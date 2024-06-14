What’s On In Zurich Mid June 2024 Onwards
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! The Frauenkstreik takes place on Friday 14th June in the city and the Zurich Pride Festival takes place on 14th & 15th June with a brand new location. Don’t forget FOOD Zurich is still on with some amazing events – so make sure not to miss! ZEST’s production of Communicating Doors ends on 15th June – so do go and see it if you can. Check out our guide some great Open air Music Festivals and our Guide to Open air Cinema too. Don’t forget to see all the great places for public Viewing of the EM2024 Football as well. If you fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. If it’s raining again in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.
If you’re wondering what you’re going to do with the children over the long Summer holidays why not get them a ZVV Ferienpass so they can explore Zurich?
Take a look below to see what else is going on in and around Zurich.
Things To Do In Zurich Mid June 2024 Onwards
OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH FROM 13th JUNE: There’s a great selection of Open Air Cinema taking place in Zurich starting from 13th June with the Hofkino at Zurich’s Landesmuseum. See our Guide to Open Air Cinema in Zurich here.
FRAUENSTREIK ZURICH 14th JUNE: Every year on 14th June the Frauenstreik takes place in Zurich with a peaceful march in the city as well as talks and events which all start from Bürkliplatz in the city. Read all about its here.
You can see a reel of a previous march here.
ZURICH PRIDE FESTIVAL 14th & 15th JUNE: Zurich’s Pride Festival is taking place on 14th and 15th June and there is a new location this year in Landiwiese. Find out more here.
ART BASEL 13th – 16th JUNE IN BASEL: Don’t miss Art Basel taking place in Basel from 13th – 16th June. Website.
PUBLIC VIEWING IN ZURICH FOR EM2024 FROM 14th JUNE: Check out our list of Public Viewing areas in Zurich for the Euros EM2024. We’ve just added a couple more! Take a look here.
FREE OUTDOOR OPERA IN ZURICH – OPERA FÜR ALLE 15TH JUNE: On Saturday 15th June there will be FREE outdoor opera for all once more on Sechseläutenplatz in front of the Opera House from 6pm. On Friday 14th there is also free outdoor cinema on Sechselaeutenplatz too. Read all about it here.
FOOD ZURICH ENDS 16th JUNE: Don’t miss the ninth edition of FOOD Zurich with lots of delicious food related events in various locations all over Zurich. It’s a fabulous event and there are also a number of FREE workshops and events you can take part in . You can even join a free workshop to learn how to make pancakes and omelettes at the Festival Hub in Europaallee – so take a look here to find out more about the festival.
ZOA CITY MUSIC CONCERTS AT DOLDER ICE RINK FROM 15th JUNE: Don’t miss the ZOA City Music Concerts taking place at the Dolder Sports on 15.06.2024 Meduza x James Hype / 4pm – 11pm on 21.06.2024 Worakls Orchestra / 5pm – 11pm, on 22.06.2024 Boris Brejcha / 4pm – 11pm, on 27.06.2024 Hozier / 5pm – 11pm on 29.06.2024 90’s Forever / 4pm – 11pm and on 13.07.2024 Adriatique / 2pm – 11pm. You can find out more about Summer Openair Concerts in Zurich and beyond here.
ROSÉ WEEKEND AT THE HERMITAGE LUCERNE 15TH & 16TH JUNE: Enjoy refreshing rosé wines from Maison Mirabeau, DJ sets by Don Luca and Sendrix, and the “Pop Art Extravaganza” featuring live painting by Viennese artist GLOD await visitors. Experience art and summer fun at HERMITAGE Beach Club! Now taking place on 15th & 16th June (instead of 8th and 9th June) . Visit the website here for details.
MALAYSIAN STREET FOOD FESTIVAL 18th JUNE: Enjoy Malaysian Street Food on Sunday 18 June 2023 from 12 noon at GZ Riesbach Seestrasse 93 8008 Zurich.
