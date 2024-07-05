Top English Language Musicals & Shows In Switzerland 2024 – 2025

Top English Language Musicals & Shows In Switzerland 2024
Almost everyone loves a great musical or a great show and it’s so much more enjoyable when you can follow the dialogue in your own language. This year there are some great productions taking place in English, (or in some cases without language altogether) in Zurich as well as other parts of Switzerland. Here are our top picks so far, but we will be updating this article as new productions arise. See below for more information.
The musical Mamma Mia! from October 16 – November 3, 2024, at Theater 11 Zurich (in English)
Photo Copyright musical.ch
When: October 16 – November 3, 2024
Where: Theater 11 Zurich
Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich
Language: English original version
Duration: approx. 2 hours 35 minutes (including interval)
Door opening: 1 hour before start
Visit the website here for more information
**********
Cirque du Soleil – Corteo, from October 17 – 20 2024 at Hallenstadion Zurich
Photo Copyright musical.ch
When: October 17 – 20 2024
Where: Hallenstadion Zurich
Address: Wallisellenstrasse 45, 8050 Zürich
Language: original version
Duration: approx. 2 hours (including intermission)
Door opening: 1 hour before start
Visit the website here for more information
**********
Slava’s Snow Show from December 4 – 8 2024 at Theater 11 Zurich (no talking)
Photo Copyright musical.ch
When: December 4 – 8, 2024
Language: No talking – suitable for ages 8 years and above
Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon
Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich
Duration: approx. 1 hours 40 minutes (no intermission)
Door opening: 1 hour before start
Tickets from: CHF 59.10
Visit the website here for more information
**********
YAMATO – The Drummers of Japan, from December 10 – 15 2024 at Theater 11 Zurich (no talking)
Photo credit hirohsi seo_kl
YAMATO – The Drummers of Japan
When: December 10 – 15 2024
Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon
Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich
Duration: approx. 2 hours (including intermission)
Door opening: 1 hour before start
Tickets from: CHF 45.80
Visit the website here for more information
**********
Les Misérables – The Arena Musical Spectacular, from December 19 – 22 at Hallenstadion Zurich (in English)
When: December 19 – 22
Where: Hallenstadion Zurich
Address: Wallisellenstrasse 45, 8050 Zürich
Duration: 2 hours 45 minutes including interval
Door opening: 1 hour before start
Tickets from: CHF 69.30
Visit the website here for more information
**********
More Shows for 2025
There are more great shows coming for 2025 too – and they can also be booked in advance too. See below:
The musical Rocky Horror Show, from January 7 – 12, 2025, at Theater 11 Zurich (in English)
When: January 7th – 12th 2025
Language: English
Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon
Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich
Duration: 2 hours including interval
Door opening: 1 hour before start
Tickets from: CHF 48.80
Visit the website here for more information
**********
The musical The Book of Mormon, from February 4 – 23, 2025, at Theater 11 Zurich (in English)
Photo Copyright musical.ch
When: February 4th – 23rd 2025
Language: English
Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon
Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich
Duration: 2 hours 30 mins including interval
Door opening: 1 hour before start
Tickets from: CHF 59.10
Visit the website here for more information
**********
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s stone – in Concert, on March 15 2025 at Hallenstadion Zurich (in English)
The Movie with a Big Orchestra:
When: March 15 2025
Language: English
Where: Hallenstadion Zurich
Address: Wallisellenstrasse 45, 8050 Zürich
Duration: 2 hours 30 mins including interval
Door opening: 1 hour before start
Tickets from: CHF 59.10
Visit the website here for more information
