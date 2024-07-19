What’s On in Zurich Late July 2024
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead and let’s hope the sunny weather stays around. It’s the perfect time to go to a Badi in Zurich or to float down the Limmat on a rubber boat. There are lots of Openair Music festivals on and the Allianz Open Air Festival at Zurichhorn and the Rundfunk Festival at the Landesmuseum have also both just opened. You can find more open air cinemas listed in our guide to the Open air Cinemas in Zurich.
Take a look at our guides to Restaurants with outdoor terraces and waterside restaurants as well as Rooftop Bars.If you fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. If it’s raining in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.
Foundations For Learning Teaching Assistant Course – Enrolments Open!
The Foundations For Leaning course is idea for anyone interested in working in educations. It consists of 10 modules taking place once a month on a Saturday morning in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 21st September 2024. No prerequisites necessary.
Things To Do in Zurich Late July 2024
ALIANZ OPEN AIR CINEMA 18th JULY – 18th AUG: The Allianz Open Air Cinema Zurichhorn is now open! Find out all about this and other Open Air Cinema in Zurich here.
You can see what the Allianz Open Air Cinema looks like on an Instagram reel here.
OPEN AIR XENIX CINEMA ZURICH NOW – 16th AUG: The Open Air Cinema is back at Xenix and you can find out more about this and other open air cinema here.
BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET ON SATURDAYS IN ZURICH: Have you been to Bürkliplatz flea market? It’s a fun place to check out and you never know, you might just find something wonderful! See details here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH: There’s a great selection of Open Air Cinema taking place in Zurich. See our Guide to Open Air Cinema in Zurich here.
RUNDFUNK FM FESTIVAL 18th JULY – 7th SEPT (FREE): See details of the free Rundfunk Festival taking place in Zurich from 18th July – 7th September here.
ART IN THE PARK XX11 AT BAUR AU LAC ON NOW TILL 19th JULY: Last chance to see the Art in the Park Festival at the Baur Au Lac – it ends 19th July Entrance free. See details here.
WATERFRONT FESTIVAL NOW – 20th JULY: The Waterfront Festival takes place right in the centre of Zurich at the Kongresshaus and features a national and international line up, including Katie Melua. See more information about the Waterfront Festival here.
MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL TILL 20th JULY: Why not visit beautiful Montreux to enjoy this year’s Montreux Jazz Festival taking place at the Montreux Music & Convention Center Grand-Rue 95, MONTREUX, Switzerland. See details here.
MOON & STARS CONCERT LOCARNO UNTIL 21st JULY: Visit Locarno in Ticino to experience a wonderful concert under the stars. See details here.
ZUG OPEN ATP CHALLENGER TOUR 21st – 28TH AUGUST: Why not pop over to Zug to see the Zug Open ATP Challenger Tour? On from 21st – 28th July. See details here.
FILMFLUSS OPENAIR CINEMA NOW – 28th JULY: See details of this and other openair cinema here.
FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER BOAT: Why not float down the Limit on an inflatable. See where to do it here.
FIND A ZURICH BADI TO GO SWIMMING: Check out these great swimming pools or “Badis” in Zurich here.
OPEN AIR CONCERTS SWITZERLAND SUMMER 2024: Check out our Guideto the Top Open Air Summer Festivals in Switzerland 2024
TOP ENGLISH MUSICALS AND SHOWS: There’s a great selection of top English musicals and shows taking place this year in Zurich from Mama Mia to Harry Potter and lots more. Take a look here to find out more.
ICE CREAM IN ZURICH: Check out the top places to get ice cream in Zurich. Take a look here.
KUNSANG – Less than CHF 4,000 needed to reach target! Every little helps… see details here.
GO FUND ME FOR KUNSANG – AIMING TO TAKE EDUCATION TO THE HIMALAYAS: Kunsang is a Nepalese student hoping to get funding for her education so she can become a teacher in the Himalayas. Read her story here and help if you can.
Foundations for Learning Teaching Assistant Course
begins 21st September 2024 in Zurich
Fancy working in an educational environment ?
Why not register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning?
The course consists of 10 modules taking place once a month on a Saturday morning in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 21st September 2024. No prerequisites necessary.
Visit the Foundations for Learning Website here
VISITORS FROM OVERSEAS TRAVELLING IN SWITZERLAND? If you’ve got visitors coming from overseas to stay with you, why not get them to check out the Swiss Travel Pass as it is a great way for them to discover Switzerland by train. See details of the Swiss Travel Pass here.
ZVV SUMMER HOLIDAY PASS FOR KIDS AGED 6 – 16: See details of the fabulous ZVV Summer holiday pass for kids aged 6 to 16. It’s the perfect accessory for kids during the long Summer holidays.
THE BOOK OF MORMON ZURICH – TICKETS ON SALE NOW: The Book of Mormon is coming to Zurich next February 2025 but tickets are available to purchase now. If you’re interested take a look here.
TO CELEBRATE 1st AUGUST WITH A BBQ AT BUECH HERRLIBERG: A wonderful way to celebrate Swiss National Day on 1st August by enjoying a BBQ at the beautiful Buech Restaurant in lovely Herrliberg. See all the details here.
CELEBRATE 1st AUGUST AT THE VITZNAUERHOF: There are a number of great events taking place at the Vitznauerhof to celebrate 1st August. Restaurant Sens has a 5-course menu CHF 145.- per person from 6.p.m-9.p.m and on the Panorama Terrace you can enjoy an à la carte lunch and from 6.p.m | 4-course menu CHF 125 per person including a glass of champagne. There will also be a Raclette-Champagne Lounge in the Vitznauerhof garden, from 2.p.m where you can enjoy a fine raclette in our garden with a sparkling glass of champagne. Find out more here.
