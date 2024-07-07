Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo at Hallenstadion Zurich

Corteo in Zurich: 17th to 20th October 2024

From 17th to 20th October 2024, Cirque du Soleil’s spectacular arena show, Corteo, will be staged at the Hallenstadion in Zurich. Directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca from Ticino, Corteo debuted in Montreal in April 2005. Since its premiere, it has captivated over 10 million viewers across 20 countries on four continents. It’s a real evening of wonderful entertainment and tickets are now on sale.

Corteo The Clown

Corteo, which means parade in Italian, tells the tale of a clown who imagines his own funeral as a festive carnival, overseen by gentle angels. The show blends the art of acting with the beauty and strength of acrobatics, immersing the audience in a theatrical world of joy, comedy, and spontaneity – a place between heaven and earth.

The performance highlights the clown’s strength and vulnerability, wisdom and kindness, reflecting the complexity within us all. The music, alternating between lyrical and playful, guides Corteo through a timeless celebration where illusion triumphs over reality.

The innovative staging places the set in the centre of the arena, offering a unique perspective. The curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower and partially hand-painted, create a majestic atmosphere, enhancing the poetic essence of Corteo – a setting unmatched in Cirque du Soleil’s arena productions.

For an amazing evening of entertainment, why not plan a trip to the Hallenstadion in Zurich ? Please note that the production is only showing in Zurich for 4 days, from 17th – 20th October. For tickets and information see here.

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo

When: October 17th – 20th 2024

Where: Hallenstadion Zurich

Address: Wallisellenstrasse 45, 8050 Zürich

Language: original version

Duration: approx. 2 hours (including intermission)

Door opening: 1 hour before start

Tickets: From CHF 92.50 – see ticket options here

See a preview of the production here:

