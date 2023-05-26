12
Directory of Zurich Hotels
Planning on visiting Zurich and need an hotel? Or maybe you live here and have visitors coming over? Why not check out our comprehensive list of Hotels and apartments listed below. From luxury five star hotels like The Dolder Grand above, to bed and breakfasts and serviced apartments, there is something for every taste.
Please note that some of the web sites may contain affiliate links which may earn us commission to help with the running of this website but this is at no extra cost to you.
Choose Your Hotel in Zurich
Luxury Hotels in Zurich We Have Stayed At:
Ameron Bellerive Au Lac Hotel Zurich
Read about our stay at the Ameron Bellerive Au Lac Zurich here
B2 Hotel Zurich
FIVE Zurich
La Réserve Eden Au Lac Zurich
You can read about our stay at theLa Réserve Eden Au Lac here.
Marktgasse Hotel Zurich
You can read about our stay at the Marktgasse Hotel here.
The Dolder Grand
You can read about our stay at the Dolder Grand here.
Widder Hotel
A List Of Hotels in Zurich in Alphabetical Order
- 1 BDR Apartment in Zurich West
- 2,5 Zimmer Apartment
- 25hours Hotel Langstrasse
- 25hours Hotel Zürich West
- Acasa Suites
- aja Zürich
- Alden Suite Hotel Splügenschloss Zurich
- Alexander Guesthouse Zurich Old Town
- Alma Hotel
- Altstadt Hotel
- AMERON Zürich Bellerive au Lac
- Aparthotel Adagio Zurich City Center
- Aparthotel Familie Hugenschmidt
- Appartanento condiviso vicino al centro di Zurigo
- B2 Hotel Zürich
- Beautiful Boutique Apartment DRAHTZUG14
- Beautiful Boutique Apartment DRAHTZUG16
- Beautiful Boutique Apartment DRAHTZUG8
- becozy Self Check-in & Pop-up Hotel Sihlcity
- Bell’appartamento condiviso
- Bell’appartamento condiviso 11
- Bellissimo appartamento condiviso
- Best Western Hotel Spirgarten
- Best Western Plus Hotel Zürcherhof
- Boutique Hotel Helmhaus Zürich
- Boutique Hotel Helvetia
- Boutique Hotel Josef
- Boutique Hotel NI-MO
- Boutique Hotel Seegarten
- Boutique Hotel Seidenhof
- Boutique Hotel Wellenberg
- Bright designer flat in the heart of Zurich
- Business Apartment
- Calm city house, 20 min. from city centre & lake
- Central Apartment for City Explorers 222
- Central Apartment for City Explorers 224
- Central Plaza
- Centrally located House with garden
- Centrally located, Spacious Modern Apartment
- citizenM Zürich
- City Center Apartment
- CITY STAY – Forchstrasse
- CITY STAY – Franklinstrasse
- CITY STAY – Kieselgasse
- CITY STAY – Lindenstrasse
- CITY STAY – Nordstrasse
- City stay inn
- City, Lake and Luxury
- Comfort 1 and 2BDR Apartment close to Zurich Airport
- Comfort Apartments by Livingdowntown
- Comfortable Fully Furnished Studio Apartment in Zurich @ S-2
- Cosmopolitan Apartments Zürich Seefeld
- Courtyard by Marriott Zurich North
- Cozy Apartment in the heart of Zurich SONNEGG
- Cozy Apartments close to the center of Zurich FORCH
- Cozy Home Apartment
- Cozy Private Room in The Heart Of Zürich City
- Crowne Plaza Zürich, an IHG Hotel
- Design Hotel Plattenhof
- easyHotel Zürich City Centre
- easyHotel Zürich Limmatplatz
- easyHotel Zürich West
- Eidmattstrasse 6, Zurich
- Elegant Studio fully furnished apartment! @Zürich 4
- EMA House Hotel Suites
- EMA House Serviced Apartments Aussersihl
- EMA House Serviced Apartments Seefeld
- EMA House Serviced Apartments Superior Downtown
- EMA House Serviced Apartments Superior Seefeld
- EMA House Serviced Apartments Superior Unterstrass
- Engimatt City & Garden Hotel
- FIVE Zurich – Luxury City Resort
- Fred Hotel Hauptbahnhof
- Fred Hotel Hauptbahnhof – Guest House
- Fred Hotel Leonhardstrasse – Self Check-in
- Friendly Hostel Zürich
- Furnished studio with garden Seefeld I Tiefenbrunnen
