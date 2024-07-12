What’s On in Zurich Mid July 2024 Onwards

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! The Frauenfeld Openair (one of the many Openair festivals ) is on from 11th – 13th July and do check out our guide to the Open air Cinemas in Zurich. On Sunday 14th July England are playing Spain in the EM24 Euro finals. If you’re looking for great places for public viewing of the EM2024 Football see here.

If you fancy an excursion somewhere in Switzerland then take a look at these great destinations 2 hours or more from Zurich for some inspiration. If it’s raining in Zurich check our ideas for the wet weather here. We also have 31 suggestions for things to do with kids here and 31 ideas for excursions in and around Zurich.

Foundations For Learning Teaching Assistant Course – Enrolments Open!

The Foundations For Leaning course is idea for anyone interested in working in educations. It consists of 10 modules taking place once a month on a Saturday morning in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 21st September 2024. No prerequisites necessary. Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here

ZVV SUMMER PASS FOR KIDS – A BARGAIN! If you’re wondering what you’re going to do with the children ( aged 6 – 16 years)over the long Summer holidays why not get them a ZVV Ferienpass so they can explore Zurich?

OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH: There’s a great selection of Open Air Cinema taking place in Zurich. See our Guide to Open Air Cinema in Zurich here.

ZUG MAGIC NOW UNTIL 31st JULY: In nearby Zug there are special water light shows taking place from Tuesday to Sunday ever week until 31st July on the Seepromenade in front of the lake. See more details here.

SECRET ISLAND JULY – THROUGH AUGUST: Secret Island is opening up again with lots of great music, food and drinks including delicious sushi by Kai Sushi. You can find it at: Bellerivestrasse 264, 8008 Zürich. You can see a reel of what it looks like here.

TRACHTENFEST PHOTOS: If you missed seeing the Trachtenfest in Zurich the other weekend see some pictures by Geoff Pegler here and some videos too.

INSTAGRAM REEL OF TRACHTENFEST ZURICH: See this instagram reel of the first day of the Trachtenfest in Zurich:

PAVILLON LE CORBUSIER OPEN: The Pavillon Le Corbusier is now open for the season until 24th November. Read all about it here. VISIT CHINA GARDENS: China Gardens in Seefeld is always worth a visit and for sometime now entrance has been FREE. See details here.

TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM NOW ON VIEW: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. A very popular exhibition. Read all about it here. CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: Chateau de Vullierens near Morges is now open for the season until the end of October and is definitely worth visiting. Find out more about Chateau de Vullierens here.

ROOFTOP BARS & RESTAURANTS: The Rooftop bars are all open for the season – see details here. WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS: If you’re looking for dining on the waterside – check out these great restaurants.

BRUEGGLI POP UP ON LAKE ZUG: Check out this great new pop up on Lake Zug. See details here.Or watch a short video here.