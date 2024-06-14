What’s On In Zurich Mid June 2024 Onwards

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! The Frauenkstreik takes place on Friday 14th June in the city and the Zurich Pride Festival takes place on 14th & 15th June with a brand new location. Don’t forget FOOD Zurich is still on with some amazing events – so make sure not to miss! ZEST’s production of Communicating Doors ends on 15th June – so do go and see it if you can. Check out our guide some great Open air Music Festivals and our Guide to Open air Cinema too. Don’t forget to see all the great places for public Viewing of the EM2024 Football as well. If you fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. If it’s raining again in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.

If you’re wondering what you’re going to do with the children over the long Summer holidays why not get them a ZVV Ferienpass so they can explore Zurich?

Take a look below to see what else is going on in and around Zurich.

Things To Do In Zurich Mid June 2024 Onwards

OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH FROM 13th JUNE: There’s a great selection of Open Air Cinema taking place in Zurich starting from 13th June with the Hofkino at Zurich’s Landesmuseum. See our Guide to Open Air Cinema in Zurich here.

FRAUENSTREIK ZURICH 14th JUNE: Every year on 14th June the Frauenstreik takes place in Zurich with a peaceful march in the city as well as talks and events which all start from Bürkliplatz in the city. Read all about its here.

You can see a reel of a previous march here.

ZURICH PRIDE FESTIVAL 14th & 15th JUNE: Zurich’s Pride Festival is taking place on 14th and 15th June and there is a new location this year in Landiwiese. Find out more here.

ART BASEL 13th – 16th JUNE IN BASEL: Don’t miss Art Basel taking place in Basel from 13th – 16th June. Website.

PUBLIC VIEWING IN ZURICH FOR EM2024 FROM 14th JUNE: Check out our list of Public Viewing areas in Zurich for the Euros EM2024. We’ve just added a couple more! Take a look here.

FREE OUTDOOR OPERA IN ZURICH – OPERA FÜR ALLE 15TH JUNE: On Saturday 15th June there will be FREE outdoor opera for all once more on Sechseläutenplatz in front of the Opera House from 6pm. On Friday 14th there is also free outdoor cinema on Sechselaeutenplatz too. Read all about it here.

COMMUNICATING DOORS COMEDY IN ENGLISH BY ZEST ENDS 15TH JUNE: Last chance to see this great comedy in English at the Theater Im Seefeld in Zurich performed by the Zurich English Speaking Theatre. This piece by Alan Ayckbourn promises an evening of laugher and fun – so get your tickets now before they sell out! See more details about the play here.

FOOD ZURICH ENDS 16th JUNE: Don’t miss the ninth edition of FOOD Zurich with lots of delicious food related events in various locations all over Zurich. It’s a fabulous event and there are also a number of FREE workshops and events you can take part in . You can even join a free workshop to learn how to make pancakes and omelettes at the Festival Hub in Europaallee – so take a look here to find out more about the festival. ZOA CITY MUSIC CONCERTS AT DOLDER ICE RINK FROM 15th JUNE: Don’t miss the ZOA City Music Concerts taking place at the Dolder Sports on 15.06.2024 Meduza x James Hype / 4pm – 11pm on 21.06.2024 Worakls Orchestra / 5pm – 11pm, on 22.06.2024 Boris Brejcha / 4pm – 11pm, on 27.06.2024 Hozier / 5pm – 11pm on 29.06.2024 90’s Forever / 4pm – 11pm and on 13.07.2024 Adriatique / 2pm – 11pm. You can find out more about Summer Openair Concerts in Zurich and beyond here.

ROSÉ WEEKEND AT THE HERMITAGE LUCERNE 15TH & 16TH JUNE: Enjoy refreshing rosé wines from Maison Mirabeau, DJ sets by Don Luca and Sendrix, and the “Pop Art Extravaganza” featuring live painting by Viennese artist GLOD await visitors. Experience art and summer fun at HERMITAGE Beach Club! Now taking place on 15th & 16th June (instead of 8th and 9th June) . Visit the website here for details.

MALAYSIAN STREET FOOD FESTIVAL 18th JUNE: Enjoy Malaysian Street Food on Sunday 18 June 2023 from 12 noon at GZ Riesbach Seestrasse 93 8008 Zurich.

CULINARY TRAVEL ADVENTURES WITH RhB TRAINS 21st JUNE: Did you know that RhB offers amazing lunch and dinner trips as part of their “Genuss Reisen” – CulinaryTravel Adventures? The next date is 21st June. They make for a wonderful trip out by train and a very memorable experience! They are also perfect as an anniversary or birthday present. See details here of the Arosa Genussreisen trip here.

OFFICIAL RE-OPENING OF TISSOT BOUTIQUE BAHNHOFSTRASSE 94 ZURICH: The official re-opening of the TISSOT boutique in Bahnhofstrasse 94 took place this week and it was officially re-opened by the CEO Sylvain Dolla. Find out more about TISSOT here. TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition. Read all about it here. CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.

NEW ROOFTOP BAR – 1838 AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL SAVOY ZURICH: Read all about the latest Rooftop Bar in Zurich which recently opened at the Mandarin Oriental Savoy Zurich. It’s called the 1838 Rooftop and offers amazing views over Zurich. NEW BOOK SET IN BERN SWITZERLAND! Check out this new book set in Bern Switzerland called “A Fondness For Truth” by US expat and now Swiss citizen Kim Hays. Read all about it here. ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all opening for the season – see details here.

WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.

THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.

BRUEGGLI POP UP ON LAKE ZUG: Check out this great new pop up on Lake Zug. See details here.Orwatch a short video here.