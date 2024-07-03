Caliente! Latin American Music Festival Zurich

Caliente ! Zurich – The Biggest Latin Festival in Europe

Every Summer, during the first weekend of July, the colourful and vibrant Caliente! Festival takes place in Zurich. It is extremely popular and is in fact the largest Latin Music Festival in Europe. It’s perfect for lovers of Latin-American music, cuisine and culture and it all takes place in the centre of Zurich.

Caliente Zurich 5th – 7th July 2024

As usual there is an action packed program of live concerts, dance shows, Samba schools and DJs as Latin, Brasilian and Caribbean Culture is celebrated.There is also diverse range of dance and music groups highlighting the Latin cultural scene. With Salsa, Brasil, Merengue, Bachata, Cumbia, Cuban Jazz, Timba, Rumba, Spanish Rock, Flamenco, Mambo and Reggae as well as Capoeira groups and Samba schools and dance shows and lots more, there is so much to choose from.