ZOA CITY 2023 - Concerts at the Dolder Ice Rink

ZOA CITY 2024 – Concerts at the Dolder Ice Rink

The 2024 edition of ZOA City – music on the ice rink at the Dolder!

Enjoy the chilled festival atmosphere of ZOA city 2024 at the ice rink at the Dolder in Zurich. You can expect great music, mouthwatering food and a great range of drinks. Not to mention the breathtaking sunsets right next to the stage. It’s a perfect place to enjoy a concert in the open air where you can unwind, enjoy the evening, and hear great sounds. It really is more than just a concert – it’s a full evening of entertainment and fun.

To get there it’s every easy. Simply leave your car behind and take the excellent public transportation up to the Dolder ice rink. It’s stress-free way and you have no worries about driving home.

At ZOA City, there is an extensive food and drink menu. In collaboration with local vendors, a fresh and diverse culinary experience is offered for each show. So at ZOA city you can indulge all your sense !

Want an upgrade? ZOA city also offer and enhanced concert experience with their VIP area in an intimate setting with a perfect view of the stage, which really makes it feel like your very own private concert.

For more information on ZOA city, including ticket information and shows, see below.

Win A Pair of Tickets to the ZOA City 90s Forever on 29th June

We have a pair of tickets to be won for the 90s Forever event on 29th June. To enter simply: Email us here with your name and mobile number and the word 90s in the Subject line. The contest will close on Monday 24th at midnight and the winner will be contacted the following day.

See details of the event here.

ZOA City Shows continue as follows:

21.06.2024 Worakls Orchestra / 5pm – 11pm

22.06.2024 Boris Brejcha / 4pm – 11pm

27.06.2024 Hozier / 5pm – 11pm

29.06.2024 90’s Forever / 4pm – 11pm

13.07.2024 Adriatique / 2pm – 11pm.

ZOA CITY 2024

When: Now until 13th July 2024

Where: Dolder Ice Rink

Address: Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich

See directions on Google Maps here

Tickets: Can be purchased here

For more information visit the ZOACITY website here

You can find out more about Summer Openair Concerts in Zurich and beyond here.

