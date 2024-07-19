What’s On in Zurich Late July 2024

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead and let’s hope the sunny weather stays around. It’s the perfect time to go to a Badi in Zurich or to float down the Limmat on a rubber boat. There are lots of Openair Music festivals on and the Allianz Open Air Festival at Zurichhorn and the Rundfunk Festival at the Landesmuseum have also both just opened. You can find more open air cinemas listed in our guide to the Open air Cinemas in Zurich.

Take a look at our guides to Restaurants with outdoor terraces and waterside restaurants as well as Rooftop Bars.If you fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. If it’s raining in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.

Foundations For Learning Teaching Assistant Course – Enrolments Open!

The Foundations For Leaning course is idea for anyone interested in working in educations. It consists of 10 modules taking place once a month on a Saturday morning in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 21st September 2024. No prerequisites necessary. Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR UCI CYCLING AND PARA-CYCLING ROAD WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ZURICH 2024!

Did you know that Zurich will host the UCI Cycling and Para-Cycling Road World Championships from Sept. 21 to 29, 2024? It's going to be a historic event for the city and support is needed! Wanted: 1,500 volunteers – can you help? See details here. BASEL TATTOO UNTIL 27th JULY: The Basel Tattoo is taking place at the Kaserne Basel, Klybeckstrasse 1b, Basel until 27th July. See detail here. Photo copyright Zug Magic ZUG MAGIC NOW UNTIL 31st JULY: In nearby Zug there are special water light shows taking place from Tuesday to Sunday ever week until 31st July on the Seepromenade in front of the lake. See more details here.

SECRET ISLAND until 16th AUGUST: Secret Island is opening up again with lots of great music, food and drinks including delicious sushi by Kai Sushi. You can find it at: Bellerivestrasse 264, 8008 Zürich. You can see a reel of what it looks like here.

LA MANA OLYMPIQUE NOW – 11th AUG: After the great success in Zurich, the photo exhibition on of French Polynesia Pacific games moves to MARKTHALLE Basel. For a whole month, at the same time as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, this exhibition will be taking place. Read all about it and see the details here.

Photo copyright Musical.ch

TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR MAMMA MIA! Did you know that MAMMA MIA will be on stage in Zurich at Theater 11 in October? It's a perfect night out and a lots of fun. Book your tickets before they sell out. See details here.

DISCOVER THE LUXURY TOWELS BY SKIN EUPHORIA A ZURICH START UP: Find out all about the luxury towels produced by Zurich start up Skin Euphoria and benefit from a 15% discount until the end of July 2024. See details here. PAVILLON LE CORBUSIER OPEN: The Pavillon Le Corbusier is now open for the season until 24th November. Read all about it here. VISIT CHINA GARDENS: China Gardens in Seefeld is always worth a visit and for sometime now entrance has been FREE. See details here. 12 GREAT PARKS TO VISIT IN ZURICH: Check out these beautiful parks in Zurich. Take a look here.

CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.

ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all open for the season – see details here. WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.

BRUEGGLI POP UP ON LAKE ZUG: Check out this great new pop up on Lake Zug. See details here.Or watch a short video here.