you can take the train from Zurich and change at Interlaken. The train ride itself offers stunning views of the Swiss coutryside and when you arrive at the train station you take the 141 bus for a journey of approximately 10 minutes to get to the Trümmelbachfälle. The bus stops right at the entrance to the Trümmelbach Waterfalls.

By car, take the N6 or N8 if you are coming from Lucerne/Zurich. Near Interlaken, take the Wilderswil exit and continue towards Wilderswil and Lauterbrunnen. Approximately 3 km after passing through Lauterbrunnen you will arrive at Trümmelbach Falls.

The Unique Charm of Trümmelbach Waterfalls

The Trümmelbach Waterfalls are unique as they are the only waterfalls in Europe situated inside a mountain and accessible underground.

Fed by the melting waters of the Jungfrau, Eiger and Mönsch glaciers, these waterfalls carry over 20,000 litres of water per second, carving their way through the rock formations with thunderous force.

A Total of 10 Waterfalls

There are ten waterfalls in total, each with its own character and beauty. The experience of visiting these waterfalls is enhanced by the infrastructure which allows you to explore them safely and comfortably.

There is a series of tunnels, lifts, and walkways which have been ingeniously carved into the mountain, providing spectacular vantage points to observe the rushing waters up close.

What to See and Do at Trümmelbach Waterfalls

At the Trümmelbach Waterfalls, you really get to see the raw power and beauty of nature. The roaring sound of the water, the cool mist in the air, and the sight of the water cascading through the mountain’s heart create a sensory experience like no other. Each of the ten waterfalls offers unique views, from narrow chutes to broad cascades, and you can spend hours exploring the various levels.

The interplay of light and water within the dark rock crevices creates striking visual contrasts and create breathtaking shots – so don’t forget your camera!

For those interested in geology, the waterfalls provide a fascinating glimpse into the natural forces that have shaped the Swiss Alps over millennia. There are also information signpost along the pathways giving you insights into the geological history and significance of the area.

Exploring the Trümmelbach Waterfalls

The walk through the Trümmelbach Waterfalls is relatively short and well-suited for visitors of all ages and abilities, although there is a minimum age of 5 years for children. The pathways are well-maintained and the lifts make it accessible even for those who might have difficulty with steep climbs. The entire visit typically takes about one to two hours, depending on how much time you spend at each waterfall (and how many photos you take!).

What To Wear When Visiting the Trümmelbach Waterfalls

While the walk is manageable, it’s advisable to wear sturdy footwear as the paths can be wet and slippery. The temperature inside the mountain is cooler, so it is a good idea to take a light jacket.

Trümmelbach Waterfalls – A Unique Experience

Visiting the Trümmelbach Waterfalls is an unforgettable experience that combines natural beauty, adventure, and a touch of geological wonder. Whether you’re a nature lover, a photographer, or simply looking for a unique excursion in Switzerland, the Trümmelbach Waterfalls offer something for everyone. So make sure to add this hidden gem to your travel plans when exploring Switzerland.

The Trümmelbach Waterfalls / Trümmelbachfälle

Where: Trümmelbach, 3824 Lauterbrunnen,Switzerland.

GPS coordinates: 46.5622° N, 7.9072° E

When to visit: The waterfalls are open from April to November, with the opening hours varying slightly depending on the season. The Trümmelbach Glacier Waterfalls are open from 9 am to 5 pm daily from the beginning of April to the beginning of November and from 8:30 am to 6 pm in July and August.

Entrance Fee: The entrance fee of CHF 15 for adults and CHF 6 for children helps maintain the site and ensure the safety of visitors.

Website: Visit the Trümmelbach website here

All details correct at time of publishing.

With thanks to Yvonne for the great photos, information and spirit of adventure

