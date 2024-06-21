What’s On In Zurich Late June 2024 Onwards

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! Enter our contest to win a pair of tickets to the 90s Forever concert at ZOA City in Zurich and check out our guide to some great Open air Music Festivals too. Another guide to check is the one for the Open air Cinemas in Zurich. The Böögg is finally going to meet his fiery fate in Appenzell on 22nd June – so let’s hope summer will arrive soon! Don’t forget to see all the great places for public Viewing of the EM2024 Football as well. If you fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. If it’s raining in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.

If you’re wondering what you’re going to do with the children over the long Summer holidays why not get them a ZVV Ferienpass so they can explore Zurich?

Take a look below to see what else is going on in and around Zurich.

Things To Do In Zurich Late June 2024 Onwards

THE BURNING OF THE BÖÖGG IN APPENZELL 22nd JUNE: The Böögg has been waiting a long time to finally be burned and we’ve been waiting a long time for summer to start – so let’s hope this event Appenzell puts it all right. See all the details of the Burning of the Böögg part 2 here.

OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH: There’s a great selection of Open Air Cinema taking place in Zurich. See our Guide to Open Air Cinema in Zurich here.

PUBLIC VIEWING IN ZURICH FOR EM2024 FROM 14th JUNE: Check out our list of Public Viewing areas in Zurich for the Euros EM2024. We’ve just added a couple more! Take a look here.

WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS FOR ZOA CITY MUSIC CONCERTS AT DOLDER: The ZOA City Music Concerts are taking place at the Dolder Sports and we have a pair of tickets for the 90s Forever Concert on 29th June to be won – enter the contest here.

ALBA FEST 21st – 23rd JUNE: The Alba Fest is on at the Kasernenareal near to Zurich HB this year from 21st – 23rd June celebrating Albanian and Kosovar culture, music, dance and food. See details here.

WIPKINGEN OPENAIR 21st & 22nd JUNE: The Wipkingen Openair music festival is taking place on 21st and 22nd June – see details here.

STREET FOOD FESTIVAL NOW IN HARDTURM TILL 14th JULY: The Street Food Festival ends on 8th June in Werft Wollishofen but is also now on at Hardturm until 14th July. See details here.

TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here. CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.

NEW BOOK SET IN BERN SWITZERLAND! Check out this new book set in Bern Switzerland called “A Fondness For Truth” by US expat and now Swiss citizen Kim Hays. Read all about it here. ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all open for the season – see details here.

WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.

THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.

BRUEGGLI POP UP ON LAKE ZUG: Check out this great new pop up on Lake Zug. See details here.Orwatch a short video here.