CULINARY TRAVEL ADVENTURES WITH RhB TRAINS 21st JUNE: Did you know that RhB offers amazing lunch and dinner trips as part of their “Genuss Reisen” – CulinaryTravel Adventures? The next date is 21st June. They make for a wonderful trip out by train and a very memorable experience! They are also perfect as an anniversary or birthday present. See details here of the Arosa Genussreisen trip here.
Take a look at this Instagram Reel of the Train journey
STREET FOOD FESTIVAL NOW IN HARDTURM TILL 14th JULY: The Street Food Festival ends on 8th June in Werft Wollishofen but is also now on at Hardturm until 14th July. See details here.
See a short reel of the Street Food Festival here.
ART IN THE PARK XX11 AT BAUR AU LAC ON NOW TILL 19th JULY: Don’t miss the Art in the Park Festival at the Baur Au Lac from 10th June to 19th July Entrance free ( on request). See details here.
GO FUND ME FOR KUNSANG – AIMING TO TAKE EDUCATION TO THE HIMALAYAS: Kunsang is a Nepalese student hoping to get funding for her education so she can become a teacher in the Himalayas. Read her story here and help if you can.
OPEN AIR CONCERTS SWITZERLAND SUMMER 2024: Check out our Guideto the Top Open Air Summer Festivals in Switzerland 2024
SWISS FOLK DANCE FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th – 30th JUNE: The traditional Swiss Folk Dance Festival will be taking place in Zurich from 28th – 30th June. Read all about it here.
NEW SEPHORA STORE IN GLATTZENTRUM NOW OPEN: When the weather is wet and you fancy shopping, make sure to check out the new SEPHORA store which has just opened at the Glattzentrum in Wallisellen, just outside Zurich. Address: Neue Winterthurerstrasse 99, 8304 Wallisellen
ZVV SUMMER HOLIDAY PASS FOR KIDS AGED 6 – 16: See details of the fabulous ZVV Summer holiday pass for kids aged 6 to 16. It’s the perfect accessory for kids during the long Summer holidays.
RUNDFUNK FM FESTIVAL 21st JULY – 3rd SEPT (FREE): See details of the free Rundfunk Festival taking place in Zurich from 21st July – 3rd September here.
MUSEGARDEN AT UTO KULM NOW TILL 22ND SEPT: The garden area at Uto Kulm has been transformed into a flowery summery venue for the warmer days ahead. You can find out more here.
DESIGN FÜR ALLE AT THE MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG NOW TILL 20th OCT: There’s a new exhibition at the Museum für Gestaltung entitled Design für Alle?
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD NOW OPEN: Micas Garten Street Food in Altstetten is now open with regularly changing vendors and lots of international street food. See all the details on Micas Garten here.
BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET ON SATURDAYS IN ZURICH: Have you been to Bürkliplatz flea market? It’s a fun place to check out and you never know, you might just find something wonderful! See details here.
LEONARDO DA VINCI IMMERSIVE ART EXHIBITION ON NOW: Don’t miss the spectacular Leonardo da Vinci immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich. It opened on 25th April and continues until 20th October. Take a look here for all the details.
ART MUSEUM APPENZELL: ALLIANZEN EXHIBITION 5th MAY – 6th OCT: Calling all art lovers! From 5th May – 6th October you can visit the Kunstmuseum Appenzell to see a fantastic exhibition of works by Hans Arp, Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Max Bill. In cooperation with the Fondazione Marguerite Arp, the Kunstmuseum Appenzell highlights the friendship and collaboration between the three artists A complementary exhibition is being shown at the Fondazione Marguerite in Locarno in parallel. For more infromation see here.
ARP / BILL / TAUEBER ART EXHIBITION IN LOCARNO ON NOW: The complementary exhibition of works by Hans Arp, Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Max Bill is already on at the Fondazione Marguerite Arp in Locarno until 10th November. See details here.
HODLER EXHIBITION KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 30TH JUNE: The Ferdinand Hodler exhibition “A propos Hodler” has opened at the Kunsthaus Zurich and is on until 30th June. See details here.
SELEGERMOOR GARDENS RIFFERSWIL: Why not check out the beautiful gardens at Selegermoor. It’ snot too far from Zurich and they have amazing rhododendron displays. See details here.
