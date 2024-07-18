Home Businesses & Services One More Reason to Visit Landquart Fashion Outlet This Summer!
Businesses & ServicesShoppingSwitzerlandThings To Do

One More Reason to Visit Landquart Fashion Outlet This Summer!

by newinzurich
0 comment

One More Reason to Visit Landquart Fashion Outlet This Summer!

One More Reason to Visit Landquart Fashion Outlet This Summer!

Photo copyright Landquart Fashion Outlet

Summer Beach Towel Offer

If you needed another great reason to head to Landquart Fashion Outlet this summer, here it is: a fantastic summer beach towel promotion! From 22nd July to 31st August (on a first come first served basis, and as long as stocks last), Fashion Club members can receive a free beach towel with a purchase of CHF 300 or more at Landquart. Here’s everything you need to know to take advantage of this great offer.

How to Get Your Free Beach Towel

  1. Shop Over CHF 300 (Excluding Food and Beverages):
    • Spend a minimum of CHF 300 in one day at the Landquart Fashion Outlet between 22nd July and 31st August. Make sure to check out the wide range of stores and fantastic deals available.
  2. Join the Fashion Club:
    • To be eligible for this promotion, you need to be a member of the Fashion Club. Not a member yet? No problem! You can register on site on the day of your purchase.
  3. Pick Up at the Tourist Information Center (North Entrance):
    • After your shopping spree, head to the Tourist Information Center located at the North Entrance. Show all your receipts from that day totalling at least CHF 300, along with your Fashion Club membership and choose your free beach towel.

One More Reason to Visit Landquart Fashion Outlet This Summer!

Photo copyright Landquart Fashion Outlet

Towel Options

You can choose between two high-quality towels:

  • Thinner Towel: Tela Velour cotton, 300 gr/m2
  • Thicker Towel: Velour, 450 gr/m2

Both options offer great comfort and style, perfect for your summer beach days.

Important Note

Last year, this promotion was incredibly popular, and all the towels went in less than 3 weeks!  Therefore, make sure to shop early and note that this offer is on a “first come, first served” basis and is valid as long as stocks last.

Plan your visit to Landquart Fashion Outlet, enjoy a fantastic shopping experience, and walk away with a stylish new beach towel. Happy shopping!

La Dolce Vita at Landquart Fashion Outlet

Landquart Fashion Outlet

For more detailed information on Landquart Fashion Outlet see below:

Summer Beach Towel Offer from 22nd July – 31st August

(on a first come, first served basis as long as stocks last)

Tel:  +41 81 300 02 22

Address: Tardisstrasse 20A, 7302 Landquart, Switzerland

Website: Visit the Landquart Fashion Outlet website here

One More Reason to Visit Landquart Fashion Outlet This Summer!

Photo copyright Landquart Fashion Outlet

This article is the result of a collaboration with Landquart Fashion Outlet

*** Articles You May Like ***

MAMMA MIA! in English in Zurich at Theater 11

 

https://newinzurich.com/2024/07/thinking-of-training-as-a-teaching-assistant-in-zurich/

Skin Euphoria Luxury Towels & Linen: A New Zurich Brand

*****************************

 

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich Late July 2024 

MAMMA MIA! in English in Zurich at Theater...

Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant in...

The Free Rundfunk.fm Summer Festival at the Landesmuseum...

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2024 Guide

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo at Hallenstadion Zurich 

ZUGMagic Water and Light Shows in Zug

Top English Language Musicals & Shows In Switzerland...

Zurich Theater Spektakel at Landiwiese

Photos of the Eidgenössisches Trachtenfest – Swiss National...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus