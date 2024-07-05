What’s On in Zurich Beginning of July 2024
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! The EPICURE Gourmet Food festival continues until Sunday 7th – you can see our reel of the first night here. The Caliente Latin American Festival is back in Zurich from 5th – 7th July and of course Taylor Swift will be in town on 9th and 10th July (see below some important information if you’re going). Frauenfeld Openair (one of the many Openair festivals ) is on from 11th – 13th July. Do check out our guide to the Open air Cinemas in Zurich. On Saturday Switzerland are playing England and if you’re looking for great places for public Viewing of the EM2024 Football see here.
If you fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. If it’s raining in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.
Zurich Start Up – Skin Euphoria Special Offer
We also have a special offer on luxury towels from a brand new Zurich Start up called Skin Euphoria. Take advantage of a 15% discount as a NewInZurich reader and find out all about them here.
Foundations For Learning Teaching Assistant Course – Enrolments Open!
The Foundations For Leaning course is idea for anyone interested in working in educations. It consists of 10 modules taking place once a month on a Saturday morning in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 21st September 2024. No prerequisites necessary. Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here
Trachtenfest Last Weekend
If you missed seeing the Trachtenfest in Zurich last weekend see some pictures by Geoff Pegler here and some videos too.
If you’re wondering what you’re going to do with the children over the long Summer holidays why not get them a ZVV Ferienpass so they can explore Zurich?
INSTAGRAM REEL OF TRACHTENFEST ZURICH: See this instagram reel of the first day of the Trachtenfest in Zurich:
Things To Do in Zurich Beginning of July 2024
SOFA OPENAIR CINEMA 4th – 6th JULY: The Sofa Openair Cinema takes place in Wipkingen from 4th – 6th July. See information on this and all the other openair cinemas here.
D’OPENAIR AT DYNAMO 6th JULY: The D’Openair is taking place at Dynamo on 6th July. See more information here.
CALIENTE LATIN FESTIVAL 5th – 7th JULY: Caliente the largest Latin Festival in Europe is back in Zurich at Kasernenareal from 5th – 7th July with a great program of music and dancing. Read all about it and see the details here.
ZOA CITY MUSIC CONCERTS AT DOLDER 6th JULY: The ZOA City Music Concerts are taking place at the Dolder Sports with the last one on 6th JULY. See details here.
SECRET ISLAND 6th JULY – THROUGH AUGUST: Secret Island is opening up again with lots of great music, food and drinks including delicious sushi by Kai Sushi. You can find it at: Bellerivestrasse 264, 8008 Zürich. You can see a reel of what it looks like here.
AFRO SUMMER JAM (FREE CONCERTS) ZURICH 6th & 7th JULY: Check out the FREE Afro Summer Jam concerts taking place in Landiwiese, Zurich on 6th and 7th July . See details here.
THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 2nd – 7th JULY: Calling all foodies. The Epicure gourmet food Festival will be taking place at the Dolder Grand from 2nd – 7th July. See details here.
THE LIVING CIRCLE FOOD FESTIVAL SUN 7th JULY: Don’t miss the Living Circle Food festival at the wonderful Restaurant Buech in Herrliberg. Great food from top Living Circle chefs and producers and a wonderful summer vibe. See all the details here.
SEEUBERQUERUNG – SWIM ACROSS LAKE ZURICH 10th JULY ( or 21st AUG): The conditions were not good enough for the swim across the lake to take place on 3rd July so on Monday 8th July a decision will be made whether or not the swim will go ahead on 10th July or on 21st August. See more details here.
TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR ZURICH 9th & 10th JULY: The Taylor Swift concerts are taking place at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich and it is highly recommended that you go there via public transport. Early admission starts at 2.30pm each day and general admission at 3.30pm and you’re not allowed to start queuing up (camping is forbidden) until 10am on the day. Please note that the maximum dimensions of any bag you take in are A4 – ie 21cm x 29.7cm. Please pass this information on to anyone you know who if going to the concert.
WATERFRONT FESTIVAL 11th – 20th JULY: The Waterfront Festival takes place right in the centre of Zurich at the Kongresshaus and features a national and international line up, including Katie Melua. See more information about the Waterfront Festival here.
ZUG MAGIC NOW UNTIL 31st JULY: In nearby Zug there are special water light shows taking place from Tuesday to Sunday ever week until 31st July on the Seepromenade in front of the lake. See more details here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH: There’s a great selection of Open Air Cinema taking place in Zurich. See our Guide to Open Air Cinema in Zurich here.
PUBLIC VIEWING IN ZURICH FOR EM2024 ON NOW: Check out our list of Public Viewing areas in Zurich for the Euros EM2024. Take a look here.
STREET FOOD FESTIVAL NOW IN HARDTURM TILL 14th JULY: The Street Food Festival ends on 8th June in Werft Wollishofen but is also now on at Hardturm until 14th July. See details here.
See a short reel of the Street Food Festival here.
ART IN THE PARK XX11 AT BAUR AU LAC ON NOW TILL 19th JULY: Don’t miss the Art in the Park Festival at the Baur Au Lac from 10th June to 19th July Entrance free ( on request). See details here.
TOP ENGLISH MUSICALS AND SHOWS: There’s a great selection of top English musicals and shows taking place this year in Zurich from Mama Mia to Harry Potter and lots more. Take a look here to find out more.
