Home Arts and Entertainment Zurich Pride Festival 14th – 15th June 2024
Arts and EntertainmentExhibitions and EventsThings To DoWhat's OnZurich Events

Zurich Pride Festival 14th – 15th June 2024

by newinzurich
0 comment

Zurich Pride Festival

14th – 15th June 2024

Zurich Pride Festival 2018

June is Pride Month and Zurich Pride festival takes place from 14th – 15th June 2024 with a whole series of events and a new location in the city at Landiwiese.

There are all sorts of events, including talks, discussions, meet ups, exhibitions and lots more, as well as a large demonstration on Saturday 15th June. There will of course, be lots of music and colour.

Pride Zurich Coloured Fountain

You can see a short video of a previous pride festival in Zurich here:

Zurich Pride Festival

When: 14th – 15th June 2024

Where: Landiwiese with the march taking place on Saturday 15th June 2024

For full details visit the Zurich Pride Website here.

To find out more about the events take a look at the Zurich Pride Magazine.

Photos of Zurich Pride 2019

*********************

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or for a weekly update subscribe to the blog below:

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

**********************

Articles You May Like

Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals in Switzerland 2023

Züri Fäscht – Zurich’s Top Summer Festival 7th – 9th July 2023

Top Events in Zurich in The Summer 2023

***********************

You may also like

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2024 Guide

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of June 2024

Public Viewings Zurich – Where To See the...

Visit the Trümmelbach Waterfalls in Switzerland

Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals in...

FOOD Zurich 6th – 16th June 2024

Visit the Swiss Transport Museum Lucerne – Verkehrshaus...

Communicating Doors by Alan Ayckbourn in Zurich

Great Places To Visit in Switzerland 2 Hours...

Irish Celtic The Path of Legends in Zurich

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus