ZUGMagic Water and Light Shows in Zug
Why not take a trip to nearby Zug to experience spectacular show with water fountains reaching up to 40 meters high, water screens, lasers, spotlights, and stunning image and video projections, all accompanied by music. ZugMagic brings the magic of Las Vegas right to Zug.
From 1st to 31st July 2024, the Seepromenade, the lakeside promenade in Zug will play host to this unique and unforgettable spectacle.
ZugMagic is designed to inspire and evoke emotions, taking spectators on a captivating journey and offering a brief escape from everyday life. As a guest, you can simply sit back and enjoy the show.
ZugMAGIC 2024
When: 1st to 31st July 2024
Where: Zug Lake Promenade
Showtimes:
Tuesday to Sunday, between 6 pm and 9 pm: Water shows every 30 minutes
Tuesday to Sunday at 10 pm: Big multimedia show
Tickets: FREE
Website: For more information visit the website here
Don’t miss this incredible event!
