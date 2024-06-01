Zurich Pride Festival
14th – 15th June 2024
June is Pride Month and Zurich Pride festival takes place from 14th – 15th June 2024 with a whole series of events and a new location in the city at Landiwiese.
There are all sorts of events, including talks, discussions, meet ups, exhibitions and lots more, as well as a large demonstration on Saturday 15th June. There will of course, be lots of music and colour.
You can see a short video of a previous pride festival in Zurich here:
Zurich Pride Festival
When: 14th – 15th June 2024
Where: Landiwiese with the march taking place on Saturday 15th June 2024
For full details visit the Zurich Pride Website here.
To find out more about the events take a look at the Zurich Pride Magazine.
*********************
For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or for a weekly update subscribe to the blog below:
Subscribe to Blog via Email
**********************
Articles You May Like
Züri Fäscht – Zurich’s Top Summer Festival 7th – 9th July 2023
***********************