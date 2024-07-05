Top English Language Musicals & Shows In Switzerland 2024 – 2025

Top English Language Musicals & Shows In Switzerland 2024

Almost everyone loves a great musical or a great show and it’s so much more enjoyable when you can follow the dialogue in your own language. This year there are some great productions taking place in English, (or in some cases without language altogether) in Zurich as well as other parts of Switzerland. Here are our top picks so far, but we will be updating this article as new productions arise. See below for more information.

The musical Mamma Mia! from October 16 – November 3, 2024, at Theater 11 Zurich (in English)

Photo Copyright musical.ch

When: October 16 – November 3, 2024

Where: Theater 11 Zurich

Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich

Language: English original version

Duration: approx. 2 hours 35 minutes (including interval)

Door opening: 1 hour before start

**********

Cirque du Soleil – Corteo, from October 17 – 20 2024 at Hallenstadion Zurich

Photo Copyright musical.ch

When: October 17 – 20 2024

Where: Hallenstadion Zurich

Address: Wallisellenstrasse 45, 8050 Zürich

Language: original version

Duration: approx. 2 hours (including intermission)

Door opening: 1 hour before start

**********

Slava’s Snow Show from December 4 – 8 2024 at Theater 11 Zurich (no talking)

Photo Copyright musical.ch

When: December 4 – 8, 2024

Language: No talking – suitable for ages 8 years and above

Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon

Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich

Duration: approx. 1 hours 40 minutes (no intermission)

Door opening: 1 hour before start

Tickets from: CHF 59.10

Get your tickets here

**********

YAMATO – The Drummers of Japan, from December 10 – 15 2024 at Theater 11 Zurich (no talking)

Photo credit hirohsi seo_kl

When: December 10 – 15 2024

Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon

Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich

Duration: approx. 2 hours (including intermission)

Door opening: 1 hour before start

Tickets from: CHF 45.80

Get your tickets here

**********

Les Misérables – The Arena Musical Spectacular, from December 19 – 22 at Hallenstadion Zurich (in English)

When: December 19 – 22

Where: Hallenstadion Zurich

Address: Wallisellenstrasse 45, 8050 Zürich

Duration: 2 hours 45 minutes including interval

Door opening: 1 hour before start

Tickets from: CHF 69.30

Get your tickets here.

**********

More Shows for 2025

There are more great shows coming for 2025 too – and they can also be booked in advance too. See below:

The musical Rocky Horror Show, from January 7 – 12, 2025, at Theater 11 Zurich (in English)

When: January 7th – 12th 2025

Language: English

Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon

Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich

Duration: 2 hours including interval

Door opening: 1 hour before start

Tickets from: CHF 48.80

Get your tickets here

**********

The musical The Book of Mormon, from February 4 – 23, 2025, at Theater 11 Zurich (in English)

Photo Copyright musical.ch

When: February 4th – 23rd 2025

Language: English

Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon

Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich

Duration: 2 hours 30 mins including interval

Door opening: 1 hour before start

Tickets from: CHF 59.10

Get your tickets here

**********

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s stone – in Concert, on March 15 2025 at Hallenstadion Zurich (in English)

The Movie with a Big Orchestra:

When: March 15 2025

Language: English

Where: Hallenstadion Zurich

Address: Wallisellenstrasse 45, 8050 Zürich

Duration: 2 hours 30 mins including interval

Door opening: 1 hour before start

Tickets from: CHF 59.10

Get your tickets here

