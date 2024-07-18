One More Reason to Visit Landquart Fashion Outlet This Summer!

Photo copyright Landquart Fashion Outlet

Summer Beach Towel Offer

If you needed another great reason to head to Landquart Fashion Outlet this summer, here it is: a fantastic summer beach towel promotion! From 22nd July to 31st August (on a first come first served basis, and as long as stocks last), Fashion Club members can receive a free beach towel with a purchase of CHF 300 or more at Landquart. Here’s everything you need to know to take advantage of this great offer.

How to Get Your Free Beach Towel

Shop Over CHF 300 (Excluding Food and Beverages): Spend a minimum of CHF 300 in one day at the Landquart Fashion Outlet between 22nd July and 31st August. Make sure to check out the wide range of stores and fantastic deals available. Join the Fashion Club: To be eligible for this promotion, you need to be a member of the Fashion Club. Not a member yet? No problem! You can register on site on the day of your purchase. Pick Up at the Tourist Information Center (North Entrance): After your shopping spree, head to the Tourist Information Center located at the North Entrance. Show all your receipts from that day totalling at least CHF 300, along with your Fashion Club membership and choose your free beach towel.

Photo copyright Landquart Fashion Outlet

Towel Options

You can choose between two high-quality towels:

Thinner Towel: Tela Velour cotton, 300 gr/m2

Tela Velour cotton, 300 gr/m2 Thicker Towel: Velour, 450 gr/m2

Both options offer great comfort and style, perfect for your summer beach days.

Important Note

Last year, this promotion was incredibly popular, and all the towels went in less than 3 weeks! Therefore, make sure to shop early and note that this offer is on a “first come, first served” basis and is valid as long as stocks last.

Plan your visit to Landquart Fashion Outlet, enjoy a fantastic shopping experience, and walk away with a stylish new beach towel. Happy shopping!

Landquart Fashion Outlet



