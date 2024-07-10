Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2023 Guide

Home Arts and Entertainment Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2024 Guide
Arts and EntertainmentFilmFreeOutside ZurichSwiss FestivalsThings To DoWhat's On

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2024 Guide

Summer Openair Cinema in Zurich 2024

by newinzurich
0 comment

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2024 Guide

Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich

Top Summer Openair Cinema in Zürich 2024 Guide 

Summer isn’t summer in Zürich without the openair kinos. In this guide, we’ve collated some of the best summer Zürich openair cinemas for you to choose from. Take a look at the guide below and enjoy a wonderful evening watching a film in Zürich openair.

Hofkino – 13th June – 7th July 2024

Takes place in Landesmuseum

Dates: 13th June  – 7th July 2024

See the programme / website here. 

Sofa Openair Kino– 4th – 6th July 2024

Takes place in the Innenhof Guthirt.

Dates: 4th – 6th July 2024

See the programme / website here. 

Kino Am Pfäffikersee – 5th – 13th July 2024

Takes place outside Zürich on Lake Pfäffikersee

Dates: 5th – 13th July 2024

See the programme / website here.

 Filmfluss – 10th – 28th July 2024

Takes place at the Badi at Unterer Letten.

Dates: 10th – 28th July 2024

Visit the website here.

XENIX OPEN AIR 12th July – 16th August 2024

Takes place at the Kanzleiareal in Zurich.

Visit the website here.

Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich

Openair Kino Oerlikon – 16th & 17th August 2024

Takes place on Elias-Canetti Strasse, behind BH Oerlikon

Dates: 16th & 17th August 2024

See the programme / website here. 

Allianz Openair Kino 18th July– 18th August 2024

The big openair cinema Allianz openair Cinema begins at Zürichhorn on 14th July and continues until 14st August with different films every day, many of which are English language films.

Dates: 18th July – 18th August 2024

Programme / details here

Dolder Wellenkino – 2nd to 18th August 2024

Takes place at the Dolder Sports Bad.

Dates: 2nd – 18th August 2024

See the programme here. 

Bloom Openair Kino – 16th to 25th August 2024

Takes place in the Europaalle-Platz.

Dates: 16th August – 25th August 2024

See the programme / website here.  

TCS Drive-In Cinema – 14th August to 1st September 2024

Takes place in in TCS Training & Leisure Betzholz in Hinwil

Dates: 14th August – 1st September 2024

See the programme / website here.

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2023 Guide

***********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our HomePage or for a weekly events newsletter subscribe to our blog.

Articles Which May Interest You

Kids Summer Fun with the Zurich Ferienpass – ZVV Ferienpass

Floating Your Rubber Boat Down River in Zurich

Top Things For Children & Teenagers To Do In Zurich This Summer

Surfing in the City in Zurich at Gerolds Areal

Best Places to Eat Sushi In Zurich

Top Ice Cream Spots in Zurich

*************************

 

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich Mid July 2024 Onwards

MAMMA MIA! in English in Zurich at Theater...

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo at Hallenstadion Zurich 

ZUGMagic Water and Light Shows in Zug

Top English Language Musicals & Shows In Switzerland...

Waterfront Festival Zurich

Zurich Theater Spektakel at Landiwiese

Photos of the Eidgenössisches Trachtenfest – Swiss National...

The Zurich Seeüberquerung Mythenquai to Tiefenbrunnen

What’s On in Zurich Beginning of July 2024

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus