Directory of Zurich Hotels

Planning on visiting Zurich and need an hotel? Or maybe you live here and have visitors coming over? Why not check out our comprehensive list of Hotels and apartments listed below. From luxury five star hotels like The Dolder Grand above, to bed and breakfasts and serviced apartments, there is something for every taste.

Please note that some of the web sites may contain affiliate links which may earn us commission to help with the running of this website but this is at no extra cost to you.

Choose Your Hotel in Zurich

Luxury Hotels in Zurich We Have Stayed At:

Ameron Bellerive Au Lac Hotel Zurich

Read about our stay at the Ameron Bellerive Au Lac Zurich here

B2 Hotel Zurich

FIVE Zurich

La Réserve Eden Au Lac Zurich

You can read about our stay at theLa Réserve Eden Au Lac here.

Marktgasse Hotel Zurich

You can read about our stay at the Marktgasse Hotel here.

The Dolder Grand

You can read about our stay at the Dolder Grand here.

Widder Hotel

A List Of Hotels in Zurich in Alphabetical Order

*** Articles You May Like ***

*****************************