Beautiful Parks to Visit In Zurich – Belvoir Park

One of Zurich’s Most Historic and Beautiful Parks

Belvoir Park is one of the most beautiful parks in Zurich and it is free to visit. It is also one of the most historic parks housing the beautiful Belvoir Villa and it boasts one of the oldest landscape gardens in the area.

With its stunning gardens, large meadows, pools, trees, a pergola and benches there is plenty of space to explore and roam. At weekends it’s full of families lying in the sun, having picnics on the grass or buying ice creams, drinks and snacks from the little kiosk. In fact it is said to be the largest self-contained park in the whole of Zurich.

The Iris Garden

One of the highlights in Spring is the stunning Iris Garden.

The beds brimming over with irises of all hues, create a beautiful splash of colour against the green of the lawns and the trees. The garden has over 120 different species.