Frauenstreik 14th June in Zurich

Women's March 14th June Zurich 2024

Frauenstreik 14th June in Zurich

The Frauenstreik takes place every year on 14th June. The reason behind this, is that on 14th June 1991, Swiss women laid down their work to demonstrate the nation’s dependency on women’s work. This was the very first “Frauenstreik” or women’s strike. Today some women may “strike” on this day, but many prefer to highlight the situation by marching in the main cities of Switzerland to draw attention to gender inequality. You can see an Instagram Reel of the march in Zurich here.

Even today there is still a marked difference in earning power between men and women, not to mention in the distribution of childcare duties and responsibilities. In order to highlight the gender inequality that still exists between the sexes, the “Frauenstreik” women’s marches take place all across Switzerland on this day.

Women’s Vote in Switzerland

Another historical issue highlighting the gender disparity has been women’s right to vote in Switzerland. Depending on the Canton in which they lived, the majority of Swiss women only got the vote in 1971 and 1972, except for those living in Appenzell who had to wait until 1991! Thus it was only in April 1991 that all Swiss women could vote at both cantonal and federal levels.

In 2020 and 2021 the Frauenstreik didn’t take place due to the pandemic. However, you can see some photos here of the Franuenstreik in Zurich in 2019. 

We have also captured some photos the 2022 Frauenstreik in case you missed it. You can also see an Instagram Reel of the march here. 

Women’s March in Zurich 2024

The Frauenstreik in Zurich usually takes place in a peaceful and good humoured manner along the river Limmat, through the city and down Bahnhofstrasse. Known as the “purple wave” due to the colour adopted by the Frauenstreik there people walking, skating, biking and pushing prams and strollers. People carry banners and posters and there is music along with speeches. It is a colourful affair with plenty of purple of course, quite a smattering of pink and rainbow colours too. The march always takes place in June and since June is Pride month. Also, don’t forget that on Friday 14th and  Saturday 15th June the Zurich Pride Event is taking place in Zurich.

Women Still Fighting For Their Rights

Sadly there has been little progress since the last Frauenstreik and the disparity in pay in Switzerland continues. Other key issues women highlighted include the need for improved childcare facilities, for more women in top jobs and in politics and addressing the individual taxation of married couples and the consent laws.

See a short reel of a previous Frauenstreik in Zurich 

The Frauenstreik Takes Place All Across Switzerland

There were events in numerous cities across Switzerland, with most, but not all, starting around 6pm. Cities where there were demonstrations include Berne, Basel, Chur, Fribourg, Geneva, Lausanne, Lucerne, Winterthur, Zug and of course Zurich.

Where: Bürkliplatz is the central meeting point and the march goes through the centre of the city.

You can see the full program for the Frauenstreik Switzerland 2024 initiatives here. 

You can find out more about the Frauenstrik in Zurich here.