- Garden Studio Apartment Zürichberg
- Gästehaus Hunziker
- Gasthaus 210
- Gasthaus zum Guten Glück
- Gemütliche & zentrale Wohnung in der Stadt Zürich
- Gemütliche Wohnung an bester Lage im Kreis 4
- Get Cozy Family Flat Zürich
- Get Cozy Flat Zürich
- Glärnischhof by TRINITY
- Golden Eye City Center
- Good4Yew BnB
- Green Marmot Capsule Hotel Zürich
- Greulich Design & Boutique Hotel
- Guest House Dieci allo Zoo
- GUEST HOUSE HERMES Contactless Self Checkin
- Guesthouse Elisa 6
- Guesthouse fürDich
- Guesthouse Lochergut
- H+ Hotel Zürich
- Hausteil in einer Waldlichtung im Stadtwald
- Heart of Zurich
- Hechtplatz Hotel – Self Check-in
- HELVETIA
- HITrental Altstetten Apartments
- HITrental Central Station Apartment
- HITrental Letzigrund – Apartment
- HITrental Niederdorf – Apartments
- HITrental Oerlikon Apartments
- HITrental Riesbach Apartments
- HITrental Schmidgasse – Apartments
- HITrental Seefeld – Kreuzstrasse Apartments
- HITrental Stauffacher Apartments
- HITrental Wiedikon Apartments
- Holiday Inn Zürich Messe, an IHG Hotel
- Homestay Zurich center
- Homestay Zurich City
- Hotel Adler Zürich
- Hotel Alexander Zurich Old Town
- Hotel Arlette Beim Hauptbahnhof
- Hotel Bristol Zurich
- Hotel California
- Hotel City Zürich Design & Lifestyle
- Hotel Europe
- Hotel Felix
- Hotel Glockenhof Zürich
- Hotel Gregory
- Hotel Hirschen
- Hotel Hottingen
- Hotel Kindli
- Hotel Krone Unterstrass
- Hotel Kronenhof
- Hotel Landhus
- Hotel Limmatblick
- Hotel Limmathof
- Hotel Marta
- Hotel Montana Zürich
- Hotel Neufeld
- Hotel Old Town
- Hotel Platzhirsch
- Hotel Rössli
- Hotel Scheuble
- Hotel Schweizerhof Zürich
- Hotel Seehof
- Hotel St. Josef
- Hotel St.Gotthard
- Hotel Sternen Oerlikon
- Hotel UTO KULM – car-free
- HSH Oerlikon – Splendid 3 Bedroom apartment over 110 m2 with Balcony by HSH Hotel Serviced Home
- ibis budget Zurich City West
- ibis Styles Zurich City Center
- ibis Zurich Adliswil
- ibis Zürich City West
- ibis Zürich Messe Airport
- In the Heart of Zürich
- INSIDE FIVE City Apartment Hotel
- Josephine’s Guesthouse – bookable for WOMEN ONLY
- Junior Suite Apartment by Livingdowntown
- La Réserve Eden au Lac Zurich
- Lake Side Location Bellevue
- Lamira – Serviced Apartments
- Le Bijou Bahnhofstrasse / Paradeplatz
- Le Bijou Lintheschergasse / Zurich HB
- Le Bijou LQ80 Jacuzzi Penthouse
- Le Bijou LQ82 Spectacular Limmatview Penthouse
- Leonardo Boutique Hotel Rigihof Zurich
- Lindas Hostel – Self Check-in
- Loft
- Löwenplatz Apartment near Station by Airhome
- Luegete 28, Witikon Apartments
- Luxury Apartments by Livingdowntown
- Luxury modern 1 bedroom condo! YES
- Luxury Penthouse Apartment
- Luxury Penthouse Zurich
- Luxury Residences by Widder Hotel
- Luxus Wohnung mit Garten
- Maisonette Riverside
- Marktgasse Hotel
- MEININGER Hotel Zürich Greencity
- Mercure Stoller Zürich
- Modern 3BDR Duplex with Skyroof in Trendy Zurich West
- Montmartre
- Motel One Zürich
- Müllerstrasse 57
- Münstergasse Zurich Old Town
- Nest Temporary AG – Apartments an der Badenerstrasse
- Nest Temporary AG – Apartments an der Elsastrasse
- Nest Temporary AG – Apartments an der Kanzleistrasse
- Nest Temporary AG – Apartments an der Weinbergstrasse
- Nest Temporary AG – Kanzleistrasse 217
- Nest Temporary AG – Studio Apartments at Seefeld area
- Neues Schloss Privat Hotel Zurich, Autograph Collection
- Novotel Zurich City West
- numa I Craft Apartments
- Old Town Suite with two rooms
- Oldtown Hostel Otter
- Olympia Hotel Zurich
- one bedroom apartment in trendy Zurich West
- Opera Hotel Zürich
- Paradeplatz Apartment by Airhome
- Park Hyatt Zurich – City Center Luxury
- Placid Hotel Design & Lifestyle Zurich
- Pop Up Hotel Krone Zürich