OPEN AIR CONCERTS SWITZERLAND SUMMER 2024: Check out our Guideto the Top Open Air Summer Festivals in Switzerland 2024
ICE CREAM IN ZURICH: Check out the top places to get ice cream in Zurich. Take a look here.
GO FUND ME FOR KUNSANG – AIMING TO TAKE EDUCATION TO THE HIMALAYAS: Kunsang is a Nepalese student hoping to get funding for her education so she can become a teacher in the Himalayas. Read her story here and help if you can.
*****************************************************************************************************
*** Sponsored Insert ***
Foundations for Learning Teaching Assistant Course
begins 21st September 2024 in Zurich
Fancy working in an educational environment ?
Why not register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning?
The course consists of 10 modules taking place once a month on a Saturday morning in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 21st September 2024. No prerequisites necessary.
Visit the Foundations for Learning Website here
*****************************************************************************************************
VISITORS FROM OVERSEAS TRAVELLING IN SWITZERLAND? If you’ve got visitors coming from overseas to stay with you, why not get them to check out the Swiss Travel Pass as it is a great way for them to discover Switzerland by train. See details of the Swiss Travel Pass here.
ZVV SUMMER HOLIDAY PASS FOR KIDS AGED 6 – 16: See details of the fabulous ZVV Summer holiday pass for kids aged 6 to 16. It’s the perfect accessory for kids during the long Summer holidays.
RUNDFUNK FM FESTIVAL 21st JULY – 3rd SEPT (FREE): See details of the free Rundfunk Festival taking place in Zurich from 21st July – 3rd September here.
CELEBRATE 1st AUGUST AT THE VITZNAUERHOF: There are a number of great events taking place at the Vitznauerhof to celebrate 1st August. Restaurant Sens has a 5-course menu CHF 145.- per person from 6.p.m-9.p.m and on the Panorama Terrace you can enjoy an à la carte lunch and from 6.p.m | 4-course menu CHF 125 per person including a glass of champagne. There will also be a Raclette-Champagne Lounge in the Vitznauerhof garden, from 2.p.m where you can enjoy a fine raclette in our garden with a sparkling glass of champagne. Find out more here.
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD NOW OPEN: Micas Garten Street Food in Altstetten is now open with regularly changing vendors and lots of international street food. See all the details on Micas Garten here.
BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET ON SATURDAYS IN ZURICH: Have you been to Bürkliplatz flea market? It’s a fun place to check out and you never know, you might just find something wonderful! See details here.
STREET PARADE 10th AUGUST: Don’t miss Street Parade Zurich taking place on 10th August. See details here.
LIMMATSCHWIMMEN 17th AUGUST: It won’t be long till the Limmatschwimmen takes place in Zurich. Read all about it here.
MUSEGARDEN AT UTO KULM NOW TILL 22ND SEPT: The garden area at Uto Kulm has been transformed into a flowery summery venue for the warmer days ahead. You can find out more here.
DESIGN FÜR ALLE AT THE MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG NOW TILL 20th OCT: There’s a new exhibition at the Museum für Gestaltung entitled Design für Alle?
LEONARDO DA VINCI IMMERSIVE ART EXHIBITION UNTIL 20th OCTOBER: Don’t miss the spectacular Leonardo da Vinci immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich. It opened on 25th April and continues until 20th October. Take a look here for all the details.
PAVILLON LE CORBUSIER NOW OPEN: The Pavillon Le Corbusier is now open for the season until 24th November. Read all about it here.
TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. A very popular exhibition. Read all about it here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.
ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all open for the season – see details here.
WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.
BRUEGGLI POP UP ON LAKE ZUG: Check out this great new pop up on Lake Zug. See details here.Or watch a short video here.
SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
TRIPS & THINGS TO DO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
STAY IN BERN AT THE SWISSÔTEL KURSAAL: We recently explore the beautiful city of Bern whilst staying at the centrally located Swissôtel Kursaal. Read all about it here.
TAKE A TRIP ON THE GELMERBAHN: Love adventure and have a head for heights ? Why not go for a trip on the Gelmerbahn which reaches up to 106% incline: See all the details here.
A VISIT TO THE TRÜMMELBACH WATERFALLS: The Trümmelbach waterfall are very impressive as our reporter Yvonne discovered. Find out all about them and see photos here.
SWISS DESTINATIONS WORTH VISITING OVER 2 HOURS FROM ZURICH: Check out these great destination 2 hours or more from Zurich. Take a look here.
10 INSPIRATIONAL PLACES TO VISIT IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for an epic excursion ? Check out these amazing places in Switzerland that you really should visit once. See details here.
NEED SOME HIKING INSPIRATION? Check out these 6 circular hikes not too far from Zurich. Take a look here.
A VISIT TO THE RHINE FALLS: Why not take a trip to see the impressive Rhine Falls they are just a short trip from Zurich.See details here.
A TRIP TO MOUNT PILATUS: How about a trip to Mount Pilatus? Read all about it here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
SPECIAL OFFER CODES
SKIN EUPHORIA LUXURY TOWELS 15% DISCOUNT UNTIL END OF JULY 2024: Read all about the luxurious Skin Euphoria towels from a brand new Zurich startup and benefit from a very special offer. See all the details here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
You can see our reel of The EPICURE Festival here:
Are you on Instagram?
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
See out Instagram Reel of Top FREE things to do in Zurich here:
If you’re not subscribed already, please sign up to get a once a week update:
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!