What’s On in Zurich Beginning of July 2024

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! The EPICURE Gourmet Food festival continues until Sunday 7th – you can see our reel of the first night here. The Caliente Latin American Festival is back in Zurich from 5th – 7th July and of course Taylor Swift will be in town on 9th and 10th July (see below some important information if you’re going). Frauenfeld Openair (one of the many Openair festivals ) is on from 11th – 13th July. Do check out our guide to the Open air Cinemas in Zurich. On Saturday Switzerland are playing England and if you’re looking for great places for public Viewing of the EM2024 Football see here.

If you fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. If it’s raining in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.

Zurich Start Up – Skin Euphoria Special Offer

We also have a special offer on luxury towels from a brand new Zurich Start up called Skin Euphoria. Take advantage of a 15% discount as a NewInZurich reader and find out all about them here.

Foundations For Learning Teaching Assistant Course – Enrolments Open!

The Foundations For Leaning course is idea for anyone interested in working in educations. It consists of 10 modules taking place once a month on a Saturday morning in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 21st September 2024. No prerequisites necessary. Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here

Trachtenfest Last Weekend

If you missed seeing the Trachtenfest in Zurich last weekend see some pictures by Geoff Pegler here and some videos too.

If you’re wondering what you’re going to do with the children over the long Summer holidays why not get them a ZVV Ferienpass so they can explore Zurich?

OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH: There’s a great selection of Open Air Cinema taking place in Zurich. See our Guide to Open Air Cinema in Zurich here.

PUBLIC VIEWING IN ZURICH FOR EM2024 ON NOW: Check out our list of Public Viewing areas in Zurich for the Euros EM2024. Take a look here.

STREET FOOD FESTIVAL NOW IN HARDTURM TILL 14th JULY: The Street Food Festival ends on 8th June in Werft Wollishofen but is also now on at Hardturm until 14th July. See details here.

TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. A very popular exhibition. Read all about it here. CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.

ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all open for the season – see details here.

WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.

BRUEGGLI POP UP ON LAKE ZUG: Check out this great new pop up on Lake Zug. See details here.Or watch a short video here.