- Premium Apartments by Livingdowntown
- Premium Apartments Lochergut
- Presidental Suite Apartment by Livingdowntown
- Private Luxury Villa in Zurich
- Private Spa LUX with Whirlpool and Sauna in Zurich
- Renaissance Zurich Tower Hotel
- Residence Appartements
- Residence Mutschellen
- Royal Hotel Zurich
- Ruby Mimi Hotel Zurich
- Saint Georges Hotel
- Seefeld Residenz
- Self Service Hotel Kernhof Langstrasse
- Senioren-Residenz Segeten
- Serviced Studio Zurich City #B
- Seven Swiss Wonders, City Center
- Sheraton Zürich Hotel
- Signature Bijou
- Signau House & Garden Boutique Hotel Zürich
- Small Luxury Hotel Ambassador Zurich
- Sonnegg Guest Rooms Inh. M.Bisegger
- Sorell Hotel Rex
- Sorell Hotel Rigiblick – Studios & Spa Suites
- Sorell Hotel Rütli
- Sorell Hotel Seefeld
- Sorell Hotel St. Peter
- Sorell Hotel Zürichberg
- Spacious Apartment in the heart of Zurich ZLTWG68
- Spacious Apartments in the heart of Zurich ZLTWG66
- Spacious Central Apartments HOTING
- stattHotel
- Stay2Night City Center Hostel
- Stay2Night Rotachstrasse
- Stay2Night Zweierstrasse 24
- Storchen Zürich – Lifestyle boutique Hotel
- Studio
- Studio Gocki
- Stylish 4.5 rooms furnished apartment! @Zürich
- Suite Apartments by Livingdowntown
- Superbly appointed 2.5 room (1 bedroom) condo! YES
- SWAS by Livingdowntown
- Swiss Art Apartment City Center
- Swiss Chalet Style
- Swiss Chocolate by Fassbind Zurich
- Swiss Night by Fassbind
- Swiss Star Aussersihl – contactless self check-in
- Swiss Star California – contactless self check-in
- Swiss Star District 11 – contactless self check-in
- Swiss Star Irchel – contactless self check-in
- Swiss Star Longstreet – contactless self check-in
- Swiss Star Marc Aurel – contactless self check-in
- Swiss Star Oerlikon Lodge – contactless self check-in
- Swiss Star Oerlikon Station – contactless self check-in
- Swiss Star Residences – contactless self check-in
- Swiss Star Tower – contactless self check-in
- Swiss Star Wiedikon – contactless self check-in
- Swiss Star Zurich Oerlikon – contactless self check-in
- Swiss Star Zurich Sihlfeld – contactless self check-in
- Swiss Star Zurich University – contactless self check-in
- Swiss Stay – 2 Bedroom Apartment close to ETH Zurich
- The Dolder Grand
- The Dufour by Hotel Schweizerhof Zürich
- THE FLAG Zürich
- The Henry
- The Pastorini
- The Yard Zürich
- Townhouse Boutique Hotel
- Trip Inn Zurich Hotel
- Turicum
- VIADUKT Apartments
- Viktoria Budget Hostel
- VISIONAPARTMENTS Albertstrasse – contactless check-in
- VISIONAPARTMENTS Bellariastrasse – contactless check-in
- VISIONAPARTMENTS Binzmühlestrasse 46 – contactless check-in
- VISIONAPARTMENTS Binzmühlestrasse 48 – contactless check-in
- VISIONAPARTMENTS Binzmühlestrasse 50 – contactless check-in
- VISIONAPARTMENTS Cramerstrasse 2-6 – contactless check-in
- VISIONAPARTMENTS Cramerstrasse 8-12 – contactless check-in
- VISIONAPARTMENTS Freyastrasse – contactless check-in
- VISIONAPARTMENTS Gerechtigkeitsgasse – contactless check-in
- VISIONAPARTMENTS Hotel Flemings Zurich
- VISIONAPARTMENTS Militärstrasse – contactless check-in
- VISIONAPARTMENTS Rotachstrasse – contactless check-in
- VISIONAPARTMENTS Waffenplatzstrasse – contactless check-in
- VISIONAPARTMENTS Wolframplatz – contactless check-in
- Widder Hotel – Zurichs luxury hideaway
- Wohlfühloase mitten in der Stadt
- Wohnung im Trendquartier zentral
- Züri by Fassbind
- Zurich Furnished Apartments
- Zurich Furnished Homes
- Zürich Kalkbreitstrasse
- Zurich Luxury Residence
- Zurich Marriott Hotel
- Zürich Niederdorf – Grossmünster
- Zurich penthouse
- Zurich Suite – your home away from home – with washer, dryer and lots of space
- Zurich Youth Hostel
You can find more hotels we have stayed at outside Zurich here
