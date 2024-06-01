Zurich Pride Festival

14th – 15th June 2024

June is Pride Month and Zurich Pride festival takes place from 14th – 15th June 2024 with a whole series of events and a new location in the city at Landiwiese.

There are all sorts of events, including talks, discussions, meet ups, exhibitions and lots more, as well as a large demonstration on Saturday 15th June. There will of course, be lots of music and colour.

You can see a short video of a previous pride festival in Zurich here:

For full details visit the Zurich Pride Website here.

To find out more about the events take a look at the Zurich Pride Magazine.