Photo copyright Musical.ch
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CORTEO AT HALLENSTADION – TICKETS ON SALE NOW: Cirque du Soleil will be back in Zurich with their latest “Corteo” production for just 4 days in October. Don’t miss this exciting show. See full details here.
ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL 15th AUG – 1st SEPT: The Zurich Theater Spektakel is back again for 2024 from 15th August to 1st September. See all the details here.
WATCHES AND CIGARS AT THE WIDDER GARDEN 29th AUG: A wonderful opportunity to enjoy watches and cars in the Widder Garden. See details here.
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD: Micas Garten Street Food in Altstetten is open with regularly changing vendors and lots of international street food. See all the details on Micas Garten here.
STREET PARADE 10th AUGUST: Don’t miss Street Parade Zurich taking place on 10th August. See details here
. LIMMATSCHWIMMEN 17th AUGUST: It won’t be long till the Limmatschwimmen takes place in Zurich. Read all about it here.
SEEUBERQUERUNG – SWIM ACROSS LAKE ZURICH NOW POSTPONED TILL 21st AUG: The conditions were not good enough for the swim across the lake for the July dates and it has now been postponed to 21st August. See more details here.
WELTKLASSE ZURICH 5th SEPT: The Weltklasse light athletics is taking place in Zurich on 5th September but all tickets have already been sold.See details here.
MUSEGARDEN AT UTO KULM NOW TILL 22ND SEPT: The garden area at Uto Kulm has been transformed into a flowery summery venue for the warmer days ahead. You can find out more here.
DESIGN FÜR ALLE AT THE MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG NOW TILL 20th OCT: There’s a new exhibition at the Museum für Gestaltung entitled Design für Alle?
LEONARDO DA VINCI IMMERSIVE ART EXHIBITION UNTIL 20th OCTOBER: Don’t miss the spectacular Leonardo da Vinci immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich. It opened on 25th April and continues until 20th October. Take a look here for all the details.
You can see a short Instagram reel of the exhibition here.
BAD RAGARTZ NOW UNTIL 30th OCT: Don’t miss the stunning sculptures and art which form “Bad RagARTz 2024”. This FREE exhibition in Bad Ragaz is open till 30th October and features over 450 works by international artists. See details here.
PAVILLON LE CORBUSIER OPEN: The Pavillon Le Corbusier is now open for the season until 24th November. Read all about it here.
VISIT CHINA GARDENS: China Gardens in Seefeld is always worth a visit and for sometime now entrance has been FREE. See details here.
12 GREAT PARKS TO VISIT IN ZURICH: Check out these beautiful parks in Zurich. Take a look here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.
ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all open for the season – see details here.
WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.
BRUEGGLI POP UP ON LAKE ZUG: Check out this great new pop up on Lake Zug. See details here.Or watch a short video here.
SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP FREE THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH IN SUMMER: Check out these top ideas for FREE & cheap things to do in Summer here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
TRIPS & THINGS TO DO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL & LIFESTYLE
SUMMER POP UP – BIM BAM BURGERS AT CAFE LANG: If you’re looking for a tasty burger and salad in a casual relaxed cafe then why not pop over to Bim Bam Burgers in the pretty courtyard garden at Café Lang at Limmatplatz in Zurich. Open for lunch in July and for both lunch and dinner in August. Limmatplatz 7, 8004 Zurich. See details here.
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO STEIN AM RHEIN? One of the most beautiful towns in Switzerland, Stein Am Rhein is not far from Zurich and a beautiful town to visit. Find out more here.
STAY IN BERN AT THE SWISSÔTEL KURSAAL: We recently explore the beautiful city of Bern whilst staying at the centrally located Swissôtel Kursaal. Read all about it here.
NEED A PICK UP OR A TONIC? If you’re feeling under the weather or in need of a tonic or supplement, why not try Dr. Niedermaier’s brand new “Regulatpro® Complete”? It tastes good and is packed full of nutrients. Read all about it here.
TAKE A TRIP ON THE GELMERBAHN: Love adventure and have a head for heights ? Why not go for a trip on the Gelmerbahn which reaches up to 106% incline: See all the details here.
A VISIT TO THE TRÜMMELBACH WATERFALLS: The Trümmelbach waterfall are very impressive as our reporter Yvonne discovered. Find out all about them and see photos here.
GO FOR A HIKE AND A GRILL A SAUSAGE: Check out all the free grill places all over Switzerland here.
SWISS DESTINATIONS WORTH VISITING OVER 2 HOURS FROM ZURICH: Check out these great destination 2 hours or more from Zurich. Take a look here.
10 INSPIRATIONAL PLACES TO VISIT IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for an epic excursion ? Check out these amazing places in Switzerland that you really should visit once. See details here.
NEED SOME HIKING INSPIRATION? Check out these 6 circular hikes not too far from Zurich. Take a look here.
A VISIT TO THE RHINE FALLS: Why not take a trip to see the impressive Rhine Falls they are just a short trip from Zurich.See details here.
A TRIP TO MOUNT PILATUS: How about a trip to Mount Pilatus? Read all about it here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
SKIN EUPHORIA LUXURY TOWELS 15% DISCOUNT UNTIL END OF JULY 2024: Read all about the luxurious Skin Euphoria towels from a brand new Zurich startup and benefit from a very special offer. See all the details here.
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!