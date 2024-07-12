What’s On in Zurich Mid July 2024 Onwards
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! The Frauenfeld Openair (one of the many Openair festivals ) is on from 11th – 13th July and do check out our guide to the Open air Cinemas in Zurich. On Sunday 14th July England are playing Spain in the EM24 Euro finals. If you’re looking for great places for public viewing of the EM2024 Football see here.
If you fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. If it’s raining in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.
Foundations For Learning Teaching Assistant Course – Enrolments Open!
The Foundations For Leaning course is idea for anyone interested in working in educations. It consists of 10 modules taking place once a month on a Saturday morning in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 21st September 2024. No prerequisites necessary. Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here
ZVV SUMMER PASS FOR KIDS – A BARGAIN! If you’re wondering what you’re going to do with the children ( aged 6 – 16 years)over the long Summer holidays why not get them a ZVV Ferienpass so they can explore Zurich?
Things To Do in Zurich Mid July 2024 Onwards
WATERFRONT FESTIVAL 11th – 20th JULY: The Waterfront Festival takes place right in the centre of Zurich at the Kongresshaus and features a national and international line up, including Katie Melua. See more information about the Waterfront Festival here.
FILMFLUSS OPENAIR CINEMA 10th – 28th JULY: See details of this and other openair cinema here.
OPEN AIR XENIX CINEMA ZURICH 12th JULY – 16th AUG: The Open Air Cinema is back at Xenix and you can find out more about this and other open air cinema here.
FRESH OPENAIR MUSIC FESTIVAL IN ZURICH 11th – 13th JULY. Fresh Open air Festival takes places in Zurich at Josefstrasse 8-12, from 11th – 13th July. More information here.
ZOA CITY MUSIC CONCERTS AT DOLDER 13th JULY: The ZOA City Music Concerts are taking place at the Dolder Sports with the last one on 13th JULY. See details here.
LA MANA OLYMPIQUE 13th JUL – 11th AUG: After the great success in Zurich, the photo exhibition on of French Polynesia Pacific games moves to MARKTHALLE Basel. For a whole month, at the same time as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, this exhibition will be taking place. The vernissage is on Saturday 13th July at 4pm. Read all about it and see the details here.
EUROPAALLEE FEST 12th – 13th JULY: Join all the fun at the Europaallee festival taking place on Friday 12th from 5pm and on Saturday 13th from 11am. Food, drinks, music and fun. Just pop by Gustav-Gull Platz in Zurich not far from HB.
PUBLIC VIEWING IN ZURICH FOR EM2024 FINALS 14th JULY: Check out our list of Public Viewing areas in Zurich for the Euros EM2024 – the final takes place on Sunday 14th July. Take a look here.
STREET FOOD FESTIVAL IN HARDTURM TILL 14th JULY: The Street Food Festival is on at Hardturm until 14th July. See details here.
See a short reel of the Street Food Festival here.
ART IN THE PARK XX11 AT BAUR AU LAC ON NOW TILL 19th JULY: Don’t miss the Art in the Park Festival at the Baur Au Lac until 19th July Entrance free. See details here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH: There’s a great selection of Open Air Cinema taking place in Zurich. See our Guide to Open Air Cinema in Zurich here.
ZUG MAGIC NOW UNTIL 31st JULY: In nearby Zug there are special water light shows taking place from Tuesday to Sunday ever week until 31st July on the Seepromenade in front of the lake. See more details here.
TRACHTENFEST PHOTOS: If you missed seeing the Trachtenfest in Zurich the other weekend see some pictures by Geoff Pegler here and some videos too.
INSTAGRAM REEL OF TRACHTENFEST ZURICH: See this instagram reel of the first day of the Trachtenfest in Zurich:
OPEN AIR CONCERTS SWITZERLAND SUMMER 2024: Check out our Guideto the Top Open Air Summer Festivals in Switzerland 2024
TOP ENGLISH MUSICALS AND SHOWS: There’s a great selection of top English musicals and shows taking place this year in Zurich from Mama Mia to Harry Potter and lots more. Take a look here to find out more.
ICE CREAM IN ZURICH: Check out the top places to get ice cream in Zurich. Take a look here.
GO FUND ME FOR KUNSANG – AIMING TO TAKE EDUCATION TO THE HIMALAYAS: Kunsang is a Nepalese student hoping to get funding for her education so she can become a teacher in the Himalayas. Read her story here and help if you can.
*****************************************************************************************************
*** Sponsored Insert ***
Foundations for Learning Teaching Assistant Course
begins 21st September 2024 in Zurich
Fancy working in an educational environment ?
Why not register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning?
The course consists of 10 modules taking place once a month on a Saturday morning in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 21st September 2024. No prerequisites necessary.
Visit the Foundations for Learning Website here
*****************************************************************************************************
VISITORS FROM OVERSEAS TRAVELLING IN SWITZERLAND? If you’ve got visitors coming from overseas to stay with you, why not get them to check out the Swiss Travel Pass as it is a great way for them to discover Switzerland by train. See details of the Swiss Travel Pass here.
ZVV SUMMER HOLIDAY PASS FOR KIDS AGED 6 – 16: See details of the fabulous ZVV Summer holiday pass for kids aged 6 to 16. It’s the perfect accessory for kids during the long Summer holidays.
