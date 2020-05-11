Home » Family » Beautiful Parks to Visit In Zurich – Belvoir Park
Beautiful Parks to Visit In Zurich – Belvoir Park

by newinzurich
Beautiful Parks to Visit In Zurich – Belvoir Park

 Exploring Zurich 

One of Zurich’s Most Historic and Beautiful Parks

Belvoir Park is one of the most beautiful parks in Zurich and it is free to visit. It is also one of the most historic parks housing the beautiful Belvoir Villa and it boasts one of the oldest landscape gardens in the area.

With its stunning gardens, large meadows, pools, trees, a pergola and benches there is plenty of space to explore and roam. At weekends it’s full of families lying in the sun, having picnics on the grass or buying ice creams, drinks and snacks from the little kiosk. In fact it is said to be the largest self-contained park in the whole of Zurich.

The Iris Garden

One of the highlights in Spring is the stunning Iris Garden.
The beds brimming over with irises of all hues, create a beautiful splash of colour against the green of the lawns and the trees. The garden has over 120 different species.
The landscaped gardens are full of other plants, trees and flowers too – and Springtime is one of the best times to visit.
The Villa Belvoir

The Villa Belvoir was built by none other than Alfred Escher between 1828 and 1831 and the house and the gardens are a true cultural gem in the Enge area. There is now a wonderful restaurant in the Villa itself which is run by the Hotelfachschule and which reopens on 12th May. Students of the hotel school serve delicious cuisine in the dining room of the beautiful building and on the adjoining terrace.

So if you fancy a little escape into nature,  the beautiful oasis that is the Belvoir Park is definitely worth a trip.

Belvoir Park

Open: Daily

Entrance: Free

Belvoir Park Villa

Restaurant Opens: From 12th May 2020

Address: Belvoir Park, Seestrasse 125, 8002 Zürich

Tel: +41 44 286 88 44

How to Get There

Click here for Directions on how to get there.

See location of Belvoir Park on Google Maps:

Belvoir Park on Google Maps

For information about things to do see our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to the blog.

You can follow us on InstagramFacebook and Twitter too!

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

Art in Public Places in Zurich During the Corona Crisis

Enjoy Museums & Art Online In Zurich and Around the World

Hiking in Zurich from Uetliberg along the Felsenegg Ridge

A Little Spring Cheer with the Blossom In Zurich

