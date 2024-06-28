What’s On in Zurich End of June Early July 2024

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! The Swiss Traditional Folk Festival or Trachtenfest is on this weekend with lots of opportunity for music and more as well as the amazing traditional Swiss costumes. ZOA CITY open air concerts continue at the Dolder and check out our guide to some other great Open air Music Festivals too. Another guide to check is the one for the Open air Cinemas in Zurich. Don’t forget to see all the great places for public Viewing of the EM2024 Football as well. If you fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. If it’s raining in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.

If you missed seeing the Böögg burnt in Appenzell last weekend see some pictures and videos here. If you’re wondering what you’re going to do with the children over the long Summer holidays why not get them a ZVV Ferienpass so they can explore Zurich?

Take a look below to see what else is going on in and around Zurich.

Things To Do In Zurich End of June Early July 2024

Photo courtesy of Swiss-Image Photographer: Mean

SWISS FOLK FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th – 30th JUNE: The traditional Swiss Folk Dance Festival will be taking place in Zurich from 28th – 30th June. The big parade takes place on Sunday between 2pm and 4pm. Read all about it here.

ALBANIFEST WINTERTHUR 28TH – 30TH JUNE: From June 28th to June 30th, 2024, Winterthur’s old town will be transformed into a huge fair with numerous festival restaurants and music. The Albanifest is the largest “Chilbi” or annual old town festival in Europe. See details here. SOMMER SALON AT THE KASERNENAREAL ZURICH 28th & 29th JUNE: Enjoy summer vibes at the Sommer Salon with a creative workshop, DJs and dancing at the Kasernenareal in Zurich on Friday from 3pm – 10pm and Saturday from noon till 8pm. See details here. TRADITIONAL INALPE COW BATTLES IN VEYSONNAZ 29th JUNE: The traditional Inalpe cow event where the Herens cows battle for supremacy is taking place in Veysonnaz on 29th June. See details of the Inalpe here. SPANISH & PORTUGUESE WINE TASTING IN ZURICH 29TH JUNE: Don’t miss this FREE wine tasting taking place from 5pm – 10pm in Zurich. Selected wines from SPAIN, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils from Portugal. Reserve your spot now by sending a mail to info@weineausportugal.ch THE BIG PADDLE CHALLENGE – SUP FROM ZURICH TO RAPPERSWIL 29th JUNE: There’s a SUP Paddle Challenge taking place on Saturday, SUP & kayaks from Zurich to Rapperswil. See details (in German) here. SCHWINGFEST MEILEN SUNDAY 30th JUNE: Why not visit Meilen on 30th June to witness a Schwingfest contest? This is a ticketed event and you can see the program details here. YODELLING FESTIVAL SEMPACH 28th – 30th JUNE: Another traditional Swiss event is the yodelling festival taking place in Sempach form 28th – 30th June. See details here.

OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH: There’s a great selection of Open Air Cinema taking place in Zurich. See our Guide to Open Air Cinema in Zurich here.

PUBLIC VIEWING IN ZURICH FOR EM2024 ON NOW: Check out our list of Public Viewing areas in Zurich for the Euros EM2024. We’ve just added a couple more! Take a look here.

ZOA CITY MUSIC CONCERTS AT DOLDER: The ZOA City Music Concerts are taking place at the Dolder Sports See details here.

ART: JOANNE FINNEGAN’S “BEHIND THE MOUNTAINS” FINISSAGE WED 03rd JULY 17.30: Joanne Finnegan’s mountains will depart the AWCZ Clubhouse (Höschgasse 38 8008 Zurich). Come say goodbye! All are welcome, free entry. A light apero will be served. If you’d like to attend please just register here.

STREET FOOD FESTIVAL NOW IN HARDTURM TILL 14th JULY: The Street Food Festival ends on 8th June in Werft Wollishofen but is also now on at Hardturm until 14th July. See details here.

TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here. CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.

NEW BOOK SET IN BERN SWITZERLAND! Check out this new book set in Bern Switzerland called “A Fondness For Truth” by US expat and now Swiss citizen Kim Hays. Read all about it here. ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all open for the season – see details here.

WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.

THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.

BRUEGGLI POP UP ON LAKE ZUG: Check out this great new pop up on Lake Zug. See details here.Orwatch a short video here.