RUNDFUNK FM FESTIVAL 21st JULY – 3rd SEPT (FREE): See details of the free Rundfunk Festival taking place in Zurich from 21st July – 3rd September here.
CELEBRATE 1st AUGUST WITH A BBQ AT BUECH HERRLIBERG: A wonderful way to celebrate Swiss National Day on 1st August by enjoin a BBQ at the beautiful Bunch Restaurant in lovely Herrliberg. See all the details here.
CELEBRATE 1st AUGUST AT THE VITZNAUERHOF: There are a number of great events taking place at the Vitznauerhof to celebrate 1st August. Restaurant Sens has a 5-course menu CHF 145.- per person from 6.p.m-9.p.m and on the Panorama Terrace you can enjoy an à la carte lunch and from 6.p.m | 4-course menu CHF 125 per person including a glass of champagne. There will also be a Raclette-Champagne Lounge in the Vitznauerhof garden, from 2.p.m where you can enjoy a fine raclette in our garden with a sparkling glass of champagne. Find out more here.
ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL 15th AUG – 1st SEPT: The Zurich Theater Spektakel is back again for 2024 from 15th August to 1st September. See all the details here.
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD: Micas Garten Street Food in Altstetten is open with regularly changing vendors and lots of international street food. See all the details on Micas Garten here.
BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET ON SATURDAYS IN ZURICH: Have you been to Bürkliplatz flea market? It’s a fun place to check out and you never know, you might just find something wonderful! See details here.
STREET PARADE 10th AUGUST: Don’t miss Street Parade Zurich taking place on 10th August. See details here.
LIMMATSCHWIMMEN 17th AUGUST: It won’t be long till the Limmatschwimmen takes place in Zurich. Read all about it here.
SEEUBERQUERUNG – SWIM ACROSS LAKE ZURICH NOW POSTPONED TILL 21st AUG: The conditions were not good enough for the swim across the lake for the July dates and it has now been postponed to 21st August. See more details here.
WELTKLASSE ZURICH 5th SEPT: The Weltklasse light athletics is taking place in Zurich on 5th September but all tickets have already been sold.See details here.
MUSEGARDEN AT UTO KULM NOW TILL 22ND SEPT: The garden area at Uto Kulm has been transformed into a flowery summery venue for the warmer days ahead. You can find out more here.
DESIGN FÜR ALLE AT THE MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG NOW TILL 20th OCT: There’s a new exhibition at the Museum für Gestaltung entitled Design für Alle?
LEONARDO DA VINCI IMMERSIVE ART EXHIBITION UNTIL 20th OCTOBER: Don’t miss the spectacular Leonardo da Vinci immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich. It opened on 25th April and continues until 20th October. Take a look here for all the details.
PAVILLON LE CORBUSIER OPEN: The Pavillon Le Corbusier is now open for the season until 24th November. Read all about it here.
VISIT CHINA GARDENS: China Gardens in Seefeld is always worth a visit and for sometime now entrance has been FREE. See details here.
TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. A very popular exhibition. Read all about it here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.
ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all open for the season – see details here.
WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.
BRUEGGLI POP UP ON LAKE ZUG: Check out this great new pop up on Lake Zug. See details here.Or watch a short video here.
SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
TOP FREE THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH IN SUMMER: Check out these top ideas for FREE & cheap things to do in Summer here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
TRIPS & THINGS TO DO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO BEAUTIFUL SOLOTHURN? One of the most Baroque towns in Switzerland, Solothurn has a unique charm and there is plenty to discover. Find out more here.
STAY IN BERN AT THE SWISSÔTEL KURSAAL: We recently explore the beautiful city of Bern whilst staying at the centrally located Swissôtel Kursaal. Read all about it here.
TAKE A TRIP ON THE GELMERBAHN: Love adventure and have a head for heights ? Why not go for a trip on the Gelmerbahn which reaches up to 106% incline: See all the details here.
A VISIT TO THE TRÜMMELBACH WATERFALLS: The Trümmelbach waterfall are very impressive as our reporter Yvonne discovered. Find out all about them and see photos here.
GO FOR A HIKE AND A GRILL A SAUSAGE: Check out all the free grill places all over Switzerland here.
SWISS DESTINATIONS WORTH VISITING OVER 2 HOURS FROM ZURICH: Check out these great destination 2 hours or more from Zurich. Take a look here.
10 INSPIRATIONAL PLACES TO VISIT IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for an epic excursion ? Check out these amazing places in Switzerland that you really should visit once. See details here.
NEED SOME HIKING INSPIRATION? Check out these 6 circular hikes not too far from Zurich. Take a look here.
A VISIT TO THE RHINE FALLS: Why not take a trip to see the impressive Rhine Falls they are just a short trip from Zurich.See details here.
A TRIP TO MOUNT PILATUS: How about a trip to Mount Pilatus? Read all about it here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
SPECIAL OFFER CODES
SKIN EUPHORIA LUXURY TOWELS 15% DISCOUNT UNTIL END OF JULY 2024: Read all about the luxurious Skin Euphoria towels from a brand new Zurich startup and benefit from a very special offer. See all the details here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
Are you on Instagram?
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
See out Instagram Reel of Top FREE things to do in Zurich here:
If you’re not subscribed already, please sign up to get a once a week update:
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!