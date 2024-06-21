What’s On In Zurich Late June 2024 Onwards
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! Enter our contest to win a pair of tickets to the 90s Forever concert at ZOA City in Zurich and check out our guide to some great Open air Music Festivals too. Another guide to check is the one for the Open air Cinemas in Zurich. The Böögg is finally going to meet his fiery fate in Appenzell on 22nd June – so let’s hope summer will arrive soon! Don’t forget to see all the great places for public Viewing of the EM2024 Football as well. If you fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. If it’s raining in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.
If you’re wondering what you’re going to do with the children over the long Summer holidays why not get them a ZVV Ferienpass so they can explore Zurich?
Take a look below to see what else is going on in and around Zurich.
Things To Do In Zurich Late June 2024 Onwards
THE BURNING OF THE BÖÖGG IN APPENZELL 22nd JUNE: The Böögg has been waiting a long time to finally be burned and we’ve been waiting a long time for summer to start – so let’s hope this event Appenzell puts it all right. See all the details of the Burning of the Böögg part 2 here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH: There’s a great selection of Open Air Cinema taking place in Zurich. See our Guide to Open Air Cinema in Zurich here.
PUBLIC VIEWING IN ZURICH FOR EM2024 FROM 14th JUNE: Check out our list of Public Viewing areas in Zurich for the Euros EM2024. We’ve just added a couple more! Take a look here.
ALBA FEST 21st – 23rd JUNE: The Alba Fest is on at the Kasernenareal near to Zurich HB this year from 21st – 23rd June celebrating Albanian and Kosovar culture, music, dance and food. See details here.
WIPKINGEN OPENAIR 21st & 22nd JUNE: The Wipkingen Openair music festival is taking place on 21st and 22nd June – see details here.
STREET FOOD FESTIVAL NOW IN HARDTURM TILL 14th JULY: The Street Food Festival ends on 8th June in Werft Wollishofen but is also now on at Hardturm until 14th July. See details here.
See a short reel of the Street Food Festival here.
OPEN AIR CONCERTS SWITZERLAND SUMMER 2024: Check out our Guideto the Top Open Air Summer Festivals in Switzerland 2024
*****************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
FLAVOURS OF THE MEDITERRANEAN WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON
Saturday, June 29th from 17.00 – 22.00
Venue: auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ),
Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon.
Saturday, June 29th from 17.00 – 22.00
Selected wines from SPAIN, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive
Oils from Portugal
RESERVE YOUR SPOT FOR FREE!!! by sending a mail to info@weineausportugal.ch
The Very Distinct Products (VDP) Team are looking forward to meet you at the tasting!
*****************************************************************************************************
ICE CREAM IN ZURICH: Check out the top places to get ice cream in Zurich. Take a look here.
ART IN THE PARK XX11 AT BAUR AU LAC ON NOW TILL 19th JULY: Don’t miss the Art in the Park Festival at the Baur Au Lac from 10th June to 19th July Entrance free ( on request). See details here.
GO FUND ME FOR KUNSANG – AIMING TO TAKE EDUCATION TO THE HIMALAYAS: Kunsang is a Nepalese student hoping to get funding for her education so she can become a teacher in the Himalayas. Read her story here and help if you can.
SWISS FOLK DANCE FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th – 30th JUNE: The traditional Swiss Folk Dance Festival will be taking place in Zurich from 28th – 30th June. Read all about it here.
*****************************************************************************************************
*** Sponsored Insert ***
Foundations for Learning Teaching Assistant Course
begins 21st September 2024 in Zurich
Fancy working in an educational environment ?
Why not register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning?
The course consists of 10 modules taking place once a month on a Saturday morning in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 21st September 2024. No prerequisites necessary.
Visit the Foundations for Learning Website here
*****************************************************************************************************
ZVV SUMMER HOLIDAY PASS FOR KIDS AGED 6 – 16: See details of the fabulous ZVV Summer holiday pass for kids aged 6 to 16. It’s the perfect accessory for kids during the long Summer holidays.
VISITORS FROM OVERSEAS TRAVELLING IN SWITZERLAND? If you’ve got visitors coming from overseas to stay with you, why not get them to check out the Swiss Travel Pass as it is a great way for them to discover Switzerland by train. See details of the Swiss Travel Pass here.
RUNDFUNK FM FESTIVAL 21st JULY – 3rd SEPT (FREE): See details of the free Rundfunk Festival taking place in Zurich from 21st July – 3rd September here.
LIMMATSCHWIMMEN 17th AUGUST: It won’t be long till the Limmatschwimmen takes place in Zurich. Read all about it here.
MUSEGARDEN AT UTO KULM NOW TILL 22ND SEPT: The garden area at Uto Kulm has been transformed into a flowery summery venue for the warmer days ahead. You can find out more here.
DESIGN FÜR ALLE AT THE MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG NOW TILL 20th OCT: There’s a new exhibition at the Museum für Gestaltung entitled Design für Alle?
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD NOW OPEN: Micas Garten Street Food in Altstetten is now open with regularly changing vendors and lots of international street food. See all the details on Micas Garten here.
BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET ON SATURDAYS IN ZURICH: Have you been to Bürkliplatz flea market? It’s a fun place to check out and you never know, you might just find something wonderful! See details here.
LEONARDO DA VINCI IMMERSIVE ART EXHIBITION ON NOW: Don’t miss the spectacular Leonardo da Vinci immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich. It opened on 25th April and continues until 20th October. Take a look here for all the details.
ART MUSEUM APPENZELL: ALLIANZEN EXHIBITION 5th MAY – 6th OCT: Calling all art lovers! From 5th May – 6th October you can visit the Kunstmuseum Appenzell to see a fantastic exhibition of works by Hans Arp, Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Max Bill. In cooperation with the Fondazione Marguerite Arp, the Kunstmuseum Appenzell highlights the friendship and collaboration between the three artists A complementary exhibition is being shown at the Fondazione Marguerite in Locarno in parallel. For more infromation see here.
ARP / BILL / TAUEBER ART EXHIBITION IN LOCARNO ON NOW: The complementary exhibition of works by Hans Arp, Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Max Bill is already on at the Fondazione Marguerite Arp in Locarno until 10th November. See details here.
HODLER EXHIBITION KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 30TH JUNE: The Ferdinand Hodler exhibition “A propos Hodler” has opened at the Kunsthaus Zurich and is on until 30th June. See details here.
SELEGERMOOR GARDENS RIFFERSWIL: Why not check out the beautiful gardens at Selegermoor. It’ snot too far from Zurich and they have amazing rhododendron displays. See details here.
MAINAU ISLAND SPRING FLOWERS: Another great place to visit to see Spring flowers is the flower Island of Mainau in Lake Constance. Read all about it here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN DESIGN MARKT OPEN EVERY SAT IN MAY: Frau Gerolds Garten Design Market is open every Saturday in May from 11am – 5pm and on 1st June too. Address: Geroldstrasse 23/23a, Zurich. Nearest public transport: Hardbrücke.
PAVILLON LE CORBUSIER NOW OPEN: The Pavillon Le Corbusier is now open for the season until 24th November. Read all about it here.
TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.
NEW BOOK SET IN BERN SWITZERLAND! Check out this new book set in Bern Switzerland called “A Fondness For Truth” by US expat and now Swiss citizen Kim Hays. Read all about it here.
ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all open for the season – see details here.
WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.
THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.
BRUEGGLI POP UP ON LAKE ZUG: Check out this great new pop up on Lake Zug. See details here.Orwatch a short video here.
SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
TRIPS & THINGS TO DO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO THE HIDDEN GEM OF VISPERTERMINEN?: Visperterminen really is a hidden gem in Switzerland. With beautiful and scenic landscapes and a very interesting history. Read all about it here.
TAKE A TRIP ON THE GELMERBAHN: Love adventure and have a head for heights ? Why not go for a trip on the Gelmerbahn which reaches up to 106% incline: See all the details here.
A VISIT TO THE TRÜMMELBACH WATERFALLS: The Trümmelbach waterfall are very impressive as our reporter Yvonne discovered. Find out all about them and see photos here.
SWISS DESTINATIONS WORTH VISITING OVER 2 HOURS FROM ZURICH: Check out these great destination 2 hours or more from Zurich. Take a look here.
HOW ABOUT E-BIKING IN VILLARS?: Villars is a beautiful place to go mountain biking- or maybe have a go at mountain carting?Read all about this scenic destination here.
THE MATTERHORN ZERMATT: Why not plan a trip to Zermatt? Find out all about this iconic location here.
6 CAR FREE MOUNTAIN VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND YOU NEED TO VISIT: Have you visited these 6 car free mountain villages in Switzerland? Why not check them off your bucket list soon.Take a look at the list here.
10 INSPIRATIONAL PLACES TO VISIT IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for an epic excursion ? Check out these amazing places in Switzerland that you really should visit once. See details here.
NEED SOME HIKING INSPIRATION? Check out these 6 circular hikes not too far from Zurich. Take a look here.
A VISIT TO THE RHINE FALLS: Why not take a trip to see the impressive Rhine Falls they are just a short trip from Zurich.See details here.
A TRIP TO MOUNT PILATUS: How about a trip to Mount Pilatus? Read all about it here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT KULTUR AM BETTRAND A CHARITY BRINGING MUSIC TO THE ILL: Read all about this wonderful charity and the work it does in helping people who are ill through music. Read the article here written by Clare O’Dea.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
ONLY IN ZURICH CITY GUIDE: Looking for a great guidebook to Zurich which takes you to hidden spots you’ve yet to discover and uncovers interesting details other books leave out? Why not check out ONLY IN ZURICH: A Guide to Unique Locations, Hidden Corners and Unusual Objects by Duncan JD Smith. This new edition of the popular explorer’s guide includes Roman ruins and medieval walls, curious museums and secret gardens, idiosyncratic shops and converted factories. Available online here and online at Orell Fuessli and in all good bookshops. The ideal gift for anyone living in Zurich.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
DISCOUNT CODES
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
Are you on Instagram?
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
See out Instagram Reel of Top FREE things to do in Zurich here:
If you’re not subscribed already, please sign up to get a once a week update:
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!