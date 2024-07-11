MAMMA MIA! in English in Zurich at Theater 11

Photo Copyright Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

From 16th October – 3rd November 2024

Great news for theatre enthusiasts as MAMMA MIA! will soon be back in Switzerland in its original English-language version in Zurich. It will be performed at Theater 11 from 16th October – 3rd November 2024 and tickets are bound to go quickly! It’s a fantastic opportunity to witness this popular musical in all its glory.

Photo Copyright Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

22 ABBA Classics

This enthralling story follows the journey of a mother, her daughter, and three potential fathers, set to the iconic tunes of ABBA. Audiences will be serenaded with 22 timeless ABBA hits including classics like “Dancing Queen,” “Take A Chance On Me,” ad the unforgettable title track, “Mamma Mia.”

Photo Copyright Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Set On A Greek Island

Against the picturesque backdrop of a charming Greek isle, the story unfolds as 20-year-old Sophie endeavors to uncover the identity of her father before her impending nuptials. As Donna, her mother, delves into her past through a diary revealing three former flames, a whirlwind of emotions and misunderstandings ensue, blurring the lines between the past and present.

50 Years of ABBA

As ABBA celebrates 50 years since their formation, their unparalleled music legacy continues to endure, having sold over 380 million records and solidifying their position as music royalty. Since its debut in London back in 1999, MAMMA MIA! has enraptured more than 65 million theatregoers across 50 productions presented in 16 different languages.

Fun, Feel good Musical

It’s a fun, feel good musical – so don’t miss this chance to enjoy this enchanting production exploring themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery! So why not go with a group of friends and have a great evening out? Tickets are on sale for MAMMA MIA! now.

Photo Copyright Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

MAMMA MIA! (in original English Version)

When: 16th October – 3rd November2024

Where: Theater 11

Duration: 2 hours 35 minutes approx (including interval)

Tickets: From CHF 48.60 – See here for tickets

Website: Visit the website here.

See a short preview here:

This article is written in collaboration with Theater 11