MAINAU ISLAND SPRING FLOWERS: Another great place to visit to see Spring flowers is the flower Island of Mainau in Lake Constance. Read all about it here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN DESIGN MARKT OPEN EVERY SAT IN MAY: Frau Gerolds Garten Design Market is open every Saturday in May from 11am – 5pm and on 1st June too. Address: Geroldstrasse 23/23a, Zurich. Nearest public transport: Hardbrücke.
PAVILION LE CORBUSIER NOW OPEN: The Pavilon Le Corbusier is now open for the season until 24th November. Read all about it here.
OFFICIAL RE-OPENING OF TISSOT BOUTIQUE BAHNHOFSTRASSE 94 ZURICH: The official re-opening of the TISSOT boutique in Bahnhofstrasse 94 took place this week and it was officially re-opened by the CEO Sylvain Dolla. Find out more about TISSOT here.
TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.
NEW ROOFTOP BAR – 1838 AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL SAVOY ZURICH: Read all about the latest Rooftop Bar in Zurich which recently opened at the Mandarin Oriental Savoy Zurich. It’s called the 1838 Rooftop and offers amazing views over Zurich.
NEW BOOK SET IN BERN SWITZERLAND! Check out this new book set in Bern Switzerland called “A Fondness For Truth” by US expat and now Swiss citizen Kim Hays. Read all about it here.
ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all opening for the season – see details here.
WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.
THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.
BRUEGGLI POP UP ON LAKE ZUG: Check out this great new pop up on Lake Zug. See details here.Orwatch a short video here.
SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
TRIPS & THINGS TO DO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO THE HIDDEN GEM OF VISPERTERMINEN?: Visperterminen really is a hidden gem in Switzerland. With beautiful and scenic landscapes and a very interesting history. Read all about it here.
A VISIT TO THE TRÜMMELBACH WATERFALLS: The Trümmelbach waterfall are very impressive as our reporter Yvonne discovered. Find out all about them and see photos here.
SWISS DESTINATIONS WORTH VISITING OVER 2 HOURS FROM ZURICH: Check out these great destination 2 hours or more from Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP THINGS TO SEE AND DO IN KONSTANZ: The city of Konstanz in Germany is just around an hour by train or car from Zurich and there is so much to see and do. Take a look at our Guide to Konstanz here.
THE WORLD’S LONGEST HANGING BRIDGE ZERMATT: Why not take a trip to go on the World’s longest Hangin Bridge in Zermatt? Read all about it here.
THE MATTERHORN ZERMATT: Why not plan a trip to Zermatt? Find out all about this iconic location here.
6 CAR FREE MOUNTAIN VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND YOU NEED TO VISIT: Have you visited these 6 car free mountain villages in Switzerland? Why not check them off your bucket list soon.Take a look at the list here.
10 INSPIRATIONAL PLACES TO VISIT IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for an epic excursion ? Check out these amazing places in Switzerland that you really should visit once. See details here.
NEED SOME HIKING INSPIRATION? Check out these 6 circular hikes not too far from Zurich. Take a look here.
A VISIT TO THE RHINE FALLS: Why not take a trip to see the impressive Rhine Falls they are just a short trip from Zurich.See details here.
A TRIP TO MOUNT RIGI: How about a trip to Mount Rigi? Read all about it here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT KULTUR AM BETTRAND A CHARITY BRINGING MUSIC TO THE ILL: Read all about this wonderful charity and the work it does in helping people who are ill through music. Read the article here written by Clare O’Dea.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
ONLY IN ZURICH CITY GUIDE: Looking for a great guidebook to Zurich which takes you to hidden spots you’ve yet to discover and uncovers interesting details other books leave out? Why not check out ONLY IN ZURICH: A Guide to Unique Locations, Hidden Corners and Unusual Objects by Duncan JD Smith. This new edition of the popular explorer’s guide includes Roman ruins and medieval walls, curious museums and secret gardens, idiosyncratic shops and converted factories. Available online here and online at Orell Fuessli and in all good bookshops. The ideal gift for anyone living in Zurich.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
