

The FREE Rundfunk.fm Summer Festival at the Landesmuseum Zurich

18th July – 7th September 2024

In The Courtyard of the Landesmuseum Zurich

The latest edition of the FREE Rundfunk.fm Summer Festival starts on 18th July 2024. This fun music and radio festival in the centre of Zurich, just a few hundred metres from Zurich main station, has become a very popular summer tradition. As always, it takes place in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum Zurich and this year it runs until 7th September 2024.

Radio Culture and International Music In Zurich

For a total of 45 days you can enjoy live and up-to-the-minute radio culture in and around the Swiss National Museum. Rundfunk.fm will be presenting a wide range of top musical entertainment by local, national and international DJs and musicians.

Bars, Food & Drink & FREE Entrance

In addition, there will be food and drink stands available at the Rundfunk.fm festival – so you won’t go hungry and you’ll have plenty to do! It’s located right inside the courtyard of the Landesmuseum – a super central location! What’s more entrance is FREE. So why not pop down and see for yourself one evening?

Where: Landesmuseum Zurich

When: 18th July – 7th September 2024

Entrance: FREE!

Header photo courtesy of Rundfunk.fm

Click here for The Rundfunk Webstream

Click here for the Rundfunk website (in German)

See the location on Google Maps here:

