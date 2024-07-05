Home Arts and Entertainment Waterfront Festival Zurich
Waterfront Festival Zurich

On Lake Zurich Waterfront 11th - 20th July 2024

LUX Restaurant at the Kongresshaus Zurich

The “Waterfront Zurich” festival will be taking place right in the heart of Zurich, at the Kongresshaus right by the lake. With a great line up of musicians including Katie Melua, it’s an easy place to get to with excellent public transport connections.

A Musical Extravaganza

The Waterfront Festival features performances by both national and international music stars, who will be entertaining visitors with intimate indoor concerts. Outdoors, the festival will offer a relaxed setting with various activities designed to engage and entertain.

Stunning Views and Gourmet Delights

LUX Restaurant at the Kongresshaus Zurich

One of the festival’s main attractions is its terrace, offering beautiful views of Lake Zurich and the Swiss Alps. This stunning scenery provides a wonderful backdrop for the event.

The Kongresshaus offers high-quality dining options to complement the festival experience. With a focus on excellent cuisine, the food options ensure that visitors enjoy both the music and the dining.

The Waterfront Festival in Zurich offers a great blend of music, relaxation and scenery.

Line Up for the Waterfront Festival Zurich

For the full line up take a look here. 

LUX Restaurant at the Kongresshaus Zurich

